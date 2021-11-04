U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

The Canon EOS R is $200 off, and It’s a Great Camera

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

Years ago, I bought the Canon EOS R when it came out. And to this day, it’s still a camera that I use. The problems with it I feel were greatly intensified. The magic touch bar is great for quickly rating images, but annoying otherwise. The lack of a joystick doesn’t truly matter if you’re photographing people or landscapes. And otherwise, it still has fantastic autofocus. And there’s good news. Canon has dropped the price on the camera; plus there are extra $200 rebates. It’s $1,599 for the Canon EOS R body only. With a 24-105mm kit lens, it’s $1,899. Think of the Canon EOS R as a bit of the Canon 5D Mk I translated into mirrorless camera technology. And be sure to check out our review if you’re going to make a purchase.

