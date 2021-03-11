U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,898.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,302.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,739.50
    -9.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.00
    +4.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.76
    +0.32 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.30
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.14
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1926
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    -0.0260 (-1.68%)
     

  • Vix

    22.56
    -1.47 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3929
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4830
    +0.0880 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,841.18
    +316.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,112.93
    +36.82 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.60
    -4.74 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,109.47
    +72.91 (+0.25%)
     

Canoo's New Pickup Is All Electric, All American - Ready For Work & The Weekend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Purpose-built pickup truck features powered workbenches, tool storage, a modular expandable bed and more

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a company developing breakthrough purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, debuted today its fully-electric pickup truck during the Motor Press Guild's Virtual Media Day (VMD) in partnership with Automobility LA. The production version of the pickup truck will open for preorders in Q2 2021, with deliveries beginning as early as 2023.

"We are so passionate about building vehicles that can change people's lives," said Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman, Canoo. "Our pickup truck is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive. This truck works for you. We made accessories for people who use trucks – on the job, weekends, adventure. You name it, we did it because it's your platform and she's bad to the bone."

Canoo's pickup truck was built with several unique features to help customers do more with their vehiclesi:

Pull-out Bed Extension:

The pickup truck bed is six feet long and can extend to a fully enclosed eight feet, allowing big items such as a 4 by 8 ft sheet of plywood to easily fit inside. The pull-handle bed extension also helps with loading and unloading the truck. The extension also serves as a license plate holder. When the bed is extended, a second layer of tailgate doors can be swiveled out. The bed-extension also houses a secondary lamp, containing all tail lamp functions, so the truck can be driven while the bed space is maximized.

Fold Down Worktable + Cargo Storage:

To offer the greatest customer utility, the pickup features a front cargo storage area that can hold tools or gear, also includes a fold down worktable with electrical outlets. The workstation table is extendable to allow customers to have maximized work surface on the go, in addition to providing an area to put on gear before heading out exploring.

Flip-Down Side Tables:

Both sides of the vehicle house a flip down table in two expandable depths. Built into the side panel of the truck bed, the flip-down side table becomes a workbench with multi-functional power sources in close proximity.

Side Step + Storage:

On the side of the vehicle there is a hidden step to allow quick and easy access to the truck bed. Underneath the step is a flexible storage area for items including: a first-aid kit, cooler for snacks and drinks, lockable laptop storage and more. This space efficient feature is only possible due to Canoo's ultra-flat platform.

Modular Bed with Space Dividers:

The truck bed is modular with the use of Canoo's space divider system designed to keep items separate and secure. The bed wall also incorporates modular wheel chocks to secure bikes and configurable tie downs for ladders, large equipment and other materials.

Multi-Accessory Charge Port:

The pickup truck can double as a powerplant with exportable power accessible on all sides of the vehicle. Power can last all day for tools and devices, with as little as 10% impact on vehicle range.|

Integrated Overhead + Bed Perimeter Lighting:

The third break light doubles as an overhead light to see inside the cargo bed at night. The vehicle is also equipped with perimeter lighting on all sides of the bed wall for added visibility.

Roof Rack:

The pickup truck has optional roof racks in variable sizes for added cargo storage. The roof rack is easily accessible from the flatbed or via the sidestep.

Camper Shell:

The pickup truck has been designed to accommodate a variety of camper shells to fit as many use cases as possible.

The pickup truck is the third vehicle that will be based on the company's proprietary multi-purpose platform architecture, enabling the accelerated development timeline. Canoo's EV platform functionally integrates all the critical components of an electric powertrain to be as flat and efficient as possible. Traditional EV platforms have power units, shock towers and mechanical steering columns that protrude into the vehicle and take up space. By incorporating steer-by-wire and other space-saving technologies, Canoo's thin platform, with no need for an engine compartment, allows the company to offer a flatbed size comparable to America's best-selling pickup truck on a smaller footprint. This makes the vehicle easier to maneuver and more convenient to drive and park in any terrain.

