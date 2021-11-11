U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,651.58
    +4.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,942.21
    -137.73 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,718.71
    +96.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,414.20
    +24.62 (+1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.19
    -0.15 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.10
    +15.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.55 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1453
    -0.0034 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3367
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0470
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,710.90
    -3,446.03 (-5.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,609.01
    +11.03 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.18
    +44.03 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,277.86
    +171.08 (+0.59%)
     

The Canon EOS R is at a Great Price. Trust us, You’ll Like it!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

If you’re going to reach for the Canon EOS R, we strongly recommend getting the RF 24-105mm f4 L IS or the RF 35mm f1.8 IS with it. Also check out our Canon RF lens guide. Years ago, I bought the Canon EOS R when it came out. And to this day, it’s still a camera that I use. The problems with it I feel were greatly intensified. The magic touch bar is great for quickly rating images, but annoying otherwise. The lack of a joystick doesn’t truly matter if you’re photographing people or landscapes. And otherwise, it still has fantastic autofocus. And there’s good news. Canon has dropped the price on the camera; plus there are extra $200 rebates. It’s $1,599 for the Canon EOS R body only. With a 24-105mm kit lens, it’s $1,899. Think of the Canon EOS R as a bit of the Canon 5D Mk I translated into mirrorless camera technology. And be sure to check out our review if you’re going to make a purchase.

Recommended Stories

  • If the Olympus Pen F Mk II Ever Comes Out, This is What I Want

    really, really do hope that Olympus is considering making another high end Pen F camera. They tend to say that those cameras don't work for them. But Nikon said the same thing about the Df. Then we got the Nikon ZFc, that's proving to have a lot of hype. Nikon learned from their mistakes, for the most part. So why can't Olympus? With that said, I'm still holding out hope for an Olympus Pen F Mk II. I'd love to see one.

  • Is the Original Sony a7 Still a Good Camera?

    The joke with Sony cameras is that you used to buy a camera and five batteries. Indeed, there was a time when their battery life was pretty dismal. That's the time that the original Sony a7 comes from. And yet, when I bought mine, I was head over heels for it. This was a time when I wanted more than what my X Pro 1 gave me. I yearned for the full-frame output that my Olympus OMD EM5 lacked. And I demanded the innovation that Canon refused to give us with the Canon 6D. During that time, Sony was

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch, Including Warren Buffett's Favorite EV Maker

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After Topping Earnings Views? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Biden Says Agenda Will Help Curb Inflation

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;says his soon-to-be-signed infrastructure legislation is part of a plan to return the U.S. economy to normal, including by curbing inflation, as he promoted the measure at the Port of Baltimore.

  • Toast posts a beat in first earnings report since IPO, but stock dips

    Toast Inc. exceeded expectations with its latest earnings and outlook but shares of the restaurant-focused payment-technology company were falling in late trading Tuesday after its first report as a public company.

  • Netflix Is Closing In on Disney Again In Terms of Market Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. overtook Walt Disney Co. in market value for the first time since last year, after the amusement park owner’s earnings stoked concerns about slowing subscriber growth in its streaming business.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?A 27% advance since the end of July has boosted Netflix’s ma

  • Siemens expects supply chain problems to ease after posting strong sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens expects supply chain problems that have hindered the industrial revival in the wake of the pandemic to ease next year, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, as its fourth quarter sales and orders beat forecasts. The maker of factory software and high-speed trains sees further profitable growth as problems thrown up by shortages of components and log-jammed logistics networks improve. Siemens was leaning on its size and its own technology to get enough components to make its machinery and systems which are used by carmakers including Daimler to automate production lines, Chief Executive Roland Busch said .

  • Muslims can’t trade crypto, says the head of Sharia compliance in the world’s largest Islamic country

    Cryptocurrencies don’t follow Sharia tenets and should not be used by Muslims, Indonesia’s National Religious Council said.

  • Crypto Is Forbidden for Muslims, Indonesia’s National Religious Council Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The use of crypto assets as a currency is forbidden for Muslims, according to Indonesia’s council of religious leaders.The National Ulema Council, or MUI, has deemed cryptocurrency as haram, or banned, as it has elements of uncertainty, wagering and harm, Asrorun Ni

  • Toshiba's lurch from crisis to crisis since 2015

    Toshiba Corp plans to unveil a new business strategy on Friday. The once-storied conglomerate has been battered by accounting scandals, massive writedowns for its U.S. nuclear business, the sale of its prized chip unit and it was also found to have colluded to prevent overseas investors from gaining influence. Here is a timeline of Toshiba' woes since 2015.

  • China Property Market Turbulence Can Continue, PineBridge Says

    Omar&nbsp;Slim, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, shares his take on the inflation debate. He also discusses the prospects for China's economy, the nation's bonds, and the debt woes in the real estate market. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Contagion Fears Ahead of US Inflation Data

    The Aussie and Kiwi Dollars are being pressured by fear of contagion over the implosions within China’s giant property development sector.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .7360, Strengthens Over .7379; US CPI on Tap

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7363 and .7379.

  • The Future Looks Bright for Plug Power Stock, Says Analyst

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have missed the top-and bottom-line estimates in its latest quarterly report but following the Q3’s print, Evercore analyst James West is even more upbeat than before. “With +$3 billion of net cash on hand, a vertically-integrated product suite, and a quickly growing revenue base, we find few other equities offering similar leverage to the green H2 thematic,” the analyst opined. Q3’s revenue came in at $143.9 million, a 34% increase on the same period a year ago, although

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to end 8-day winning streak as investors take a breather after record run

    Stocks fell Tuesday, with investors taking a breather after yet another record-setting session on Wall Street.

  • Retail Traders Flock to EV Stocks With an Eye on U.S. Carmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The day-trading crowd is zeroing in on stocks with exposure to the electric vehicle revolution, targetting U.S.-based automakers.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Farmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisCOP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowRetail investors bought $448 million in shares of Ford Motor Co and Lucid Group Inc. over the past month, with demand recently surp

  • Google loses challenge against EU antitrust ruling, $2.8-billion fine

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google lost an appeal against a 2.42-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) antitrust decision on Wednesday, a major win for Europe's competition chief in the first of three court rulings central to the EU push to regulate big tech. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager fined the world's most popular internet search engine in 2017 over the use of its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals. The shopping case was the first of three decisions that saw Google rack up 8.25 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade.

  • We support plan to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks: Circle CEO

    U.S.-stablecoin issuer Circle supports the Biden administration’s proposal to regulate stablecoin issuers as banks, and views the recommendations as progress in the growth of the stablecoin industry.

  • Why The Trade Desk Shares Continue To Move Higher Today

    The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is trading higher Tuesday after several analyst firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively, following the company's third-quarter financial results. The Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 18 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 15 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $301.1 million, which beat the estimate of $283.52 million. The Trade Desk expects fourth-quarter revenue to be at