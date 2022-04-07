U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,511.12
    +29.97 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,633.90
    +137.39 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,947.59
    +58.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,015.18
    -1.76 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    +0.35 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.40
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0873
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3066
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9910
    +0.1910 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,552.21
    -155.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.15
    +7.49 (+0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Canon Virginia, Inc. to Exhibit at PLASTEC West Expo 2022

·4 min read

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) is attending the PLASTEC West Expo, April 12-14, booth #4201 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The PLASTEC West Expo shares expo floor space with four other engineering tradeshows. This five shows in one, connects manufacturing to molding to robotics to plastics technologies. CVI provides custom manufacturing solutions, including injection molding and precision mold making for a range of industries to include the medical device industry.

Canon Virginia, Inc. is attending the PLASTEC West Expo, April 12-14, booth #4201 at the Anaheim Convention Center
Canon Virginia, Inc. is attending the PLASTEC West Expo, April 12-14, booth #4201 at the Anaheim Convention Center

"PLASTEC West is a great platform for Canon Virginia, Inc. to showcase its advanced manufacturing methodologies and services such as injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services; especially for medical product development and high-tech companies looking to find solutions." said Ron Kurz, senior director, Medical Business Division.

This year, CVI will highlight a variety of new advancements, including technologies and services designed to help customers move their vision forward. CVI is committed to helping its customers by using new Canon technologies, innovation and collaboration, advanced manufacturing know-how and a heritage of quality and expertise. The following are just two technologies being highlighted at the show.

  • Canon Shuttle Mold System – Featuring the newest version of the Canon Shuttle Mold system. The Shuttle Mold System runs two molds on a single molding machine. After resin is injected into the first mold, it shuttles the second mold into position, capitalizing on the cooling time outside of the machine and increasing efficiency. By maximizing the molding machine's downtime during cooling, there are numerous potential cost-saving solutions that may be achieved, including a molder with limited floor space or a molder with an over-molded part. Though there are many applications of the Shuttle Mold, parts and materials with a cooling time of 30 seconds or greater are ideal for this new system.

  • Vision Edition – Recently, there has been a growing need for automation in the manufacturing industry because of labor shortages and cost. To help address these needs, Canon is promoting visualization of production sites using imaging such as network cameras, industrial cameras and the image processing software "Vision Edition", under the Canon Industrial Imaging Platform*. Canon released Vision Edition–U image processing software in the Fall of 2019 to support automation on production floors. Vision Edition-U works with the collaborative robots of Universal Robots. Canon is the first Japanese company to obtain UR's certified product platform, UR+, an image processing software specially designed for robots made by UR. In combination with a Canon network camera, for example, and linked with a collaborative robot manufactured by UR, this software will serve as the robot's 'eyes', and take pictures and process images of the area close to the robot to the periphery of the workplace, depending on the intended use. For example, when picking and placing parts with the robot, the software should detect and help prevent omissions in the work with image processing. When placing parts on an electronic scale with a robot, the software also helps recognize the digitally displayed weight with image processing, and checks whether it meets the required standard, thus adding value to collaborative robot work.

Since its inception, Canon Virginia has excelled as the Americas' manufacturing center for Canon brand products. Today, that excellence is available to customers outside the Canon family. Canon Virginia is uniquely qualified to deliver individually tailored solutions that exceed companies' most rigorous quality standards and ambitious lead times for a variety of products in a variety of industries.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit https://www.cvi.canon.com/manufacturing-services/.

*Canon Industrial Imaging Platform is Canon's integrated image management system for production sites. It utilizes Canon's broad range of imaging products and image processing technologies to visualize production sites.