Vehicle specifications for the Canoo pickup truck includeii:

  • Dual or rear motor configurations

  • Up to 600 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque with dual motors

  • Vehicle payload capacity of 1800lbs

  • 200+ miles of battery range

  • Steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire technology

  • Tow hitch receiver

  • Wheelbase: 112.2 inches/ 2850 mm

  • Overall length: 184 inches/ 4677 mm (with bed extension: 213 inches/ 5400 mm)

  • Width: 78 inches/ 1980 mm (with mirrors: 87 inches/ 2209 mm)

  • Height: 76 inches/ 1920 mm (with roof rack: 82 inches/ 2085 mm)

  • Bed W,L: 64 inches/ 1627 mm x 72 inches/ 1817 mm (with extension: 64 inches/ 1627 mm x 102 inches/ 2600 mm)

  • Bed depth: 21 inches/ 522 mm

  • Roof rack W,L: 48 inches/ 1230 mm x 54 inches/ 1360 mm (as shown)

  • Tires: 265 60r18 (as shown)

Canoo designed its pickup truck to be the most cab-forward and space efficient on the market, with massive cargo capacity on the smallest footprint possible. Thanks to the flexible platform and steer-by-wire, the passenger compartment was able to be shifted forward to maximize driver visibility. Canoo's designers gave the pickup added stance and durability with increased wheel spats to support larger wheels, which provides improved stability and gives it a rugged profile. Advanced lighting technology provides adaptive safety, and the company's iconic signature headlights and taillights serve as core brand identifiers without the need for a logo. Beyond just storage, the front surface of the vehicle has been extended to better protect the headlights and windscreen.

The bumpers are designed for maximum functionality and durability with integrated tow hooks and metal skid plates on both the front and rear. The vehicle's fog lamps are also integrated seamlessly into the bumper design to offer the driver additional visibility and safety. Lined with trim and materials selected for durability, the extended cab vehicle has two seats in the front with a customizable rear compartment that can accommodate two additional seats or support additional purpose-built use-case configurability.

Full specifications will be revealed closer to production. With its thoughtful added features, utilitarian design, and compact maneuverability, this vehicle reinforces Canoo's mission of creating electric vehicles for everyone on the road or dirt road. Canoo's line of battery electric vehicles is purposefully designed to help everyday people be more productive and enjoy a return on capital from their vehicle, putting money back into the pockets of its consumers.

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 350 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

For more information, please visit www.canoo.com.

For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com.

For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations and timing related to commercial product launches and market entries, expectations regarding vehicle specifications and features, and the ability of Canoo to execute on its business model, including the potential success of its go-to-market strategy and market acceptance of its planned products and services. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Canoo's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Canoo. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; risks relating to the uncertainty of projected financial information; risks related to the rollout of Canoo's business and the timing of expected business milestones and commercial launch; risks related to future market adoption of Canoo's offerings; risks related to Canoo's go-to-market strategy and subscription business model; the effects of competition on Canoo's future business; the ability of Canoo to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection in the future, and those factors discussed in Canoo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and the registration statement on Form S-1 filed on January 13, 2021, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, in each case, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents of Canoo filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Canoo does not presently know or that Canoo currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Canoo's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Canoo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Canoo's assessments to change. However, while Canoo may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Canoo specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Canoo's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

i Individual features available on select vehicles

ii Vehicle specifications and performance metrics are prospective, reflecting current engineering and design direction, manufacturer simulations and EPA-estimated average range calculation methodology. Final production vehicle specifications and performance metrics are subject to change.

(PRNewsfoto/Canoo)
(PRNewsfoto/Canoo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canoos-new-pickup-is-all-electric-all-american--ready-for-work--the-weekend-301245122.html

SOURCE Canoo

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla and Other EV Stocks Are Bouncing Back. That Doesn’t Mean the Bubble Won’t Pop.

    After a brutal selloff that lasted weeks, electric-vehicle investors were able to exhale on Tuesday as shares of those stocks rallied. Other electric-vehicle stocks traded higher, too. “The excitement around electric cars in recent months has had the hallmarks of a bubble,” wrote Gavekal Research’s Louis Gave in a Tuesday report.

