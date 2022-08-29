U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Canon Americas Headquarters Voted "Best Office Building" On Long Island

Canon Wins Prestigious Award for the Second Time, Placing in the Top 3 for the Past 5 Years

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its corporate headquarters, which is LEED Gold certified, has been voted "Best Office Building" on Long Island by readers of the Long Island Business News in their annual Reader Ranking Survey. Located at One Canon Park in Melville, New York, Canon Americas headquarters opened its doors in February 2013 and is headquarters for Canon's business in North and South America. This is the second time the readers of Long Island Business News picked Canon as the number one office building – Canon Americas headquarters secured first place as Best Office Building in 2018, and has made the top 3 every year for the past 5 years.

Canon Americas Headquarters in Melville, NY.
Canon Americas Headquarters in Melville, NY.

"We are honored to win this award for the second time and would like to thank the readers of Long Island Business News for recognizing Canon Americas headquarters," said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon strives to meet the needs of not only customers, but of the community and the environment, and in the case of our building it is important to be green as a way of contributing to society."

Located just off the Long Island Expressway near the technology corridor of Route 110, Canon Americas headquarters offers many modern amenities on its 52-acre campus. The complex features an open, campus-like feel with green space, a walking trail and two retention ponds. Within the five-story, 700,000-square-foot complex, Canon employees enjoy a state-of-the-art showroom, learning center, cafeteria, fitness center and other amenities.

The building reflects Canon's strong commitment to environmental sustainability, keeping in line with its philosophy of Kyosei, which translates to "all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future." Canon Americas headquarters measures more than 500 feet long and nearly 300 feet wide, with 40.8 percent of the total building materials by value having been manufactured using recycled materials. One Canon Park was awarded LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. The facility stands as a model for environmental stewardship and innovation, as the largest commercial property on Long Island to achieve this level of LEED.

Characteristics of the facility that contribute to its environmental efficiency include:

  • Natural lighting designed to provide daylight to 75 percent of regularly occupied spaces.

  • Options for alternative transportation, reserved parking for low emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles, and 22 electric vehicle charging stations.

  • Water efficient plumbing fixtures that are designed to reduce consumption by 35 percent based on typical usage.

  • Canon was able to reduce the amount of asphalt on the grounds by building two multi-level parking garages

  • Additionally, nearly 60 percent of the natural sites of native and adapted plant species have been restored, creating ecosystems that require minimal irrigation.

To learn more about Canon U.S.A., please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

 

Best Office Building - Canon USA
Best Office Building - Canon USA
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-americas-headquarters-voted-best-office-building-on-long-island-301613797.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

