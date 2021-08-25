U.S. markets close in 3 hours 4 minutes

Canon’s Most Versatile RF Lens Can Be Yours Right Now

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer.

In our opinion, the Canon RF 35mm f1.8 STM IS is their most versatile lens. It’s small, lightweight, and image-stabilized. And you can get this and a few others brand new right now. It’s pretty hard to get your hands on a brand new Canon camera right now due to the global component issues. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t go for a refurbished one. In fact, most of the Canon gear that I’ve used throughout my career has been refurbished. Amazon currently has a lot of fantastic cameras on sale. Want the Canon EOS R6? It’s there as a bundle kit for a solid deal. Or you can go for a Canon EOS RP. Go take a look at what they’ve got.

