U.S. markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.25
    -27.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,561.00
    -221.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,212.75
    -108.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.20
    -11.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.37
    +2.97 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.10
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4850
    +0.1760 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,400.23
    +345.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.81
    +8.19 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,787.96
    -433.45 (-1.72%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Canon plans to more than double its RF mirrorless lens lineup by 2025

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Engadget

Canon plans to more than double its RF mirrorless lens lineup by 2025, producing around 32 more models over the next four years, according to its latest earnings report spotted by Canon Rumors. One chart showed that it planned to keep up the "same pace" of lens releases, which amounted to eight new models in 2020-21. If it can stick to that, it would have nearly 60 full-frame RF lenses in about four years time.

Chairman and CEO Fujio Mitarai said that the overall market continues to shrink due to the decline of entry-level models (thanks, smartphones), but demand for higher-end models is still high. As such, Canon has been working on developing more of those types of cameras and lenses to go with them. The company now feels it's capable of gunning for Sony in the mirrorless market share race.

"Overall, the market seems to be bottoming out," he said. "Over the past several years, we have worked to raise the appeal of the EOS R system by enhancing our lineup with highly competitive full-frame mirrorless cameras and RF lenses. As a result, we have established a solid position in mirrorless cameras, and are now in a situation where we can target the top market share position."

Canon also plans to improve its profitability with increased factory automation, while further pursuing "concept" camera designs like the weird table-mounted PowerShot PX. It's also planning to mass produce SPAD sensors that can take high-quality color photos with almost no light, used in applications like "advanced monitoring."

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PayPal Are Falling

    Shares of several banks and financial stocks fell today, as investors brace for a recession that is looking more and more like a possibility considering the rising price of oil and high levels of inflation. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) had fallen nearly 5.7% as of 2:57 p.m. ET today, while shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) traded roughly 5.4% lower. Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation had already been growing at a fast pace and many analysts and investors expected the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, multiple times this year to combat that inflation.

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Bra

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $123 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Icahn sheds Occidental Petroleum stake, Qualcomm falls on reports of Samsung cyberattack

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines the opposing positions billionaire investors Warren Buffett and Carl Icahn take on Occidental Petroleum stakes, Bill Ackman's stake in the Canadian Pacific Railroad, and Qualcomm's shares fall after a cyberattack on Samsung.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock tumbled today on some very curious news: Analyst company J.P. Morgan released a note (reported on TheFly.com) that named Amazon the bank's "top internet idea." Amazon stock fell 4% through 12:30 p.m. ET. According to J.P. Morgan's note, the Department of Commerce estimated that fourth-quarter e-commerce sales in the United States were only $257.6 billion, which was below J.P. Morgan's own prediction of $270 billion -- which sounds like bad news, and may have spooked investors.

  • Market strategists discuss if the current environment is a buying opportunity

    Upholdings Portfolio Manager Robert Cantwell and Scott Clemons, Brown Brothers Harriman Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expected market volatility amid geopolitical tensions and Fed interest rate hikes, spiking oil prices and energy market unrests, companies benefiting and hurt by market behaviors.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Airline Stocks Are Plunging: Is Now the Right Time to Buy In?

    What happened When oil prices spike higher, airline stocks typically sell off. Such was the case on Monday. Crude prices hit levels unseen since 2008, and airline stocks are badly underperforming the market on a down day for equities.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures dip after Dow hits correction, Nasdaq enters bear market

    U.S. equity futures ticked lower in post-market trading Monday after a sell-off in the earlier session that saw the Dow fall into correction territory and the Nasdaq enter a bear market. Investors continued to jettison stocks and stockpile safe-haven assets as concerns over the economic consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine intensified.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) raced out of the gate Monday and as of 10:30 a.m. ET were up 4.3%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of a Chinese electric car stock? As oil prices rise, so will the cost of gasoline -- and the cost of owning a car powered by an internal combustion engine.

  • Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant: Report

    Mandiant shares jumped on Monday on news that Google is reportedly interested in buying the cybersecurity firm. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick explains.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Intel's former PC chief lands new exec role at competitor

    Intel's former PC head lands a new exec role at another chipmaker, where he will lead its business units.