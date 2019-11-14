Canopy Growth hit with millions in product return charges, $375M net loss in Q2

Bubbles in a sample beverage over a Tweed logo seen during a tour at a Canopy Growth facility that produces cannabis derivatives in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Canopy Growth (WEED.TO)(CGC) reported a $374.6 million dollar net loss in its fiscal second quarter, more than double Wall Street’s expectations, after the company was hit with millions in unexpected charges related to product returns and price changes.

The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based pot giant announced a $32.7 million charge for returns, return provision and pricing allowances for its line of softgels and oils on Thursday, as well as a $15.9 million charge for a new retail pricing, packaging and marketing strategy. The combined charges amount to $48.6 million.

Shares fell 16.7 per cent to $20.35 in Toronto at 12:00 p.m. ET. New York-listed shares dropped 16.59 per cent to $15.43.

“Management believes these are extraordinary measures, that now taken, will not occur again, and that inventory and production levels across all products are now within an appropriate range,” chief executive officer Mark Zekulin told analysts on a post-earnings conference call on Thursday.

Canopy said the larger-than-expected quarterly loss amounted to $1.08 per share. The company reported $76.6 million in sales for the three months ended Sept. 30, and adjusted EBITDA of negative $155.7 million.

Analysts had expected a net loss of $155 million or $0.39 per share on revenue of $102.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of negative $96.1 million, according to Bloomberg estimates.

"The last two quarters have been challenging for the Canadian cannabis sector as provinces have reduced purchases to lower inventory levels, retail store openings have fallen short of expectations, and Cannabis 2.0 products are yet to come to market," Zekulin stated in a news release before markets opened on Thursday.

"We took the necessary steps to address inventory levels on our oils and softgels. Looking beyond this, the fundamentals are strong.”

Canopy Growth first noted an oversupply of oils and softgels in certain provinces in August. Retailers said they were not selling, resulting in a glut of inventory.

Chief financial officer Mike Lee said the company will now focus on a “smaller portfolio of products at more competitive price points” within the oil and softgel category.

The company is reviewing which products will be returned, which will be subject to “buy downs,” or be unaffected.

“Recreational oil and softgel pricing adjustments of $10.3 million are required to establish our new pricing architecture,” Lee said on the call. “To date, we have taken actual returns of $20.5 million from the provinces, and we expect another $6.4 million to be returned in the coming weeks.”

Gross margins were impacted by $40.4 million due to the write-downs and returns announced on Thursday. Canopy Growth reported a negative gross margin of 13 per cent.

The world’s largest cannabis company previously said it would achieve sales of $250 million its fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, with a gross margin of 40 per cent. Those goals have been deemed “increasingly unlikely,” given the slower-than-expected roll out of retail stores.

Lee said store openings in Canada are six to 12 months behind where he thought they would be. The company’s current demand projections assume 40 new stores per month opening in Ontario beginning in January, in line with the pace of store openings seen in Alberta.

Zekulin said the challenges at the world’s largest cannabis company by market value are short-term, touting sales growth at retail stores and strengthening Canadian and international medical cannabis revenue.

“Even though revenue is muted during the quarter due to the restructuring charge, actual cannabis shipments grew quarter-over-quarter, which is a great accomplishment in light of the inventory reset that's occurring at the provinces,” he added. “We believe our fundamentals are strong and are confident we're moving in the right direction."

Canopy sold 10,913 kilograms of cannabis products in its second quarter, up three per cent from the prior period. Sales in Canada fell seven per cent from the last quarter to $76.6 million due to a drop in wholesale deals.

Zekulin has had a busy second quarter at the helm of the cannabis giant, following his counterpart Bruce Linton’s firing in July.

The company recently struck a partnership with Canadian hip hop star Drake.

Last month, Canopy Growth unveiled suite of cannabis-infused beverages and drinks at an event at its Smiths Falls headquarters, revealing a Tweed line of “distilled cannabis,” as well as ready-to-drink formats under its Tweed, House Plant and Deep Space banners. It also debuted sparkling CBD-infused drinks and an infused line of chocolates.