  • Why QuantumScape, ElectraMeccanica (SOLO), and Romeo Power Stocks Surged Higher Today

    Shares of several electric-vehicle-related stocks moved sharply higher on Tuesday, a rally spurred by a Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rebound and good news from a key interest rate bellwether. Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) was up about 21.2%. A rise in rates on the 10-year Treasury has historically foreshadowed increases in U.S. interest rates; that's bearish for aggressive-growth companies that aren't yet profitable, like the three here.

  • Why Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Jumped 17.2% on Wednesday

    Revenue actually fell 37.3% to $75.0 million as revenue from tax credits for alternative fuel credits dropped. Overshadowing financial results was an announcement today that Clean Energy Fuels will work with BP (NYSE: BP) to "develop, own and operate new renewable natural gas facilities" at agriculture facilities around the world. The last few months have been highlighted by a lot of excitement around new partnerships to bring renewable natural gas to the market.

  • Ballard Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results

    9m * Year-end cash reserves of $763.4m * Important progress achieved in execution of corporate growth strategy VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Why Nikola and Hydrogen Fuel Stocks Jumped Today

    Stocks in the clean energy sector have been hit hard recently, but are bouncing off recent lows Tuesday. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are all playing a role in growing hydrogen as a fuel source, and their stocks are all moving up today. As of 2:10 p.m. EST, shares of Nikola were up 10.1%, Bloom shares had jumped 8.6%, and Brookfield Renewable had gained 5.6%.

  • Aston Martin sheds light on its first two electric vehicles

    Aston Martin's on-again, off-again electric car rollout is beginning to take shape. Speaking to the Financial Times, company stakeholder Lawrence Stroll confirmed that at least two electric Aston Martin models are on their way after several false starts. Both will be built in the United Kingdom, so they will not roll off a Mercedes-Benz assembly line, but neither's design has been finalized yet.

  • OppFi Wants to Be the Go-To Fintech Platform for the Middle Class

    OppFi CEO Jared Kaplan By Jarrett Banks The pandemic has made access to loans more difficult for everyday consumers. That’s why OppFi, a fintech that partners with banks to offer loans to consumers with low credit scores, is seeing new demand. The Chicago-based company is merging with FG New America Acquisition Corp. (Ticker: FGNA) , a […]

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark made a resounding comeback.With roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%, the Nasdaq 100 ended Tuesday up 4% for the best rally since November. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 10%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, soared 20%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”(Updates with closing figures throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Increases Bond Buying After Warnings About Higher Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank stepped up the pace of its emergency bond-buying last week after policy makers issued repeated warnings that a recent rise in yields threatens to derail the region’s economic recovery.Gross purchases settled under its pandemic emergency program totaled 18.2 billion euros ($21.6 billion) in the week ended March 5, compared with 16.9 billion euros a week a earlier. The ECB also said 6.3 billion euros of debt was redeemed, contributing to the relatively muted pace of net buying reported a day earlier.Neither set of data reflects orders made Thursday and Friday, as transactions take a couple of days to settle and show up in the central bank’s accounts.German bonds held near the day’s highs after the report, with 10-year yields falling five basis points to -0.33%. Those in Italy led the region’s gains, narrowing the spread over Germany by three basis points to 101.The prospects of massive fiscal stimulus in the U.S. set off a global bond sell-off late last month, sparking concern among some euro-area officials that the region won’t be able to withstand the tighter financing conditions. The currency union’s recovery is expected to be slower than that of many other advanced economies as high infections and slow vaccine roll-outs force longer lockdowns.The Governing Council will get updated economic projections this week that ECB President Christine Lagarde will unveil on Thursday after its policy meeting. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect a downward revision of the 2020 growth forecast, reflecting a weaker-than-expect first quarter.(Updates with markets in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan Nominates Nomura Asset Chief to Replace Only Woman on BOJ Board

