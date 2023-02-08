U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

Canon Announces EOS R8 Full-Frame, Portable EOS R50 Mirrorless Cameras, and RF-S 55-210mm Telephoto, RF 24-50mm Wide Lenses; YouTube First Look and More Info at B&H

·6 min read

Canon EOS R8 Lightest Full-Frame Camera and EOS R50 Compact, travel-friendly for streamers and families camera.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce Canon's latest mirrorless offerings, the full-frame EOS R8 Camera and the entry-level EOS R50.

The Canon releases include the EOS R8 and EOS R50 camera bodies in black and the EOS R50 in white, the new RF-S 55-210mm telephoto zoom lens, the ET-60B Lens Hood, the RF 24-50mm wide-to-normal zoom lens for full-frame cameras, an EOS R50 kit featuring an 18-45mm zoom lens in both black and white, an EOS R50 kit featuring both the 18-45mm and the 55-210mm zoom lenses, and an EOS R8 kit featuring the RF 24-50mm zoom lens.

Canon has designed the EOS R50 to be the streamer and content creator's first choice for upgrading. Lightweight and compact, the EOS R50 can be used as a web camera, streaming live video in full HD at 30 fps, and can record podcasts and vlogs for longer than 30 minutes at a time. The camera also renders uncropped, 4K video at up to 30 fps oversampled from 6K and full HD video at up to 120 fps, and features a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC X Image Processor, powering its automatic capabilities. For streamers, the Movie for Close-Up Demos Mode ensures that objects presented close to the lens, such as in unboxing videos or makeup tutorials, are properly in focus. The Advanced A+ Assist simplifies auto mode in settings with difficult lighting, and the Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II covers the entire sensor area with 651 autofocus zones capable of detecting and tracking people, animals, and vehicles. Pair that with continuous shooting, up to 15 fps with the electronic shutter, and you'll hard-pressed to miss the shot.

Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1748810-REG/canon_eos_r50_mirrorless_camera.html

Product Highlights:

  • 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Sensor

  • DIGIC X Image Processor

  • UHD 4K 30p Video Recording

  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF II with 651 Zones

  • 2.36m-Dot Electronic Viewfinder

  • 3.0" 1.62m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

  • 15 fps Electronic Shutter

  • Movie for Close-Up Demos Mode

  • Vertical Movie Mode

  • Multi-Function Shoe, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth

The Canon R8 EOS Camera is the full-frame upgrade for those already embedded in the Canon mirrorless ecosystem. It also has a 24.2MP, full-frame CMOS sensor with the DIGIC X Image Processor, capable of achieving high image quality and wide dynamic range in stills, and features the Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus II with 1,053 autofocus zones and automatic subject detection and tracking. The R8 is available as a webcam and for livestreaming and can record uncropped 4K at 60 fps oversampled from 6K and full HD at up to 180 fps. At 29.97 fps, it can record video for up to two hours for podcasts, vlogs, or other long-form video content. The five-axis Movie Digital IS image stabilization reduces camera-shake vibrations when using an RF lens with optical image stabilization.

Canon EOS R8 Mirrorless Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1748813-REG/canon_eos_r8_mirrorless_camera.html

Product Highlights:

  • 24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

  • 4K60p 10-Bit Internal Video, Canon Log 3

  • 2.36m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

  • 3.0" 1.62m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

  • Dual Pixel CMOS AF II

  • 40 fps Electronic Shutter

  • Movie Digital IS

  • Vertical Movie Mode

  • Microphone Input, Headphone Output

  • Multi-Function Shoe, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

To further entice streamers, both cameras feature a Vertical Movie Mode, which allows videos to be played in vertical composition when viewing on a smartphone, and an Aspect Markers function, which indicates the various social media aspect ratio for simplified compositions. Additionally, both cameras support wired and wireless connection to your smartphone via its USB-C port and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology.

The Canon RF 24-50mm wide-to-normal zoom lens is a lightweight standard zoom alternative for full-frame cameras, featuring an f/4.5-6.3 maximum aperture with optical image stabilization. The lens has two aspheric elements and Canon Super Spectra Coating to minimize ghosting and flare. The stepping motor focus drive is well suited for smooth, quiet autofocus when taking video. On APS-C size image sensors, the lens has an approximate equivalent coverage of 38-80mm.

Canon RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM Lens
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1748815-REG/canon_rf_s_55_210_is_stm.html

The RF-S 55-210mm telephoto zoom lens for full-frame and APS-C cameras featuring an f/5-7.1 maximum aperture with optical image stabilization. The lens coverage on APS-C size sensors is roughly 88-336mm. The image quality comes from two ultra-low dispersion glass elements, one aspheric element, and Canon Super Spectra Coating to minimize ghosting and flare. The stepping motor focus drive provides smooth, quiet autofocus when taking video. The lens is also compatible with the optional ET-60B Lens Hood to block sunlight, prevent glare and lens flare, and protect the lens from debris and abrasions.

Canon EOS R8 and EOS R50 YouTube First Look Video
https://youtu.be/KbGiqqGgX4A

Learn and read more about the Canon EOS R8 and Canon EOS R50 Mirrorless Cameras at B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/canon-r8-r50-mirrorless-camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information
Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

Canon EOS R50: Mirrorless for Everyday Moments. A sleek and portable camera for your everyday adventures, the EOS R50 gets you up and running in the EOS R mirrorless system with advanced photo and video tools and an intuitive and compact body design. Featuring an APS-C-format 24.2MP sensor, the R50 supports 4K video recording up to 30p, features intelligent Dual Pixel CMOS AF II focusing, and has useful shooting modes like Close-Up Demo Mode and an Advanced A+ Assist setting.
B&H Photo Video, Camera Electronics Store (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-announces-eos-r8-full-frame-portable-eos-r50-mirrorless-cameras-and-rf-s-55-210mm-telephoto-rf-24-50mm-wide-lenses-youtube-first-look-and-more-info-at-bh-301741512.html

SOURCE B&H Photo

