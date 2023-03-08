U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,990.15
    +3.78 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,783.68
    -72.78 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,553.19
    +22.86 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,885.79
    +7.06 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    -0.23 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.40
    +6.40 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    -0.0680 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8230
    -0.2680 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,156.07
    -184.94 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.43
    +0.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.31
    +24.83 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.19
    +135.03 (+0.48%)
     

Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces March 2023 Distribution

Canoe EIT Income Fund
·2 min read
Canoe EIT Income Fund
Canoe EIT Income Fund

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the “Fund”) (TSX - EIT.UN) announces the March 2023 distribution of $0.10 per unit. The distribution will be paid on April 14, 2023 to unitholders of record on March 22, 2023. The ex-distribution date for this distribution is March 21, 2023.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada’s largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbols EIT.UN, EIT.PR.A and EIT.PR.B, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial
Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $12.5 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
1–877–434–2796
www.canoefinancial.com 
info@canoefinancial.com

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States of America.

The Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount comprised in whole or in part of Return of Capital (ROC) of the net asset value per unit. A ROC reduces the amount of your original investment and may result in the return to you of the entire amount of your original investment. ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the net asset value of the fund, which could reduce the fund’s ability to generate future income. You should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the information filed about the fund on www.sedar.com before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.


Recommended Stories

  • EV Roundup: Key Tidbits From Quarterly Releases of NIO, LI, RIVN, CHPT & BLNK

    While NIO reports wider-than-expected quarterly loss, ChargePoint (CHPT), Blink (BLNK) and Rivian (RIVN) post narrower-than-expected loss. Meanwhile, LI Auto (LI) delivers an earnings beat.

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Rigel (RIGL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 114.29% and 36.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Musk: ‘Berkshire Hathaway high on Coke.' Warren Buffett earned $704M in dividends from Coca-Cola in 2022 — here are 3 more income stocks in the portfolio

    Even the world’s richest man is impressed.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Elon Musk apologizes to laid-off Twitter employee who was Iceland’s person of the year in 2022

    Haraldur "Halli" Thorleifsson, from Reykjavík, Iceland, appealed to Musk over the weekend to determine his employment status.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Even More of This Oil Company’s Stock

    The purchases, which occurred on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday, were made at prices ranging from about $59 to $62 a share and are Berkshire’s first purchases since the end of the third quarter. Occidental Petroleum stock has gained 2.7% in premarket trading Wednesday, while the (XLE) has risen 0.1%. Berkshire also owns around $27 billion in Chevron stock (ticker: CVX).

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed at $224.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.51% move from the prior day.

  • Petrobras (PBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates But Revenues Falter

    At the end of 2022, Petrobras (PBR) had a net debt of $41,516 million, down from $47,626 million a year ago and $47,483 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • Three Dividend Stocks to Consider Now: Morningstar

    The firm's analysts give them all wide moats, meaning they will have competitive advantages for at least 20 years.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks Are Poised for a Massive Rally, Say Analysts

    For investors, the stock market is always a game of risk and reward, and no segment exemplifies that better than the penny stocks. Defined as stocks trading at a price of less than $5, the pennies bring an ultra-low cost of entry to the table, along with a powerful potential for strong gains. At these low initial prices, even a small incremental increase in share price will quickly translate into a high-percentage gain on the initial investment – and for penny stocks’ fans, gains of 200% or even

  • High Rates’ Pain Is Others’ Gain: Here Are 2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Fed’s Tightening Policy

    Inflation remains high, and that was on the mind of Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair gave testimony to the Senate Banking committee today. Powell made it clear that the central bank is likely to lift interest rates higher than previously anticipated. Currently, the Fed’s key funds rate is set in the range of 4.5% to 4.75%. “Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back to 2% has a long way to go, and is likely to be bumpy… The latest eco

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • Silvergate in talks with FDIC officials on ways to salvage bank - Bloomberg News

    The company late on Friday said that effective immediately it made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network, which enabled round-the-clock transfers between investors and crypto exchanges, unlike traditional bank wires, which can often take days to settle. U.S. regulators have been sent to the headquarters of Silvergate as the company looks for a way to stay in business, the report said. One possible option involves lining up crypto-industry investors to help Silvergate shore up its liquidity, the report said.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond raises $135 million more to aid turnaround effort

    "Over the past month, we have been rebuilding our financial and operational positioning to execute our customer-focused turnaround plans," Chief Executive Sue Gove said in a statement. The Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer has engaged with suppliers to improve inventory levels, closed stores to better align with customer demand and paid off outstanding interest payments, Gove said.

  • ‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?

    “After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.

  • Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard Landing

    (Bloomberg) -- The bond market is doubling down on the prospect of a US recession after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of a return to bigger interest-rate hikes to cool inflation and the economy. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Powell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden E

  • GE Cuts Down Its Stake In Aircraft Lessor AerCap

    AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) announced that a subsidiary of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is offering 18 million shares of AerCap through an underwritten public offering. GE subsidiary GE Capital US Holdings, Inc. expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.7 million additional shares. AerCap will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares. AerCap has also agreed with GE Capital to repurchase $500 million of its shares at a price per ordinary share e

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger's Investment Advice Could Make Gen Z Rich — With A Little Patience

    Charlie Munger is the billionaire extraordinaire who wears many hats, including being the director of Daily Journal Corp. and the longtime vice chairman of the legendary Warren Buffett's holding firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. His decades-long experience in investing and finance makes him a force to be reckoned with. Munger has some advice for young investors who are looking to make their mark in the world of finance. He's warning the latest batch of college grads that getting rich and staying that