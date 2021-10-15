Cansoft Technologies is expanding their Digital Marketing Services to the Canadian East Coast

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Situated mainly in the western provinces of Canada, Cansoft Technologies has provided digital marketing, website building and app development services for Canadian businesses. Starting their journey in the city of Regina, Saskatchewan, Cansoft has since expanded to open a new office in Vancouver, B.C. in 2019. Following this expansion strategy, Cansoft Technologies will open new offices in Toronto in January 2022. The opening of the Toronto office will allow Cansoft Technologies to enter the east coast market.

Who is Cansoft Technologies?

Cansoft Technologies was founded by its CEO Kazi Mamun in 2013 in Regina Saskatchewan. Mamun was asked to describe Cansoft Technologies and he said: ''Cansoft Technologies is a digital marketing company with more than 15 years of experience in tech. We are leading a team of programmers and marketing experts that are here to help Canadian businesses to grow to their full potential. We are setting growth-oriented business strategies for our business partners using new technology tools and digital marketing effectively. We are the best Canadian Company for Search Engine Optimization (SEO), website design, digital marketing (SMM, SEM), PPC, branding, advertising and software development.''

Expansion Plan

After the creation of Cansoft Technologies, the plan was to expand to all of Canada but this is easier said than done. Mamun explained that the expansion plans kept being pushed further and further in the future because Cansoft Technologies was not ready yet. They wanted everything to be perfect before launching into other cities. In 2019, the second office was open in Vancouver's downtown area. This gave Cansoft Technologies access to a whole new market and many strategic partnerships were formed. Vancouver was and still is a great market for advertising, marketing and SEO.

Once the Vancouver offices were fully operational and growing, CEO Kazi Mamun decided to fly East to visit Toronto for another possible expansion. Cansoft Technologies is now proud to announce the creation of the Cansoft Technologies Toronto Branch. Mamun says "The same quality of services are going to be offered and the same result oriented strategies are going to be put in place. Toronto is a competitive market and the Cansoft team is excited to take over."

Services

The new Cansoft Technologies Toronto office will offer the same services that are being offered in Regina & Vancouver. Those services include but are not limited to:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO):

On-page and off-page optimization of your website to get better ranking on Google and other search engines. They provide a full SEO strategy to increase your online visibility.

Google My Business Optimization (GMB):

Optimization of your business listing to reach new potential customers based on your services and location.

Website Design:

We design beautiful websites that are SEO and user friendly. No matter which platform you use, Cansoft Technologies can help.

Search Engine Marketing (SEM):

They are using Google to drive traffic to your website and create new opportunities.

Social Media Marketing (SMM):

They can manage your social media campaigns to make your brand more accessible and more appealing to new clients.

Custom Software Build:

Creation of custom software to increase your company's efficiency or to improve communication between your company and your clients.

IT Consultancy:

Improve the way employees work and help the business to grow via technology and integration of different systems.

Business Consultancy:

Helping develop a business & making it thrive by reviewing how it functions and where it lacks efficiency. They can also help to plan the growth of your company.

Mobile Application Design:

They help you to launch your app from the idea phase to the official launch. They have extensive experience with iOS, Android as well as desktop apps.

PPC/AdWords Optimization:

Reach new clientele and accelerate the expansion of your company by learning how to target your audience and how to reach them with PPC/AdWords.

Cansoft Technologies

There is a lot of work behind the expansion to a new city but Cansoft Technologies is ready to face this new challenge. With a solid team of programmers and marketing experts, they will enter the eastern market in January 2022. If you are interested to learn more about Cansoft Technologies or if you are interested in their services in Toronto, Regina or Vancouver, contact them today.

