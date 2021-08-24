U.S. markets close in 6 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.56
    +8.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,421.69
    +85.98 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,985.27
    +42.62 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +40.70 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.61
    +0.97 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.87
    +0.21 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2670
    +0.0120 (+0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3712
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6940
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,585.82
    -1,689.02 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,228.92
    -20.78 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.64
    -30.38 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Canon Solutions America Expands Its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Virtual Chief Information Security Officer Services

·5 min read

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its commitment to help companies achieve their workplace security goals, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is pleased to announce the expansion of its cybersecurity portfolio to include Virtual Chief Information Security Officer CISO (vCISO) Services by Agile Cybersecurity Solutions (ACS). The vCISO program provides customers a 12-month annual subscription that includes a variety of discretionary cybersecurity services. Ideal for small to mid-sized organizations that do not have an on-site Information Security (InfoSec) team, as well as large enterprise organizations, vCISO enables subscribers to leverage the full range of ACS's services—complementing the existing ACS Cybersecurity Integrity Audit services that deliver vulnerability assessments and penetration testing to help organizations uncover potential gaps in their security posture.

Canon Solutions America Expands Its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Virtual Chief Information Security Officer Services
Canon Solutions America Expands Its Five Pillars of Security Portfolio with Virtual Chief Information Security Officer Services

All vCISO services are provided by ACS, a group of seasoned cybersecurity industry professionals, all of whom are credentialed and maintain various levels of security clearances. An organization's dedicated ACS virtual CISO team works to provide continued oversight, both on-site and remotely—whichever is appropriate to the specific task at hand. This can include the oversight of additional vulnerability assessments and penetration testing or social engineering simulations to help with understanding and mitigating unsafe online behavior by employees.

"Throughout our experience with ACS, it was clear that this offering was not only carefully measured and thoughtfully curated to provide customers with a full end-to-end solution, but it was apparent that this was designed by individuals with a deep understanding and experience with cybersecurity in complex midsize organizations," said Chaim Yudkowsky, chief information officer, The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). "After multiple engagements with this service and utilizing a wide range of its cybersecurity specific elements to meet our goals, I would recommend that others consider incorporating this unique and invaluable service to their operation as we found it to be extremely beneficial in our day-to-day activities."

Designed to help mitigate damage and prevent future security crises, vCISO Services offers expert guidance and services all throughout the cybersecurity lifecycle. A vCISO can help guide an organization's executive team through the assessment phase and assist in developing and implementing the necessary policies, procedures, guidelines, and technologies to protect against threats. This service can also help ensure that the proper controls are in place, as well as the monitoring and measurement methods to effectively identify ways to manage risk exposure. Furthermore, vCISO Services offer customers assistance in developing effective security policies, disaster recovery plans, business impact assessments and business continuity plans.

Consultations can also uncover other areas of concern such as breach readiness, personnel security, third-party service provider selection, and the accompanying service level agreements (SLAs). A dedicated vCISO can help an organization get started on the road to certifications such as ISO 27001, meet the standards of PCI-DSS, or prepare for SOC 2 Type 2 audit for the coveted SSAE-18 attestation. These important certifications and accreditations can help efforts to comply with regulations such as SOX, HIPAA, GLBA, the GDPR, and the associated mandates towards protecting personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).

"It is more important than ever for organizations to keep their data secure and private, and we are proud to introduce vCISO to the marketplace," said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. "At Canon Solutions America, we are constantly looking for innovative solutions and services to help protect our customers against data breaches and other harmful events that may cause damaging results. The vCISO program provides a dedicated expert that can lead to a complete, carefully curated, end-to-end security policy, while also overseeing and monitoring various potential vulnerabilities."

To learn more about the vCISO program or to schedule a consultation, please visit csa.canon.com/security.

About Agile Cybersecurity Solutions (ACS)
Established in 2012, ACS has become a trusted leader in cybersecurity. Their unique combination of proven methodologies and multi-disciplined cyber expertise forms a proactive, end-to-end cybersecurity solution. ACS consists of a team of expert practitioners that can help to build a strong defense against the cyber threat, and to keep you one step ahead of it.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.
Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

Editorial Contact:

Canon Solutions America, Inc. Website:

Nicole Esan

csa.canon.com

631-330-2139

For sales info/customer support:

niesan@cusa.canon.com

1-844-443-INFO(4636)

Canon is a registered trademark of Canon Inc. in the United States and elsewhere. All other referenced product names and marks are trademarks of their respective owners. Canon Solutions America, Inc. is compensated to refer prospective customers to ACS, which provides its products and services pursuant to the terms of an agreement between ACS and such customer. Canon Solutions America makes no representations or warranties with respect to third party products or services and shall have no liability therefore, nor does Canon Solutions America provide legal or regulatory advice concerning customers' compliance with specific laws including, without limitation, Sarbanes Oxley, HIPAA, GLBA, or federal and state privacy laws. Customers should always consult with qualified counsel to determine compliance with all applicable laws.
© 2021 Canon Solutions America, Inc. All rights reserved.

Canon Solutions America logo (PRNewsfoto/Canon Solutions America, Inc.)
Canon Solutions America logo (PRNewsfoto/Canon Solutions America, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-solutions-america-expands-its-five-pillars-of-security-portfolio-with-virtual-chief-information-security-officer-services-301361373.html

SOURCE Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba, CrowdStrike Set to Open Higher— And What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks were set for a higher open as the Chinese central bank said it wants monetary policy to support economic growth.

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Didi Suspends International Expansion Over Privacy Concerns. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    The embattled Chinese ride-hailing app had planned to launch in the U.K. and continental Europe as part of a push to challenge the dominance of Uber.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Why Coronavirus Stock Dynavax Crushed It Today

    Vaccine specialist Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) climbed more than 14% higher on Monday. It's little wonder: The company announced the coronavirus jab it co-developed with Taiwan's Medigen has been rolled out in the populous Asian nation. Every Dynavax watcher knew this day was coming; still, it's encouraging that MVC-COV1901 has been efficiently produced and launched.

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • 2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks.

  • Move Over, Tesla: There's a New Most-Held Stock on Robinhood

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been dethroned as Robinhood's top stock. Here's what replaced it.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively.While there’s no

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.