Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) to Showcase Shuttle Mold System at PTXPO

·3 min read

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) will be showcasing the next version of the Shuttle Mold System at the upcoming PTXPO show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois March 29-31, 2022.

CVI first exhibited the Shuttle Mold System, then called the Multi-Mold, at NPE 2018 to showcase Canon's manufacturing capabilities. Since then, CVI has attracted great interest for the product from customers around the world. "We listened to the market needs and wants, then made modifications to the system to address those needs. In 2019, we commercialized the Shuttle Mold System," said Masato Mori, Vice President & General Manager.

The Shuttle Mold System runs two molds on a single molding machine. After resin is injected into the first mold, it shuttles the second mold into position, capitalizing on the cooling time outside of the machine and increasing efficiency. By maximizing the molding machines downtime during cooling, there are numerous cost-saving solutions that can be achieved, whether it's a molder with limited floor space or a molder with an over-molded part. Though there are many applications of the Shuttle Mold, parts and materials with a cooling time of 30 seconds or greater are ideal for this new system.

"Recently, we have made some modifications to the Shuttle Mold System," said Mori. "We have redesigned the system to reduce the machine footprint by more than 30%, and we have improved its functionality, delivery and availability. Globally and nationally, COVID-19 presented many challenges and impacts to our business. Leveraging Canon's global supply chain and operations, our persistence has resulted in a newly produced Shuttle Mold System, with industry wide applicability."

CVI now offers three models of the Shuttle Mold System, each designed to fit a specific range of molding machine sizes. For the first time, CVI will showcase Model/Segment 2 of the system at PTPXO, which segment is designed to fit molding machine sizes around the 450–650-ton range (the range varies by molding machine manufacturer).

If you are attending PTXPO, please be sure to attend Tech Talk, March 29, 2022 from 2-2:30PM where CVI's subject matter expert, Mike Croxton, will present how this unique new system can help you increase productivity and realize cost savings. Looking for a more hands on experience? Stop by PTPXO booth #207 for a live demo, March 30, 2022 from 10:30-11AM of Segment 2 of the Shuttle Mold System.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.
Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit www.cvi.canon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-virginia-inc-cvi-to-showcase-shuttle-mold-system-at-ptxpo-301506846.html

SOURCE Canon Virginia