    (Bloomberg) -- The nomination of Nomura Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Junko Nakagawa for the Bank of Japan’s board is seen maintaining the existing balance of opinions among the bank’s nine policy-setting members.Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s government nominated Nakagawa, who pioneered a route for women to reach the upper echelons of Japan’s biggest securities firm, to replace the only woman on the board now, former banker Takako Masai, according to a parliamentary document on Tuesday.Little is known of Nakagawa’s specific policy leanings, but as she hasn’t been a vocal advocate of adding extra stimulus, she is expected to take a centrist’s position rather than a dissenter’s.Her nomination comes as the BOJ heads into a policy review next week. With inflation now running in negative territory, the bank is expected to unveil policy tweaks designed to help it keep its stimulus in place for years to come, making its communication with financial market increasingly vital.“It’s important to install someone who knows markets and communicates well,” said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-Ichi Research Institute and a former BOJ official. “They also wanted to have someone who doesn’t have any strong view on monetary policy with some staunch easing advocates already at the board.”Read More: BOJ Board Nominee Junko Nakagawa in Her Own WordsBefore taking the top job at Nomura Holding Inc.’s asset management unit, Nakagawa served in the early 2010s as the holding company’s first female chief financial officer.A spokesman at Nomura declined to comment on her nomination.Now 55, she was the only woman among a group of executives handpicked by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration to meet with Donald Trump when he visited Tokyo as U.S. president. She also serves as an adviser to the Tokyo Olympic Committee.Nakagawa is the second nominee to the BOJ board this year, a crucial one for the bank and for the Japanese economy as it struggles to shake off the pandemic.Her nomination is likely to ease market concerns over the BOJ board tilting too much toward an easing bias after Suga surprised economists and investors by picking a known reflationist to the board earlier this year. With four out of the nine seats to be filled by reflationists, an increase would have secured them a majority, potentially complicating Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s room for maneuver.Asahi Noguchi, an academic economist known for his reflationist views, joins next month, replacing Makoto Sakurai.Nakagawa is likely to fit in with the majority group around Kuroda, said economist Takahide Kiuchi at Nomura Research Institute Ltd. and another former BOJ board member. “Even with Noguchi, reflationists won’t be a majority, and so another neutral-stanced member will give Kuroda more of a free rein.”(Updates with no comment from Nomura Holdings.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Xinjiang firms seek damages from foreign researcher over forced labour reports: media

    The official news outlet of the Communist Party of China's Xinjiang region said unidentified companies from the area have filed a domestic civil lawsuit seeking unspecified compensation from a U.S.-based human rights researcher whose reports alleged forced labour is used in the region's cotton industry. The companies said researcher Adrian Zenz's reports were untrue, damaged the reputation of the industry and led to economic losses after the United States banned cotton imports from Xinjiang, according to a report on by the Xinjiang Communist Party website on Monday evening.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • JPMorgan To Launch Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket With 11 'Bitcoin Stocks' Including MicroStrategy And Square

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is planning to launch a new product that will give investors exposure to cryptocurrency through eleven Bitcoin proxy stocks. What Happened: According to a filing with the SEC, the new product is a debt instrument titled JPMorgan’s Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket (Mar 2021), which contains an “unequally weighted” basket of reference stocks that either own cryptocurrency or operate business linked to it. The debt instrument allocates 20% to MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) and 18% to Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) – two companies that declared their Bitcoin investments early on. Cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and cryptocurrency mining chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) were also given a sizable allocation of 15% each. Together these stocks make up about 68% of the Basket, noted the bank n in the prospectus. “We expect that generally the market value of your notes and your payment at maturity will depend to a greater extent on the performance of these four Reference Stocks.” Other portfolio stocks included Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), and Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI). Notably, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) that holds over $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, is not on JPMorgan's list. Why It Matters: A few weeks ago, strategists from JPMorgan endorsed a one percent allocation towards cryptocurrency in a note to clients. The analysts said that such an allocation would serve as a hedge against inflation in traditional asset classes like stocks, bonds, and commodities. Whether or not this was done as a precursor to launching more crypto-centric products, the underlying fact is that the Wall Street giant has officially made a U-turn on its previous stance on cryptocurrencies. In 2017, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went on record to say that he would fire any trader that buys or sells Bitcoin in a second Image: Dinozaurus via Wikipedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Thinks Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Could Soon Become Part Of Typical Investor PortfoliosJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify.

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Dow ends at a record high while Nasdaq remains in correction — That hasn’t happened in 20 years

    The U.S. stock market carved out a dubious distinction on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at an all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite remained mired in correction territory after falling in the past few weeks by more than 10% from its record.

