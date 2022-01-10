U.S. markets closed

Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Final 2021 Special Distribution

Canoe EIT Income Fund
·3 min read
In this article:
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (“Canoe” or the “Fund”) (TSX - EIT.UN) announces the final 2021 special distribution for units of the Fund (“Units”).

Based on information prepared as of December 31, 2021, unitholders of the Fund will receive a special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of $0.44 per Unit.

The Special Distribution will be settled on January 13, 2022, to unitholders of record as of December 31, 2021.

The Special Distribution will be paid via issuance of the same class of units of the Fund, and immediately thereafter, issued and outstanding units of the Fund will be consolidated such that the number of issued and outstanding units of the Fund does not change.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada’s largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbols EIT.UN, EIT.PR.A and EIT.PR.B, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $11.5 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Canoe Financial
1–877–434–2796
www.canoefinancial.com
info@canoefinancial.com

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the U.S

The Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount comprised in whole or in part of Return of Capital (ROC) of the net asset value per unit. A ROC reduces the amount of your original investment and may result in the return to you of the entire amount of your original investment. ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the net asset value of the fund, which could reduce the fund’s ability to generate future income. You should not draw any conclusions about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the information filed about the fund on www.sedar.com before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated. This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.


