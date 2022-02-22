U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Canon Inc. Named A Fortune World's Most Admired Company

2 min read
In this article:
MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its strong brand value and focus on innovation, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its parent company, earned inclusion on Fortune Magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" 2022 list.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)

"Canon Inc. being listed again on Fortune's list is a testament to the great team of talented professionals who continue to demonstrate hard work, dedication and innovation, which has proven to be instrumental in the company's success throughout these unprecedented two years," said Kazuto "Kevin" Ogawa, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Earning a spot on this prestigious list is a product of a strong commitment to the corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which translates to 'all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future."

Fortune polled corporate executives, directors and analysts to determine the best-regarded companies by assessing the company's investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and ability to attract talent, among other benchmarks.

"Fortune is such a well-respected leader in the business space. Their acknowledgment of the work and team that make up Canon by being featured on this list in multiple years is appreciated," said Ogawa.

For more information on Canon U.S.A., Inc., please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-inc-named-a-fortune-worlds-most-admired-company-301487516.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

