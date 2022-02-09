U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Earns Prestigious BLI 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand and BLI 2022 A3 Line of the Year Awards

5 min read
  CAJ
  CAJFF

Company recognized with multiple honors from Keypoint Intelligence

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized for its ability to deliver outstanding performance while garnering high marks for reliability and usability, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, earned the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award as well as the BLI 2022 A3 Line of the Year Award,1 both from Keypoint Intelligence.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. earned the Buyers Lab (BLI) A3 Line of the Year Award
Canon U.S.A., Inc. earned the Buyers Lab (BLI) A3 Line of the Year Award

Reliability continues to be a major focal point as businesses look to maximize employee productivity. The acknowledgment of Canon U.S.A, Inc. as the BLI 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand is a testament to the company's dedication to developing strong, dependable technology for office environments. Keypoint Intelligence tested 23 Canon A3 MFPs in its United States or United Kingdom labs from 2017-21, and in that five-year term there were just six misfeeds from 4.45 million pages produced.2

The BLI A3 Line of the Year is awarded for the best product line overall in the category as deemed by Keypoint Intelligence's rigorous lab evaluations. The esteemed award marks the fifth time in the last seven years that Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE products have been named the A3 Line of the Year, demonstrating a consistently strong offering. To determine the A3 Line of the Year Award recipient, Keypoint Intelligence considered current MFPs in the vendor's portfolio that had been submitted for lab testing. To judge the overall quality of the line, analysts looked at the overall rating a device received after testing, as well as the ratings in many key areas, including reliability and usability, with Keypoint determining that Canon came out on top.

"We are thrilled to receive Keypoint Intelligence's coveted BLI Most Reliable A3 Brand Award as well as the BLI A3 Line of the Year Award, which highlight the strength and overall quality of our products," said Shinichi Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon continues to innovate and develop solutions to fulfill our commitment to meeting customer and industry needs. To be deemed as the most reliable A3 brand is an important recognition of our efforts to enable continuous and dependable workflow."

Keypoint Intelligence noted the overall quality and the ratings in key areas such as reliability and usability of the line.

"Canon has assembled an excellent lineup of A3 MFPs that deliver exceptional performance and have the same well-designed touchscreen that boosts productivity even more," said Pete Emory, Director of Research & Lab Services US/Asia at Keypoint Intelligence. "Not only has Canon won big with multiple BLI Winter 2022 A3 Pick Awards and this BLI 2022 A3 Line of Year Award, the company completed the incredible hat trick by earning the BLI 2022-2024 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award—all during this same awards cycle. It is clear that Canon has an A3 MFP for any customer, and it is also clear that users can rely on Canon A3 MFPs to get the job done accurately and efficiently."

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2020 and 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Line of the Year Awards

Line of the Year Awards salute the companies that provide a broad range of hardware or software and whose products consistently performed above average throughout testing. Much consideration is also made by Keypoint Intelligence analysts and technicians in areas such as ease of use, features, and value, across an entire portfolio for that product area, with the end result being the most prestigious Buyers Lab Awards offered.

1 Awards description based on Keypoint Intelligence's press release.

2 To determine the A3 Line of the Year Award recipient, Keypoint Intelligence considers current MFPs in the vendor's portfolio that have been submitted for lab testing. To judge the overall quality of the line, analysts look at the overall rating a device received after testing, as well as the ratings in many key areas, including reliability and usability.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. garnered the BLI 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award as well.
Canon U.S.A., Inc. garnered the BLI 2022-24 Most Reliable A3 Brand Award as well.
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-usa-inc-earns-prestigious-bli-2022-24-most-reliable-a3-brand-and-bli-2022-a3-line-of-the-year-awards-301478843.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

