Canoo plans to launch this oddly-shaped electric truck in 2023

Canoo has already given us a peek at the van and delivery vehicle it plans to launch, and now the company has unveiled images of its first electric pickup truck built on the same electric platform. According to the company, pre-orders will start in Q2 of this year, with the truck's release due in early 2023. The design certainly takes a different approach from Tesla's edgy Cybertruck, and is even going to stand out as electric pickups from Rivian, Ford and others start to hit the streets.

Executive Chairman Tony Aquila said in a statement that this truck "is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive...We made accessories for people who use trucks – on the job, weekends, adventure."

The specs promise more than 200 miles of range on a charge, with up to 600 HP and 550 lb-ft of torgue in a dual-motor configuration, and a payload capacity of up to 1,800 pounds. At 76 inches, it's one inch taller than Tesla's Cybertruck but notably shorter than GMC's 81.1-inch tall Hummer EV. It's also short in length compared to those competitors at just 184 inches, although a pull-out bed extension brings the total length to 213 inches. The Hummer EV is 216.8 inches long while Tesla's truck reaches 231.7 inches.

When that extender is out, the bed is eight feet long, big enough for a 4x8 sheet of plywood, assuming you don't want to break up the space with modular dividers. Their design also includes side steps, flip down side tables, and a front compartment with a flip down table and storage section. The truck also has plugs to make exportable power available on all sides of the vehicle, in case you're in need of a generator. Canoo hasn't revealed full specs or a price, but we should find out more about this truck soon.