Canon Virginia website:

http://www.cvi.canon.com/

Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Canon U.S.A., Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Canon U.S.A., Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-virginia-inc-to-exhibit-at-plastec-west-expo-2022-301520306.html

SOURCE Canon Virginia

Recommended Stories

  • How Nvidia became a giant of the chip industry

    Nvidia is one of the most important chip companies in the world. Here's how it got there.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    If you're following the technology sector or even just the news in general, you've probably heard about the global semiconductor shortage. Chips are being added to more devices, an increase in economic activity as companies bounce back from the worst of the pandemic, and other factors are combining to create significant supply constraints. Business and everyday life will only become increasingly reliant on chips going forward, and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) has leading positions in key semiconductor equipment categories that will help it capitalize on this trend.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • Apple, Facing Outcry, Says App Developers Are Thriving on iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., looking to address criticism of its competitive practices by the European Union, developers and U.S. lawmakers, pointed to a report showing that third-party apps are thriving on the iPhone and other devices. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Neare

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Peloton's Latest $300 Connected Fitness Device Is Still a Miss

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) just released its latest piece of connected fitness hardware, and it looks as though the equipment maker is stumbling yet again. The new strength training Guide is a camera that connects to your TV to allow users to see themselves follow along with a fitness instructor and better compare their form, while their movements and progress are tracked by a machine learning-powered feature. Previously Peloton lowered prices on its connected treadmill and stationary bike to try to break the perception that its equipment was just luxury items, and at just under $300, the Guide marks yet another attempt to attract consumers with a low-cost device.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Big Reasons to Buy This Beaten-Down Growth Stock

    Shares of action-camera industry leader GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) have declined by 91% since hitting their all-time high in 2014. Designing and manufacturing action cameras has always been GoPro's specialty. Approximately 221,000 people are paying $9.99 per year for GoPro's Quik smartphone app, which is designed to improve the native camera on your phone with advanced features and editing tools.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Samsung Forecasts Record Q1 Sales As Global Chip Demand Accelerates

    Samsung, the world's biggest chipmaker, forecast stronger-than-expected first quarter profits despite a lull in global smartphone demand.

  • The FBI silently removed Russian malware to thwart global cyberattacks

    Sometimes even without the network owner's knowledge.

  • Martello Announces Global Partnership with Orange Business Services for Vantage DX

    Martello Technologies Group Inc., ("Martello" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTLO), a leading developer of enterprise digital experience monitoring ("DEM") solutions, today announced a partnership with Orange Business Services ("Orange"), the business services arm of Orange SA, a global network-native digital services company. Martello's Vantage DX SaaS platform will be integrated in the Orange Business Together with Microsoft portfolio. As a global provider of end-to-end and fully managed collaborati

  • Boeing picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google to provide cloud infrastructure

    Last year it was reported that three top cloud providers were bidding on a billion-dollar contract from Boeing. Now they've all been picked for a share of the work.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights B

  • Millennials are feeling so old after seeing this dad’s early 2000s ‘time capsule’: ‘I feel like a fossil watching this’

    A millennial dad is going viral after showing his Gen Z daughter his early 2000s "time capsule."

  • How Apple became one of the largest companies in the world

    Apple is one of the world's biggest companies. Here's how it went from a garage to $3 trillion.

  • Google's Nest Hub and Nest Cam bundle is $50 off at B&H

    The smart home products usually cost $100 each.

  • Samsung Electronics Q1 profit tops market expectations on solid chip demand

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported on Thursday an estimated 50% jump in quarterly operating earnings to post its highest first-quarter profit since 2018, beating expectations as solid demand underpinned prices for memory chips. Earnings at the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker were also supported by brisk smartphone sales in the quarter, along with a disruption at a rival NAND Flash chip plant, analysts said. Samsung put its first-quarter profit at 14.1 trillion won ($11.6 billion) in a preliminary earnings release, versus a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 13.3 trillion won.

  • Volvo says all its new vehicles now support over-the-air updates

    Volvo now offers over-the-air (OTA) software updates across its entire vehicle lineup, it announced.

  • What we bought: Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight isn’t just for gaming

    One Engadget staff writer recently bought the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and found a mouse that's great for more than just gaming.