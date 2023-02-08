U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

CANON ADDS EOS R50 AND EOS R8 TO THE GROWING EOS R MIRRORLESS CAMERA SYSTEM

Canon U.S.A., Inc.
·6 min read

Plus, Image Story Telling Through R-Mount Lenses Is Ramped Up With Additions of the New RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM and RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lenses

Canon's New EOS R8

EOS R8 with RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens
EOS R8 with RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

Canon's New EOS R50

EOS R50 with RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens
EOS R50 with RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM Lens

Melville, New York, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the launch of the new EOS R50 camera body, ideal for entry level users, and the EOS R8, an extremely compact, full-frame camera aimed at advanced amateur photo and video enthusiasts looking for budget-friendly options that don't sacrifice performance. Additionally, two new RF-Mount lenses are being introduced to the ever-growing R-mount lens lineup.

EOS R50
Compact, lightweight and ideal for those looking to step up their video quality, the EOS R50 provides an impressive movie-shooting experience thanks to the APS-C sensor, with 4K video, uncropped 4K capture (at all frame rates), and outstanding Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology. With the addition of whole area tracking, subject detection, and movie-prerecording, difficult photo and movie opportunities can be easier to capture with a 24.2-million-pixel, APS-C sized image sensor. In addition, the EOS R50 is equipped with an eye-level electronic viewfinder to help achieve shot steadiness and ease viewing in bright sunlight conditions. A great camera for those who are looking to lean into interchangeable lenses, the EOS R50 camera can capture travel adventures, family portraits, sports, wildlife and even help a small business with marketing imagery. For those who are budding content creators, the EOS R50 will be available later in 2023 as part of a Content Creator Kit – packaged with a microphone, lens and grip. Overall, the EOS R50 is truly a jack of all content creation trades.

“The first time I picked up the EOS R50, I noticed how light it was. When I saw the footage, I wondered how the quality can be so good when it’s this lightweight in my hand. My mind was blown!” Bianca Matisse Taylor – Content creator and blogger

EOS R8
The EOS R8 — affordable and functional — is a full-frame mirrorless camera aimed at the up-and-coming video or photo enthusiast. This camera comes with class-leading autofocus while still extremely capable for everyday and general photography use. Equipped with a 24.2-megapixel CMOS image sensor and DIGIC X image processor, the EOS R8 is optimal for full-frame RF lenses — allowing enhanced wide-angle field of views when compared to APS-C sensor cameras. Extremely lightweight and compact, the EOS R8 shoots up to 6-fps with 1st-curtain Electronic shutter, and up to 40-fps with full electronic. For users who've already explored interchangeable lens cameras but haven't yet broken into mirrorless, the EOS R8 should be the camera that takes them over the threshold to capture events, weddings, still life, travel and pets.

“My work is a lot about movement and not missing a beat with the fast shutter on the EOS R8 is so important to me as an artist.” Jasper Soloff – Photographer and Director

Additional product specs include:

Video performance

  • Uncropped 4K video to 59.94p (29.97p with EOS R50) (with 6k oversampling)

  • Full-HD to 59.94 fps, and High Frame Rate to 119.8 fps (Full HD 180p with the EOS R8)

  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF, with subject detection for people, animals and vehicles

  • Up to 2 hours of continuous recording (one hour with EOS R50); no 30 min limit

  • Focus breathing correction

Enhanced usability for video correction

  • Vertical Video Metadata

  • Movie Self Timer

  • Audio Noise Reduction (only in EOS R8)

  • UVC/UAC Support, for USB livestreaming

  • Recording Emphasis

  • Aspect Markers

Connectivity

  • Easy wireless connection from camera to compatible smartphone

  • Camera Connect with USB connection to compatible smartphone

  • USB streaming direct to computer via Zoom™, Teams™, or Skype™

  • MFI Certified (Apple);  WPA3-Personal protected access

  • Convenient firmware updates via compatible smartphone

  • Cloud RAW processing

Alongside the camera bodies, Canon will release two new lenses. The RF-S lens line, optimized for the smaller APS-C sensor size, expands with the Canon RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens. This is a telephoto zoom, giving coverage equivalent to an 88–336mm lens on a full-frame camera. The  lens opens the door to telephoto photography and videography, with 4.5 stops optical image stabilization, and close-focusing that can fill the frame with a subject roughly 2x3 inches in size (at its 210mm zoom setting, and minimum focus distance). And it does all this in an incredibly lightweight and compact package.

The Canon RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM is a new, compact standard zoom lens for full-frame EOS R-series cameras. Ranging from true wide-angle to traditional “standard lens” coverage at 50mm, the lens is a travel friendly design with an extremely compact exterior. The RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens is just over 2 inches long when fully retracted, and under 3.5 inches when extended — weighing less than half a pound. Optical Image Stabilization, with 4.5 stops of shake-correction, further enhances its appeal for video and still-image shooting. It’s also useable on an APS-C sensor Canon camera, where the lens' effective coverage is equivalent to what a 38–80mm would deliver on a full-frame camera.

​​​Price & Availability

​​​​​​​The Canon EOS R8 camera body will be available for an estimated retail price of $1,499.00*. The Canon RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens with the EOS R8 will have an estimated retail price of $1,699.00*. The Canon EOS R50 camera body will be available for an estimated retail price $679.99*. The EOS R50 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens will be available for an estimated retail price of $799.99.* The EOS R50 with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM and  RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lenses will be available for an estimated retail price of $1,029.00*. The RF24-50mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens will be available for an estimated retail price $299.99* while the RF-S55-210mm F5-7.1 IS STM lens will have an estimated retail price of $349.99*. All products are currently scheduled to be available in Spring 2023.

For more information, please visit usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

###

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

Attachments

CONTACT: Eloise Pisano Canon U.S.A., Inc. 5163167237 episano@cusa.canon.com


