U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,912.75
    +16.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,393.00
    +114.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,830.00
    +80.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,298.80
    +13.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.94
    +0.50 (+0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.90
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.30
    +0.17 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1929
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -1.47 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3936
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5320
    +0.1370 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,006.35
    +2,272.63 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.19
    +43.08 (+4.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,147.00
    +110.44 (+0.38%)
     

Canoo plans to launch this oddly-shaped electric truck in 2023

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

Canoo has already given us a peek at the van and delivery vehicle it plans to launch, and now the company has unveiled images of its first electric pickup truck built on the same electric platform. According to the company, pre-orders will start in Q2 of this year, with the truck's release due in early 2023. The design certainly takes a different approach from Tesla's edgy Cybertruck, and is even going to stand out as electric pickups from Rivian, Ford and others start to hit the streets.

Executive Chairman Tony Aquila said in a statement that this truck "is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive...We made accessories for people who use trucks – on the job, weekends, adventure."

The specs promise more than 200 miles of range on a charge, with up to 600 HP and 550 lb-ft of torgue in a dual-motor configuration, and a payload capacity of up to 1,800 pounds. At 76 inches, it's one inch taller than Tesla's Cybertruck but notably shorter than GMC's 81.1-inch tall Hummer EV. It's also short in length compared to those competitors at just 184 inches, although a pull-out bed extension brings the total length to 213 inches. The Hummer EV is 216.8 inches long while Tesla's truck reaches 231.7 inches.

Canoo
Canoo

When that extender is out, the bed is eight feet long, big enough for a 4x8 sheet of plywood, assuming you don't want to break up the space with modular dividers. Their design also includes side steps, flip down side tables, and a front compartment with a flip down table and storage section. The truck also has plugs to make exportable power available on all sides of the vehicle, in case you're in need of a generator. Canoo hasn't revealed full specs or a price, but we should find out more about this truck soon.

Recommended Stories

  • Kia's electric vehicle plans take shape with EV6 teaser, new naming strategy

    Kia started the year by dropping "motor company" from its corporate name and revealing a new logo and slogan as part of Plan S, a strategy to shift its business away from internal combustion engines and toward EVs, mobility services and autonomous vehicle technology. Kia released Tuesday several teaser images of the EV6, its first dedicated battery-electric vehicle built on its new Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP platform. The EV6 is a four-door crossover, which isn't a surprise, considering the popularity of such vehicles in the U.S. The low front end moves up into a roofline that is reminiscent of a coupe.

  • How to organize your desk at home

    Organize your desk with these accessories and improve your WFH setup.

  • Apple rejected Parler's latest attempt to come back to the App Store

    Parler’s App Store exile will continue: Bloomberg reports that Apple recently rejected the app’s bid to get back onto iPhones, citing “highly objectionable content.”

  • 'Shredder's Revenge' is a throwback brawler for Ninja Turtles fans

    Shredder's Revenge is a new brawler aimed directed at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade fans.

  • 'Valorant' pro Sinatraa has been suspended amid sexual assault allegations

    Riot and Sentinels are investigating following accusations from the player's ex-girlfriend.

  • Polestar, ChargePoint introduce seamless charging in new partnership

    A new alliance between Swedish electric performance automaker Polestar and EV infrastructure startup ChargePoint takes aim at the charging experience with the debut of an in-car app that will let customers seamlessly charge their Polestar 2 model vehicles. Seamless charging — being able to pull up to a charging station, plug in and let the vehicle handle billing and payment — has been dominated by Tesla through its branded Supercharger network. The partnership eliminates the need for these extra items at ChargePoint’s more than 130,000 stations.

  • The best smart lights for your bedroom

    Here's a list of the best smart lights to help you get better sleep, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • EV startup Canoo plans to roll out American-built, pod-like electric pickup in 2023

    Electric vehicle startup Canoo Inc on Wednesday said it will introduce an American-built pod-like electric pickup truck in 2023, following in the footsteps of several rivals also entering the most popular segment of the U.S. automotive market. Canoo Executive Chairman Tony Aquila revealed the timing for the truck ahead of an Automobility LA event on Thursday. Aquila told Reuters he was aiming to launch the rounded, snub-nosed truck in the first quarter of 2023, and Canoo will build the vehicle in a U.S. microfactory it intends to open.