  • AMC lost nearly $1 billion in holiday season, but stock is gaining as executives see better days ahead

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. reported a loss of nearly $1 billion in the holiday season to wrap up a woeful year of closed as movie theaters, but executives sounded a hopeful note for reopening in 2021.

  • GE proposes reverse stock split to boost price 8-fold

    General Electric Co. said Wednesday that its board of directors will recommend shareholders approve a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, given the industrial conglomerate's "significant transformation" over the past several years. The split would effectively multiply GE's stock price by eight, while reducing the number of shares outstanding to a number "more typical of companies with comparable market capitalization," GE said. The company said the timing of the reverse split will take place, at the board's discretion, before the one-year anniversary of its 2021 annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 4. Separately, GE said it expects 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents to 25 cents, compared with the FactSet consensus of 25 cents. Revenue is expected to grow in the low-single-digit percentage range, while the current FactSet revenue consensus of $80.4 billion implies 1.0% growth, while free cash flow is expected to be $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion to surround the FactSet consensus of $3.6 billion. GE also confirmed a deal to combine its aircraft leasing business, GECAS, with AerCap Holdings N.V. . GE's stock has rallied 58.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 34.5%.

  • Vodafone Seeks $2.4 Billion From Vantage Towers IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc is looking to raise 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from an initial public offering of its European mobile-phone towers unit in Frankfurt, in what will be one of the region’s biggest stock market listings this year.The U.K. telecommunication giant plans plans to sell shares in Vantage Towers AG at 22.50 euros to 29 euros apiece, according to a statement Tuesday. Vodafone is targeting maximum proceeds of 2.8 billion euros from the offering, which would include an option to increase the deal size and an over-allotment. The final number of shares sold will depend on where the IPO prices. Vodafone shares climbed 2% to 128.60 pence at 11:18 a.m. in London.Vantage has gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size of its offering, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.Two investment funds, Digital Colony and RRJ, agreed to buy 500 million euros and 450 million euros of stock, respectively, in the offering, which will run through March 17. The new stock will start trading on March 18. The IPO values Vantage at as much as 14.7 billion euros. Vodafone will use the proceeds to pay down some of its debt pile, the company has said.The presence of cornerstone investors makes the remaining shares more scarce and could help push pricing for Vantage’s IPO into the upper half of the range, New Street Research analyst James Ratzer said by email, adding that they also pose a risk to the company’s liquidity for other shareholders.Vodafone and other European carriers, hit by increasing competition, regulations and the Covid-19 pandemic, are looking to squeeze value from their mast and fiber assets. The push to roll out fifth-generation networks is also driving demand for more tower capacity, fueling a wave of consolidation and restructuring.And for yield-hungry investors, these assets promise steady returns as tower companies typically sign long-term contracts, linked to inflation, for the space they rent out to mobile operators. Vantage plans to pay out 60% of recurring free cash flow annually in dividends, and intends to distribute 280 million euros in July for this financial year, the company said last month.Still, mobile carriers looking to rent capacity from Vantage are direct competitors of the tower company’s majority shareholder and main customer across geographies: Vodafone. Independent European mast operators like Cellnex Telecom SA don’t have this drawback.Vantage would be the biggest European IPO since InPost SA’s in January. Vantage’s blockbuster offering will put Germany’s IPO market on track for its best year since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And a slew of other offerings are being considered, ranging from units being carved out of large conglomerates such as Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG to much potential listings from younger companies.Language app Babbel and ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE-owned dating platform ParshipMeet are eyeing IPOs, Bloomberg News reported last month. Listings for open-source software developer SUSE, online eyewear retailer Mister Spex, cybersecurity provider Utimaco GmbH, prosthetic limb maker Ottobock SE & Co. and e-commerce site About You GmbH are also said to be in the works.(Adds information on book covered message in third paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the maximum deal size.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Gaming company Roblox surges 54% in debut on NYSE

    Shares of U.S. gaming company Roblox Corp closed up 54.4% in its New York Stock Exchange trading debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at $45.2 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles. The company's stock opened at $64.5 and ended trading at $69.47, up from the reference price of $45 per share set on Tuesday and based on where its stock had been trading in less liquid private markets.