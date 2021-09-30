Canopy Management Co-Founder Brian R. Johnson to Address Q4 Marketing Mastery TEXAS Meetup

Johnson will share his expertise on Q4 Amazon PPC Advertising strategies

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANOPY Management , the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, announced today that Cofounder Brian R. Johnson will be a guest speaker at the Q4 Marketing Mastery TEXAS Meetup . Joining a panel of fellow e-commerce experts, Johnson will share his expertise on Q4 Amazon Advertising strategies, including best holiday campaign tactics and how to maximize PPC budgets and conversions.



Each year, the industry offers Q4-themed events that aim to teach marketers how to manage their PPC and plan for logistics challenges. Rarely, however, do these events describe the specific techniques marketers should use to maximize holiday sales on and off Amazon. The Q4 Marketing Mastery TEXAS Meetup was designed to offer these insights, where marketers will get specifics on how to sell more this holiday season, with experts like Johnson showing the way.

“Now is the time that brands are shifting their focus to the holiday season, but many are still stuck on how to use PPC to their advantage when it comes to selling more on Amazon,” Johnson said. “I’m honored to participate at the Q4 Marketing Mastery to be able to shed light on some best practices for maximizing holiday sales on Amazon.”

Other topics to be discussed at the Q4 Marketing Mastery include:

Increasing your sales channels – More channels you can sell on NOW

External traffic – Marketing Channels off Amazon, specific to increasing Q4 sales

Influencers – How to work with influencers during the busy Q4 season

Seasonal listing optimization – Getting the right keywords to attract your holiday customer in your listing

Inventory Management through Q4 Sales Blitz – How to stay in stock and manage inventory

Media presence – How to get featured in the best media for holiday shopping

The exclusive in-person event takes place at the Line Hotel in Austin, TX on Friday, October 15, and is limited to 100 attendees. More information and tickets to attend can be found here .



About CANOPY Management

CANOPY Management is a full-service, A-to-Z Amazon marketing agency and the driving force behind many of the most successful brands on Amazon. Under CEO and Co-founder Brian Burt, CANOPY Management has helped Amazon sellers increase their profit by 84% on average YoY while receiving more than 19 industry awards since the agency’s founding in 2018. From strategic planning and product listing and optimization to cross-channel advertising and review aggregation, CANOPY Management helps brands succeed at each, or every, part of the Amazon sales funnel. Visit us at https://canopymanagement.com .