  • Are Unibody Pickups Real Trucks?

    The new Honda Ridgeline and the coming Ford Maverick and Hyundai Tucson believe in their truck bonafides. Does the badge make a difference in how people judge? And will we all eventually be swayed, much like with the evolution of the SUV?

  • EV Battery Tech Unveils the IoniX Pro EV Smart Charger

    VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "EV Battery Tech") (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to announce its plans to launch the IoniX Pro EV Smart Charging Station (the "EV Smart Charger").

  • The Audi Q4 e-tron's augmented HUD beams driving info onto the windshield

    Audi’s upcoming Q4 e-tron compact crossover EV will have a few new tricks, -- specifically, a slick, augmented reality heads-up display (HUD) able to display critical driving data directly into the driver’s line of sight.

  • 'Historic victory': Biden hails Covid-19 relief bill passage

    US President Joe Biden hails the passage of the American Rescue Plan by Congress as "a historic victory for the American people. The $1.9 trillion plan, months in the making, is one of the largest US rescue packages ever, and will impact every aspect of the country's economy for years to come.

  • Plans for an in-person MWC continue as Sony, Nokia and Ericsson bow out

    After scuttling one massive international trade show last year, the GSMA is sticking to plans for an in-person Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this June — just without a few marquee names. A handful of companies, including Oracle, smartphone maker Sony, and networking firms Nokia and Ericsson, have all confirmed that they will not be attending the show in the flesh.

  • The Morning After: Sonos' new $169 speaker is its smallest ever

    A new speaker from Sonos, automate your spring cleaning for your iOS devices and more!

  • The Roam is Sonos' cheapest and most portable speaker yet

    Today, Sonos revealed its least expensive, most portable speaker yet, the Roam. It's up for pre-order today, and it'll be available on April 20th.

  • Norway wealth fund to probe firms that could be using forced labour from Xinjiang

    Norway's $1.3 trillion wealth fund will probe whether companies it is invested in may be using the labour of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims linked to China's internment camp system in the country's Xinjiang region, the head of the fund's ethics watchdog told Reuters. Johan H. Andresen, chair of the fund's Council on Ethics, said the fund had begun identifying companies that it said used workers that had been held in internment camps in Xinjiang.

  • Harry Styles Performance to Open Grammy Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sunday’s Grammy Awards telecast is set to open with a performance by Harry Styles, who is nominated for three awards on music’s biggest night. “You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP of specials, music and live events, tells Variety. “It’s going to be music coming at you […]

  • Murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers Island

    Christopher Buggs, 26, was awaiting trial in a 2018 murder when he was released on an unrelated case.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Nears All-Time High As US House Passes $1.9T COVID-19 Relief

    Bitcoin is within range of a quick run to the all-time high of $58,332.

  • ECB Increases Bond Buying After Warnings About Higher Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank stepped up the pace of its emergency bond-buying last week after policy makers issued repeated warnings that a recent rise in yields threatens to derail the region’s economic recovery.Gross purchases settled under its pandemic emergency program totaled 18.2 billion euros ($21.6 billion) in the week ended March 5, compared with 16.9 billion euros a week a earlier. The ECB also said 6.3 billion euros of debt was redeemed, contributing to the relatively muted pace of net buying reported a day earlier.Neither set of data reflects orders made Thursday and Friday, as transactions take a couple of days to settle and show up in the central bank’s accounts.German bonds held near the day’s highs after the report, with 10-year yields falling five basis points to -0.33%. Those in Italy led the region’s gains, narrowing the spread over Germany by three basis points to 101.The prospects of massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. set off a global bond sell-off late last month, sparking concern among some euro-area officials that the region won’t be able to withstand the tighter financing conditions. The currency union’s recovery is expected to be slower than that of many other advanced economies as high infections and slow vaccine roll-outs force longer lockdowns.The Governing Council will get updated economic projections this week that ECB President Christine Lagarde will unveil on Thursday after its policy meeting. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a downward revision of the 2020 growth forecast, reflecting a weaker-than-expect first quarter.(Updates with markets in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.