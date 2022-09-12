U.S. markets closed

Cano Health to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health Inc. ("Cano" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:05 p.m., Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC)

A live webcast will be accessible through Cano Health's Investor Relations website at investors.canohealth.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Cano Health 

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 280,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,500 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cano-health-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301622323.html

SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.

