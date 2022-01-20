U.S. markets close in 1 hour 11 minutes

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect Jan. 1. These new appointments fortify Canon's commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, as well as further solidifying Canon's position as a leader in digital imaging solutions.

"It is a great honor to announce these promotions," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief executive officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "These appointments are well deserved, as these individuals have demonstrated excellent leadership skills and have brought tremendous value to the company by helping maintain its status as a leader in digital imaging solutions. Canon is led by our philosophy of 'kyosei,' which translates to 'all people, regardless of race, religion, or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future,' and these employees embody those values."

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Executive Appointments for Jan. 1, 2022 include:

  • Junichi Furuyama -- promoted to senior vice president and general manager, Finance and Accounting

  • Jason Fligman -- promoted to vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies & Communications Group

For more information about Canon U.S.A., visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-inc-announces-new-executive-appointments-301465256.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

