Cansativa Group grabs capital as Germany readies for recreational cannabis market

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Calvin Broadus, a.k.a. Snoop Dogg, rocked the stage at Sunday’s Super Bowl, and now his Casa Verde Capital team is pumping new funds into Frankfurt-based Cansativa Group, touted as the “largest medical cannabis distributor” in Germany.

Cansativa Group came onto the scene in 2017 with business-to-business tools for customers to manage every stage of the cannabis value chain — from importing goods to distributing them — and all associated logistics required to get product to thousands of pharmacies. It also distributes equipment and ancillaries to pharmacy customers throughout Germany.

Benedikt Sons, Cansativa's founder, managing director and CEO, told TechCrunch via email that the company provides both first- and third-party marketplace tools to enable cannabis access for everyone in a complex and highly regulated ecosystem. He co-founded the company with his brother, Jakob Sons.

He also said the company was building the “Amazon” of cannabis in Europe.

“We strive to become the operating backbone of cannabis retail and the cannabis industry,” Sons added. “Similar to platforms like Amazon, Cansativa takes care of complex processes such as third-party retailer support and fulfillment. Additionally, Cansativa creates a trusted and regulatory compliant ecosystem to take care of complicated and time-consuming processes such as vendor and customer qualification, quality verification, track and trace. For example, we are combining regulatory expertise with a state-of-the-art B2B customer experience including merchant ads, benchmarking and business intelligence and many other future features.”

Casa Verde, known for its venture support of startups focused on the cannabis industry, is leading the $15 million Series B round of funding that also includes Argonautic Ventures and Munich-based family office Alluti. This investment is the largest investment in Germany and in Europe to date, according to the firm.

Having the firm as an investor, “brings a huge and unique experience from more mature markets such as Canada and U.S. to the table,” Sons said. “They are globally the foremost and most experienced cannabis venture capital firm and are invested in some of the most successful and innovative cannabis companies. We are very confident that Casa Verde is the perfect partner to accelerate our further growth and supports us in choosing the right partners, creating the right business models and to focus on the right technologies to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Cansativa intends to use the new funding to expand its medical cannabis product portfolio and build out its recreational cannabis strategy ahead of Germany’s proposed legalization.

Currently, medical marijuana is legal in Germany, however, last October, the country’s government announced it's behind legalizing recreational cannabis for adults, with those in the know expecting a bill to be passed within the next two years.

Where these 6 top VCs are investing in cannabis

However, Cansativa has an exclusive partnership with the German regulator, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), which is responsible for the country’s domestic cultivation and distribution of medicinal cannabis, Sons explained. It both supervises market authorizations for drugs and medical devices and pools relevant expertise and know-how pertaining to medical cannabis.

Cansativa is the only company permitted to distribute domestically grown medical cannabis — an approval process that took the company several months to get. It required the company to “win” a European-wide tender process in which it had to prove, among other things, compliance with narcotics and medicinal products regulations and do an onsite audit of the distribution site. The partnership has a term of four years.

Yoni Meyer, partner at Casa Verde, told TechCrunch via email he believes that when legalization is granted, Cansativa will be a central figure in the European cannabis market, which he expects to reach $3.6 billion in value by 2025.

With regards to raising capital for weed in the European Union, Meyer said what is going on in the region is similar to the early days of cannabis in the United States. He called it “still a challenging capital environment” where many investors remain “conservative and nervous about industries they don't understand,” and where many institutions still have “sin clauses” that prohibit them from entering the cannabis space.

“With that said, we've had numerous discussions with notable VCs and investors in the region, and they're all aware and tracking the space,” Meyer added. “Furthermore, because cannabis is legal at the federal level, Europe is not plagued by the same banking and payments challenges in the U.S. As such, I think it's only a matter of time until more institutions start investing into the region.”

Seth Rogen explains how Houseplant promotes cannabis without breaking the rules

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Shopify Stock Falls As Q4 Earnings, Revenue Top Estimates

    Shopify fell despite topping views for earnings, revenue and gross merchandise volume. Management provided a general 2022 revenue outlook.

  • The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

    Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet con

  • Shopify Sees Revenue Slowdown in First Half of 2022. The Stock Is Falling.

    The e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. While earnings beat expectations, soft revenue guidance sent the stock lower.

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beats expectations

    Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion we

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Hit $300 Again?

    On Feb. 8 of last year, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) commanded a price near $319, with the market's fervor for its jab feeding more and more into the hype. Given that its coronavirus vaccine is Novavax's only product on the market, sales of the jab are the single biggest factor in its share price.

  • Intel's acquisition of Tower Semiconductor 'is a really significant growth opportunity': Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Intel acquiring Tower Semiconductor will bring in more growth opportunities.

  • Fed minutes likely to provide details on rate hikes, balance sheet reduction

    The release on Wednesday of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting is likely to shed light on the U.S. central bank's plans to trim its massive balance sheet and hike interest rates in 2022 as well as update its shifting view of inflation. The document, due at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), will provide an accounting of the Jan. 25-26 meeting, in which policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, and also engaged in extensive discussion about the future of nearly $9 trillion in securities held by the central bank. Debate around both topics and the range of views expressed about the severity of the ongoing inflation surge and other economic risks may hint at just how aggressive the Fed plans to be in tightening monetary policy, and in particular how likely it is to inaugurate a round of rate hikes in March with a half-percentage-point increase in its target rate.

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • Why It's Time to Buy Moderna Stock Again

    It's easy to pile on Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) these days. Here's why it's time to buy Moderna stock again. My bullish view about Moderna flipped to a bearish one as the stock soared beyond what its near-term prospects justified.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Chipmaker Analog Devices Posts Beat-And-Raise Report; ADI Stock Rises

    Chipmaker Analog Devices on Wednesday beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal first quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.