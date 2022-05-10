U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,989.75
    -7.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,036.00
    -51.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,333.75
    -15.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.10
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.95
    -0.81 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.90
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.18 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3980
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,044.33
    +777.94 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    722.31
    +5.11 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Canoo warns it may not have enough funds to bring EVs to market

Rebecca Bellan and Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Canoo's first-quarter earnings shows a company burning through cash, no near-term revenue and a warning that it may not have enough money to stay in business.

Shares of Canoo, which were down 5% Tuesday, fell another 17.5% in after-market trading following the release of its earnings. It has since recovered and is now down more than 11%.

Canoo has had a tumultuous and short history. The company's vehicle designs, the first of which debuted in spring 2019, garnered praise and made it a buzzy EV startup. Just last month, Canoo was even selected by NASA to build the ground crew transportation vehicles for the Artemis space exploration program.

But Canoo has also suffered from a long string of problems and controversies, including internal drama, the exit of its co-founders, legal issues, an SEC investigation and production delays.

This latest earnings report paints an increasingly grim picture for Canoo's future.

The EV startup, which earlier this week filed suit against one of its major investors in an attempt to reclaim $61 million in profits from allegedly suspicious stock trades, closed out the quarter with $104.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. That means the company, which currently has no revenue, burned through about $120 million since the fourth quarter.

Canoo's net loss reached $125.4 million, compared to $15.2 million in the same quarter last year, with net cash used in operating activities totaling $120.3 million compared to $53.9 million in Q1 2021.

"Our business plans require a significant amount of capital," reads a regulatory filing from Canoo. "If we are unable to obtain sufficient funding or do not have access to capital, we will be unable to execute our business plans and could be required to terminate or significantly curtail our operations and our prospects, financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected."

Canoo announced in August 2020 that it had reached an agreement to merge with special purpose acquisition company Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp., with a market valuation of $2.4 billion. At the time, Canoo said it was able to raise $300 million in private investment in public equity, or PIPE, including investments from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

That PIPE investment appears to have not yet been realized. Canoo said during a call with investors Tuesday that it expected a $300 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) related to its merger to go through this week, and the company has filed a $300 million universal shelf. That $600 million is necessary to make it to start of production, Canoo CEO Tony Aquila said.

Despite that impending money, Canoo still issued a "going concern" warning.

A going concern qualification means the company may not have enough funds or cannot generate sufficient revenue to satisfy its obligations as it comes due. Among other looming production deadlines, including more than 17,500 pre-orders, Canoo said it would deliver multiple customized models for NASA, which are to be based on its lifestyle vehicle model, by June 2023. Canoo's financial concerns call the EV maker's ability to meet that commitment into question.

NASA did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

When an investor asked about production guidelines for the NASA vehicles, Aquila dodged, saying that information was confidential, but that Canoo was hyper-focused on building up the factory in Bentonville, Arkansas, which is expected to produce "20,000-ish vehicles" for Canoo, said Aquila.

Canoo first announced the Bentonville factory in November last year, saying at the time that it would also move up the start of production of the lifestyle vehicle from early 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022. That guidance was not updated during Tuesday's earnings call.

Perhaps the only bright spot in Canoo's earnings was that received $30.4 million as part of a settlement agreement with Dutch automotive manufacturing company VDL Nedcar. Canoo had prepaid VDL Nedcar the money as part of a vehicle manufacturing contract to build its "lifestyle EV." The partnership ended in December as Canoo explored a new deal with VDL Groep.

Recommended Stories

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Wellington Drive Technologies Limited (NZSE:WDT)?

    With its stock down 18% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Wellington Drive Technologies (NZSE:WDT...

  • Oleksandr Zinchenko invites Ukrainian youngster to Man City training session

    The 10-year-old and his family were forced to flee their homes because of the war with Russia.

  • NotedDC — Dems vote on Roe with eye on midterms

    A bill to protect abortion rights is poised to fail in the Senate, though Democrats hope the vote Wednesday helps reinforce their pitch to Americans ahead of the midterms. “[This vote] is the first step in our fight and to show American voters whose side their senators are on,” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) told NotedDC. “Anyone who votes against…

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • Vuzix Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

    Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) ("Vuzix" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products, today reported its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2022.

  • Oil Stocks: Buffett Favorite Occidental Sinks After Earnings, Amid Oil Sell-Off

    Oil producer Occidental Petroleum reported EPS that beat expectations. OXY stock fell after hours, after a mixed day for oil stocks.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • Two Metaverse Stocks Tumble On Disappointing First-Quarter Reports

    Two metaverse stocks — Roblox and Unity Software — tumbled late Tuesday after reporting disappointing results for the first quarter.

  • Coinbase stock slides after quarterly revenue misses estimates

    Coinbase (COIN) reported quarterly results which missed on revenue estimates on Tuesday.

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.