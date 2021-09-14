Canon Completes Another Chapter In The RF Lens Story - Introduces Two New Budget-Friendly Lenses For EOS R Full-Frame Mirrorless Users

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses. Both lenses invite current EOS R series users and those who are considering a move to Canon's prominent mirrorless system, such as the EOS R or EOS RP, to expand their content creation abilities with the visual drama of an ultra-wide-angle lens and true telephoto-only zoom lens. As the "lens first" EOS R series continues to expand, these latest lenses open the door to a wide-range of imaging creators, encouraging them to test the powers and possibilities of their art.

Ultra-Wide Perspectives

Whether you are excited to start exploring the creative world of ultra wide-angle photography or someone who is looking to add another lens to expand your imaging offerings, the Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM is compact, lightweight and affordable. Long gone are the days of optical corrections or sharpness challenges – the new ultra-wide, 16mm RF lens, for full-frame cameras, comes with a fast and bright f/2.8 maximum lens aperture, as well as smooth and brisk AF (autofocus). This lens is a strong addition to the landscape, architecture or travel photographer — but it also provides the vlogging creator and the EOS Webcam Utility software user the power to integrate environments into their imagery, with its super-wide coverage.

Additional features of Canon's new ultra wide-angle prime lens with 16mm focal length F2.8 include:

STM Motor for smooth focusing when recording video

Compact size and light weight — similar to RF50mm F1.8 STM

Minimum focus distance of 5.11"

Maximum magnification of 0.26x

43mm filter thread

Truly Telephoto Possibilities

The Canon RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM provides users with a versatile and popular zoom range that brings subjects closer with ease. It's an affordable and easily hand-holdable entry into the world of super-telephoto, full-frame photography and video. Offering superb performance and sharpness, the 100–400mm focal length provides a versatile range for all types of telephoto opportunities — be it portraits and documenting events, to sports, birding and wildlife. And, for the first time in a non-L-series lens, the RF100–400mm will accept optional Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders, offering even more telephoto potential in a lightweight package. Yes, the Canon RF100–400mm is an excellent gateway into the world of wildlife, nature, and sports photography. However, this lens and its super-telephoto abilities can also be leveraged for the video content creator or vlogger when compiling b-roll type footage or for subjects who are at a distance.

Additional features of the Canon RF100-400mm include:

High image quality — similar to the well-regarded EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM

100-400mm telephoto zoom range

Accepts optional Canon RF 1.4x and 2x extenders

F5.6 – F8 variable maximum aperture

Easy hand-held operation — lighter than EF70-300 IS II lens

Up to 5.5-Stops i optical IS and 6-stops ii correction with coordinated IS

Nano USM for high-speed and smooth AF

Smooth and nearly silent AF during video recording

Superb close-focusing — at 400mm, excellent 0.41x magnification

9-blade aperture, for smooth backgrounds/foregrounds

67mm filter thread

Pricing and Availability

The Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM are scheduled to be available in October 2021 for an estimated retail price of $299.99 and $649.99, respectively*.

For additional information, please visit usa.canon.com.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

i Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Associations) standards. Testing performed at focal length of 400mm using EOS R

ii Based on CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Associations) standards. Testing performed at focal length of 400mm using EOS R5

