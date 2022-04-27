U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

Canobi AgTech AGRP to Provide Enabling Tech for AgriTech North's Northwestern Ontario Food Security Mission

·2 min read

MAXVILLE, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canobi AgTech is pleased to be working with AgriTech North, supporting their mission to solve the food security crisis in 600 rural and remote communities across Canada's North through local indoor agriculture. AgriTech North is a first-of-kind, wholesale scale, year-round grower of fresh produce in Northwestern Ontario. They are validating a stack of technologies to resolve economic viability issues surrounding the production of food crops in the North.

"Due to our very challenging environment, we need capabilities that growing systems don't have natively. Canobi AgTech opens the doors to being able to realize that functionality without redundancy," says AgriTech North CEO, Benjamin Feagin Jr. The AgriTech North facility in Dryden, Ontario will become a centre of excellence for indoor farming technology innovation in Northwestern Ontario, producing up to 450 kilograms of leafy greens, culinary herbs, and small fruiting crops every week.

Canobi AgTech installed a nutrient dosing system, control system, sensors, and monitoring system in AgriTech's pilot indoor vertical farm. "Because Canobi's innovative technologies are system agnostic, they can work with any hardware, and plug into any system," explained Canobi CEO Robin Vincent.

As AgriTech North expands to serve more rural communities, they will use Canobi's platform to monitor their remote sites, and help keep their energy and resource usage down. Canobi's systems will help reduce the farm's water usage to 10% of that required in conventional farming.

Environmental sustainability is key to Canobi's vision for the future of controlled environment farming, whether it's in the Canadian North or the Middle East. "We need to find ways to grow food where people need it, using less energy and fewer inputs," says Robin Vincent. "Canobi's technology can help any farm do that by supplying the data to pinpoint problems, and providing innovative solutions to solve them."

About Canobi AgTech
Maxville-based Canobi AgTech is the brainchild of indoor farming visionary Robin Vincent. After years of consulting in Indoor Farm Management, a mandate to build a secure IT network for research into medical cannabis crystallized Robin's vision. Food security, mitigating the impacts of climate change, and commercial agriculture sustainability are the core of Canobi's mission to empower local indoor farming. Canobi's AGRP (Agricultural Resource Planning™) platform integrates monitoring and automation technology with powerful business planning tools to streamline indoor farming operations.

SOURCE Canobi AgTech

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c4842.html

