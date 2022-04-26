U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,253.04
    -43.08 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,759.26
    -290.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,792.51
    -212.34 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.62
    -17.58 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.03
    +1.49 (+1.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.50
    +15.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0678
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0830 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2677
    -0.0068 (-0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0680
    -1.0710 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,049.72
    +1,110.74 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.16
    -11.71 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.78
    +53.24 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Canon Launches Six New Printers for Small Offices and Home Offices to Help Increase Productivity and Efficiency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CAJ
  • CAJFF

Continues Expansion of Company's Business Inkjet and Laser Printer Portfolio for Hybrid Work Environments

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With hybrid working environments now the new norm for many companies, remote employees need every tool available to help keep them productive at home, while businesses also need intuitive equipment for when staff does come to the office. To help bridge the gap between home and office, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to introduce six new printers designed to enhance productivity for hybrid workers and small businesses. These models include new features to help meet the latest market needs for convenience, workflow efficiency, and security.

MAXIFY GX5020
MAXIFY GX5020

"Canon is proud to deliver solutions designed to meet new customer needs through the continued expansion of the MAXIFY and imageCLASS printer lines," says Isao "Sammy" Kobayashi, senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These new printers are designed to improve efficiency for small and home offices, while being versatile, eco-friendly, and time-saving tools."

The new MAXIFY GX5020 printer is an extension of the Canon MegaTank Printer lineup utilizing a high-volume continuous ink supply system, which can significantly reduce ink costs by utilizing high-volume ink bottles. This technology also allows users to focus on their work and not get distracted by frequently replacing ink cartridges; and when bottles do need refilling, it is an easy-to-fill, "no mess" process. The MAXIFY GX5020 printer can hold up to 350 sheets of paper. Additional features include:

  • Low Total Cost of Ownership & Increased Productivity –Thanks to low running costs of roughly two cents, coupled with high-volume ink bottles, it can produce approximately 14,000 sheets in color and approximately 6,000 sheets in black ink*.

  • Small Footprint – Don't let the size of the MAXIFY GX5020 printer fool you. While sufficiently compact to fit neatly in limited space, such as a retail store counter or medical reception desk, it delivers high productivity and efficiency.

  • Print Quality & Media Versatility – The MAXIFY GX5020 printer delivers professional print quality via a four-color pigment-based ink system -- sharp, crisp prints that are less likely to smudge. Plus, it offers the versatility to print a range of media from labels to banner papers, glossy media, envelopes and more.

The Canon MAXIFY GX5020 printer is also compatible with the new online version of PosterArtist, a poster creation program designed for all levels of users to create professional-looking posters, banners and signage, with a unique technology allows it to express four different textured looks in gold or silver to enhance the output. This application, that works across many supported compatible models of Canon devices including the imagePROGRAF, PIXMA, imageRUNNER ADVANCE, imageCLASS, imagePRESS and MAXIFY series, offers prepopulated templates in various categories including education, business, health, travel, hospitality, and many others that the user can customize to fit their needs.

Along with the launch of the new MAXIFY GX5020 printer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. is proud to announce the addition of three new models to its imageCLASS-branded black-and-white laser all-in-one portfolio:

- imageCLASS MF453dw – Three-in-one (print, scan, copy) at 40 pages per minute (ppm)**
- imageCLASS MF452dw – Four-in-one (print, scan, copy, fax) at 34 ppm**
- imageCLASS MF451dw – Three-in-one (print, scan, copy) at 34 ppm**

With their high-speed, crisp prints, user-friendly interface and Wi-Fi printing capabilities, these new models will benefit small and home office workers. These printers utilize Canon's Application Library device platform, which provides the ability for frequently used applications and convenient functions to be registered as quick buttons on the home screen for user convenience. It takes only five seconds for the first page to print on all of these three new imageCLASS models.

The new models build upon the platform capabilities of Canon's imageCLASS predecessors with features such as:

  • Cloud Connect (Scan and Print) ***: Cloud-based printing and scanning directly from the printer's 5-inch color touch screen. Users can print documents directly from Dropbox, Google Drive, or OneDrive accounts, or scan images and documents directly to these services.

  • Simple Wi-Fi Network Setup Process: Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is much easier than in the past.

  • One Pass Scan: Scan both sides of your document in a single pass for increased scanning speed and to help keep documents in order.

The free Canon PRINT Business application for compatible Apple and Android mobile devices offers convenient and quick printing and scanning on the go for the imageCLASS MF450 printer models.

"Canon's MAXIFY GX and imageCLASS devices offer a great value for small and home office environments and increase the value of the company's already impressive lineup for the SOHO buyer to consider," says Keith Kmetz, program vice president, imaging, printing & document solutions, IDC.

Lastly, Canon is adding the imageCLASS MF3010 and MF3010VP ("Value Pack") to its lineup of black-and-white laser printers for home office environments. These models can print up to 19 ppm**, with the first page printed in 8 seconds, and a capacity of 150 sheets. The MF3010VP printer comes with an additional toner cartridge, and both models come with a long USB cable to connect to a PC or Mac. The imageCLASS MF3010 and MF3010VP printers can be perfect for those looking for a low-cost printer with the functionality to get the job done.

The new MAXIFY GX5020 printer is available for immediate purchase through the Canon online store for $399.00. The imageCLASS MF453dw and MF451dw printers are available for purchase immediately for $349.00 and $299.00, respectively. The imageCLASS MF452dw printer will be available for purchase the first week in May for $329.00. The imageCLASS MF3010 printer is available exclusively through Walmart for $99.00 and the imageCLASS MF3010VP printer is available for purchase immediately for $149.00.^

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* The page yield is based on the consumption data from the succeeding ink bottle but not the first ink bottle. Color document page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 color chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement after initial setup.

**Print speed is based on internal testing. Print speed may vary depending on the number of copies selected, as well as the settings for size, type and orientation of paper.

***Supported by MF453w, MF452dw and MF451dw. Subscription to a third party cloud service required. Subject to third party cloud service provider terms and conditions.

^ Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

imageCLASS MF451dw
imageCLASS MF451dw
imageCLASS MF452dw
imageCLASS MF452dw
imageCLASS MF453dw
imageCLASS MF453dw
imageCLASS MF3010
imageCLASS MF3010
imageCLASS MF3010VP
imageCLASS MF3010VP
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-launches-six-new-printers-for-small-offices-and-home-offices-to-help-increase-productivity-and-efficiency-301533010.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter staff going ‘absolutely insane’ over Musk takeover – live updates

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to introduce Celso Goncalves, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Let me start by summarizing the key highlights from our Q1 results and I will provide some additional context around our increased outlook for the reminder of the year.

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hi

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Defense Stocks: Raytheon Kicks Off Big Earnings Week, But Sales, Guidance Off Target

    Raytheon earnings beat views, but revenue missed and 2022 guidance was low. Several defense stocks near buy points report this week.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume losses ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after markets staged a rebound to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors look ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • Valero profit surges as refining margin more than doubles

    Valero's quarterly refining margin more than doubled to $3.21 billion from a year earlier. Global fuel demand has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels, while supply of refined products like diesel and jet fuel have tightened sharply due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Valero, the first major U.S. refiner to post quarterly results, said its total refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.8 million barrels per day in the quarter ended March 31, 390,000 barrels per day higher than a year earlier.

  • Jeff Bezos Takes Aim at Musk’s Twitter Deal With China Jibe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos posed a provocative question after Elon Musk clinched a $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.: whether that will make things difficult for Tesla Inc. in China.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson