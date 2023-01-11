U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,285.25
    +3.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,833.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.61
    -0.51 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1040 (+2.96%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -1.39 (-6.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3640
    +0.1720 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,464.07
    +260.73 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.19
    +5.11 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,454.09
    +278.53 (+1.06%)
     

Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces January 2023 Distribution

Canoe EIT Income Fund
·2 min read
Canoe EIT Income Fund
Canoe EIT Income Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX - EIT.UN) announces the January 2023 distribution of $0.10 per unit. The distribution will be paid on February 15, 2023 to unitholders of record on January 20, 2023. The ex-distribution date for this distribution is January 19, 2023.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada’s largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbols EIT.UN, EIT.PR.A and EIT.PR.B, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial
Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $12.0 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
1–877–434–2796
www.canoefinancial.com 
info@canoefinancial.com

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America.

The Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount comprised in whole or in part of Return of Capital (ROC) of the net asset value per unit. A ROC reduces the amount of your original investment and may result in the return to you of the entire amount of your original investment. ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the net asset value of the fund, which could reduce the fund’s ability to generate future income. You should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the information filed about the fund on www.sedar.com before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla a stock ‘you want to own 3-5 years from now,’ strategist says

    Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Tesla stock amid its recent struggles, why earnings season could bring disappointment for investors, and the odds of a recession.

  • Why AT&T Stock Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Although macroeconomic factors are producing drag at the moment, one pundit believes there is plenty of reason to be bullish on the company.

  • Why Frontline Stock Is Soaring While Euronav's Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Frontline (NYSE: FRO) had skyrocketed more than 25% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, while Euronav's (NYSE: EURN) stock price had plunged more than 15%. Driving the big move in the oil tanker stocks was the termination of their merger agreement. Frontline has abandoned its bid to acquire rival oil tanker Euronav.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • 11 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best American oil stocks to buy now. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Best American Oil Stocks To Buy Now. The oil industry notched record gains in 2022 and analysts are hopeful that the industry would continue to post record profits […]

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Why Nio Popped, Dropped, Then Popped Again on Tuesday

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was one of those, taking some notable swings in value over the past couple of months. The company's American depositary shares maintained that volatile behavior in Tuesday's trading session. After spiking by nearly 6% early, Nio stock slid briefly into the red, then recovered to a gain of 3.3% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Highly-Ranked Stocks to Buy While They're "Cheap"

    Here are two highly-ranked stocks that could end up being bargains from their current levels as we progress through 2023.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars following Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses why Bed Bath & Beyond stock is soaring on Tuesday.

  • What Makes Transocean (RIG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?

    Does Transocean (RIG) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let's find out.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    AbbVie Inc.'s ( NYSE:ABBV ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.48 on 15th of...

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on GE (GE): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for GE (GE) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • 3 Passive Income Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    After the bear market of 2022 slammed the share prices of most companies, now is a particularly opportune time to identify passive income stocks while they're cheap. With that in mind, let's investigate three stocks that could help you shore up your passive income streams. Pharma company AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a screaming buy because of its proven ability to keep commercializing new medicines year after year.

  • Down 62% in This Bear Market, Can Carnival Stock Recover in 2023?

    According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock has fallen by 62% since the S&P 500 peaked on Jan. 3, 2022. Could the cruise line operator's shares make a comeback in 2023? All cruises were put on hold in the early stages of the pandemic, and while those ships have now resumed sailing, operators including Carnival, the world's biggest cruise line operator, have struggled to recover from their extended pause.

  • Is Plug Power (PLUG) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Plug Power (PLUG). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?