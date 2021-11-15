U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.80
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,087.45
    -12.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,853.85
    -7.11 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,400.93
    -10.84 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.83
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.90
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    +0.0410 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1810
    +0.3310 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,815.17
    -1,331.09 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,579.75
    -45.29 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.86
    +3.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Canoo is setting up headquarters in Walmart's hometown, picks Panasonic as battery supplier

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Canoo, the electric automaker that became a publicly traded company last year, is expanding its U.S. footprint with plans to establish its headquarters and another facility in Bentonville, Arkansas — a city most famously connected with Walmart.

Canoo also announced Panasonic as its battery supplier and other expansion plans during its third-quarter earnings call Monday, including the establishment of an R&D center in Fayetteville, Arkansas and expanded operations at its first U.S. factory in Oklahoma, which is currently under construction. On top of the expansion news, Canoo said it was moving up the start of production of its lifestyle vehicle from early 2023 to begin before the fourth quarter of 2022.

Earlier this year, Canoo made dual manufacturing announcements. The company named Dutch company VDL Nedcar as its contract manufacturing partner for its lifestyle vehicle. VDL Nedcar will manufacture the vehicle for the U.S. & EU markets while Canoo builds its U.S.-based mega microfactory. Canoo previously estimated the Nedcar facility would build up to 1,000 units in 2022 for U.S. and European markets, with a target of 15,000 units in 2023. CEO and Chair Tony Aquila upgraded that figure in August to 25,000 units in 2023.

The company announced in June plans to build its first factory in Oklahoma. At the time, the state had committed $300 million in non-dilutive financial incentives to support the facility and Phase 2 of manufacturing. On Monday, Aquila said the state has added another $100 million in additional non-dilutive financial incentives, pushing the total to $400 million.

"Our discipline continues to be Big News or No News. Therefore, we will accelerate our advanced manufacturing production in the U.S. to begin before Q4 2022," Aquila said in a statement, adding that the company is targeting about $100 million in vehicle orders with the states and universities where it is locating facilities.

The Oklahoma factory will now include R&D, software development, customer support and finance centers, according to the company.

On the money front, the company reported a net loss of $80.9 million in the third quarter, about a fourfold increase from the $23.4 million in losses it reported in the same period last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge rejects Nikola founder's bid to dismiss or move U.S. criminal fraud case

    A U.S. judge on Monday refused to dismiss a federal indictment charging Nikola Corp's billionaire founder Trevor Milton with defrauding investors about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's technology. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected Milton's claim that he should not have been indicted in New York for securities fraud and wire fraud because his alleged lies were in Arizona and Utah, where he lives, and the case belonged there if at all. The Manhattan-based judge said Milton, 39, could be tried in New York if he traded Nikola stock on the Nasdaq and communicated false statements to that state.

  • Rocket Lab acquires Planetary Systems Corporation in cash and stock deal

    Rocket Lab is continuing its acquisition strategy, this time with a cash and stock deal with Planetary Systems Corporation (PSC). Rocket Lab said it would purchase the company for $42 million in cash, plus 1,720,841 in shares of common stock, with the potential for additional shares based on future performance. PSC is a spacecraft separation systems company based in Maryland.

  • Under the ice in Antarctica

    ABC News' Amy Robach arrived in Antarctica to discuss the effect climate change has had on the continent.

  • Rivian Eyes Major Expansion Projects On Heels Of Monster IPO

    Rivian plans to build a battery factory after monster IPO provides cash infusion. Rivian stock has soared 67% so far this week.

  • Reese’s Largest Peanut Butter Cup Ever Is a Pie-Sized Treat

    This year, the Hershey Company is celebrating Thanksgiving with its largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup ever sold, a limited-edition pie-sized treat. The post Reese’s Largest Peanut Butter Cup Ever Is a Pie-Sized Treat appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Cadillac hid more than two dozen Easter eggs in its Blackwings

    The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings are perfect candidates. Not only are they niche enthusiast vehicles whose owners are likely to turn them inside out, but they also benefited greatly from Cadillac's racing efforts, providing ample source material for subtle references all over the car, both inside and out. Enough, in fact, that Cadillac managed to stick more than two dozen of them into its two flagship sport sedans.

  • Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 10 Recent Additions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 recent additions to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 5 Recent Additions. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and a former hedge fund manager, has built […]

  • Why Splunk Stock Tanked 17% Today

    Shares of data analytics firm Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) sank 17% today as of 12:15 p.m. EST. Merritt served as CEO for six years and oversaw fantastic growth at Splunk, as well as kicked off the company's migration to cloud-based software services. Graham Smith, who has served as Splunk's chairman of the board since 2019 and was Salesforce.com's (NYSE: CRM) CFO until 2014, will be the interim CEO.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

    A rival's car winning top accolades right ahead of its much-awaited earnings release -- even as Nio failed to impress investors with its third-quarter numbers -- is spooking investors. Nio grabbed the interest of EV enthusiasts after it was touted to be a second Tesla in the making. To be sure, Nio is still considered the Tesla of China, but investors now feel it may have to up its game to make a mark in the U.S. now that Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has entered the space.

  • CrowdStrike holdings fall after underweight rating from Morgan Stanley

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre runs down CrowdStrike's fall, after a year of continuous growth, upon Morgan Stanley giving it an underweight rating.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks to buy in November. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November. Retail traders, who often use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas, have helped push the social media firm into […]

  • Why Rivian Shares Continued to Soar Monday

    Shares of newly public electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) continued to soar Monday to start its first full week of trading after its initial public offering last Wednesday. As of 11:25 a.m. EST today, Rivian shares were up another 11.5%, bringing their gains to over 40% since its debut. In addition to continued excitement over the company's plans to supply Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with 100,000 electric delivery trucks, today's move might also be driven by news that the company is already looking into expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new plant in Georgia.

  • Cannabis legalization hopes rise with potential new Republican-led legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi explain potential cannabis reform legislation that reportedly is being championed by Republican lawmakers and Gores Guggenheim being a new favorite SPAC in the EV market.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEMKT: ARKK), with more than $19 billion under management. Cathie Wood runs this fund and seven other tech-focused funds that are popular with growth investors. Danny Vena (Meta Platforms): The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has made some bold moves lately, no doubt spurred on by Cathie Wood's vision of the future.

  • Cathie Wood strongly disputes Jack Dorsey’s ‘hyperinflation’ warning, but they agree on one asset class — in any market environment

    Many predict this asset will be a great hedge against inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Could Surge at Least 60%

    We’re starting the week with a serious divergence in some important economic indicators. At a macro level, the stock market is doing well. The three main indexes are all poised just below their all-time high levels. Clearly, investors are in a buying mood. But what about the average consumer? The scene here may not be so salutary. The University of Michigan consumer confidence survey came out on Friday, and it registered a dismal figure of 66.8. This was down from 71.7 the month before, and even

  • Berkshire Cuts Visa, Mastercard Bets, Trims Some Drug Stakes

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. cut two of its payments bets -- holdings in Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. -- as it also pulled back on investments in pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc. and Bristol Myers-Squibb Co. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and Beiji

  • Splunk Stock Is Tumbling After Its CEO Stepped Down. What to Know.

    Splunk stock is sinking after the company announced that its CEO is stepping down. In a press release Monday morning, Splunk (ticker: SPLK) said CEO Doug Merritt was stepping down and would be replaced on an interim basis by Graham Smith, Splunk chairman of the board. No reason was given for his exit, which comes seven months after its chief technology officer, Tim Tully, resigned.

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) had crashed 22.5% as of 11:56 a.m. EST on Monday. The steep decline came after Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analyst Corinne Jenkins downgraded BioXcel from neutral to sell.

  • Lucid stock rises as orders rise 30% since end of third quarter

    Lucid Group Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the luxury electric-vehicle maker said orders grew more than 30% since the third quarter ended and forecast that to break 20,000 orders next year.