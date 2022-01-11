U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

Canon Canada Announces Equity Investment in Supra ITS Managed IT Services Partner

·3 min read

Partnership with local Canadian company will expand product and service portfolios nationwide

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - With ongoing determination to provide top-of-the-line solutions to businesses across the country, Canon Canada Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce an equity investment in local Canadian company Supra Canada Technologies Ltd. (Supra ITS), a leading full-service technology partner offering managed IT consulting, cloud hosting/support and managed IT services and solutions.

Since 1973, Canon has been a technology leader in Canada, offering cutting-edge solutions to help customers and businesses work smarter, better, and more efficiently. As the future of business and information technology continues to advance, Canon's dedication to a customer-first, solutions-driven approach is why the company is investing in a partner like Supra ITS.

"Canon is proud to be partnering with Supra ITS and this investment is just one way that we are working diligently to do more for Canadian businesses," said Mr. Nobu Kitajima, President & CEO of Canon Canada Inc. "Together, we can take a more holistic approach to solve pressing business problems by integrating managed IT services with Canon's hardware and software technology, to provide tangible solutions to our customers."

Established in 1999 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Supra ITS is a leader in IT management with a 'Public Cloud Neutral' approach that allows them to offer a wide range of managed IT services. Supra ITS has an extensive network of suppliers and an extremely adept technical team that focuses on 24 x 7 support ensuring the security of client networks. Joining forces with the globally recognized Canon brand will allow Supra ITS to accelerate their growth, provide managed services to a larger customer base and widen the scope of their services.

"Supra ITS is thrilled to be partnering with Canon to help uphold their commitment to the Canadian B2B market while at the same time being able to provide a holistic approach to our extensive base of customers," said Sanjeev Spoila, CEO of Supra ITS. "We are confident that our expertise in managing and securing customers' infrastructure, coupled with the backing from Canon Canada, will help to elevate our offering to a new level, providing customers with long-term solutions from trusted providers."

"The investment in Supra ITS from Canon Canada will allow both entities to capitalize on operational synergies to better serve our customers," says Naoki "Mike" Sannomiya, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of the Business Information Communications Group at Canon Canada. "With the market evolving and new challenges emerging every day, we are confident that by making this investment, we will be more resilient and in a better position to help our customers navigate and grow into the future."

For more information on Canon Canada's managed IT services, please visit http://www.canon.ca/coreits.

About Supra ITS

Supra ITS is a full-service technology partner, providing customers across a variety of industries with seamless, extensive infrastructure and managed IT services that deliver value, business efficiencies and boost performance. From hardware, software and Cloud infrastructure to strategic consulting and a complete suite of Managed IT services, Supra ITS offers clients the full-service package, and has been Canadian owned and operated since opening its doors in 1999. With a network of integrated companies – each an expert in its field – Supra ITS can build, manage, and maintain network and IT infrastructure over key business areas, from Cloud services to strategic consulting, networks, and security to service desk and support.

About Canon Canada Inc.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, Canon Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A. Inc., is a leading provider of consumer and business-to-business digital imaging solutions. Innovation and cutting-edge technology have been essential ingredients in Canon's success. Canon Canada Inc. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 per cent Canadian-based service and support for all the products it distributes. Canon Canada Inc. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-canada-announces-equity-investment-in-supra-its-managed-it-services-partner-301456611.html

SOURCE Supra ITS

