Can't afford a new EV but want to dip toes in growing market? Here's 1 option.

Zach Vanwert's 2009 Chevrolet Malibu had 250,000 miles on it in December so it was time to replace it. But he'd just bought his wife a 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV and could not afford a second high monthly car payment.

Then, Vanwert, of Swartz Creek, found a used 2020 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle with 30,000 miles on it for $18,400 at Bowman Chevrolet — where he works as a service technician — and after doing the math, he bought it.

Bowman Chevrolet technician, Zach Vanwert, 37, of Swartz Creek, poses for a photo with a used 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV in the parking lot of his employer in Clarkston on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

“I was spending $350 a month in gas. The car payment for the EV was about $300,” Vanwert said. “So my car payment is my gas bill and I don’t have to change the oil anymore, which saves me more money.”

As a transmission and EV technician, Vanwert understands EV mechanics so he wasn't worried about degradation of the car's battery, like other people might. Newer EVs have a temperature control for the lithium ion batteries as they charge, saving battery life, he said. Plus, his Bolt was part of a recall in 2021 after a handful of Bolts nationwide had caught fire due to defective batteries, so his received a new battery when the car was at 25,000 miles.

"My battery is covered for 10 years or 125,000 (miles) in the warranty I got," Vanwert said.

Bowman Chevrolet technician, Zach Vanwert 37, of Swartz Creek, talks about purchasing a used 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV in the parking lot of his employer in Clarkston on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Not every consumer may be as confident as Vanwert when shopping for a used EV — with worries about battery health, resale value and a lack of charging infrastructure topping concerns, experts said. But data shows the sales of used EVs are slowly heating up, especially among consumers who want to try EV adoption but need more affordable options than the higher priced new EVs.

Currently, used EVs account for less than 2% of total retail used-vehicle sales, said Mark Schirmer, spokesman for Cox Automotive. But it's growing, he said.

'An immature market ... growing up'

In 2023, there were 176,918 used EVs sold nationwide, a jump from 121,668 in 2022, according to Cox.

At Manheim Marketplace, a used car auction house that Cox Automotive owns and uses to sell vehicles to dealerships, about 48,000 used EVs were sold last year, a 58% increase year-over-year, according to data from Cox. Cox said Manheim expects that number to double in 2024 and continue increasing in the coming years.

For the entire first quarter of 2024, the average transaction price of a new EV was $50,172, including the $7,500 federal tax credit. That compared with $34,132 for a used EV, said Tyson Jominy, vice president of Customer Success Data & Analytics Division at J.D. Power. For contrast, the average transaction price of a new gasoline-powered vehicle in the quarter was $44,427 and, for a used gasoline car, $27,980.

While the sticker prices for used vehicles are lower, when it comes to affordability, interest rates matter if borrowing money to buy. According to MarketWatch, the average interest rate on a new car loan in Michigan last month was 6.81% and, for used, 11.16%.

Tesla decreased and then increased the price of its Model Y. The cost of the Model Y Long Range has increased by $1,500 to $54,990, while the Model Y Performance is up $1,000 to $57,990. The SUV competes with the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

"(Used EVs) is still an immature market but is growing up quickly and is getting close to reflecting new EV market dynamics," Jominy said. "Until two-and-a-half years ago, the top selling used EV was (Nissan) Leaf. Now it’s (Tesla) Model 3, with (Chevrolet) Bolt at number two, (Tesla) Model Y at number three and (Tesla) Model 3 is outselling Model Y nearly two to one in the used market, reflecting that it has been on sale significantly longer."

But on the new side, the Model Y is outselling Model 3 by three to one, he said, indicating the "used EV metrics" will remain dynamic for several more years.

Consumer concerns over batteries

In metro Detroit, sales of used EVs are not taking off as the national data reflects. The Tamaroff Group, based in Southfield, has dealt with used EVs for at least a decade now, said Eric Frehsee, president of Tamaroff. The group owns six dealerships that sell Honda, Acura, Nissan and Kia brands, along with used vehicles across metro Detroit.

He said they've seen just about every model of used EV pass through their lots and, in metro Detroit, demand for used EVs remains low, Frehsee said.

Eric Frehsee, Tamaroff Auto Group vice president, said customers will be able to subscribe to vehicles such as this 2019 Nissan Kicks through Mobiliti.

Frehsee said he has had to partner with groups on the nation's coasts, where EVs are more popular, to sell pre-owned EVs. He sold 50 for all of last year and expects to do about the same this year.

"They are not easy sells," Frehsee said. "They depreciate significantly in the first 12 months. There are a lot of concerns from buyers: battery degradation, (lack of) infrastructure and resale value.”

Federal law requires automakers offer an 8 year/100,000 mile warranty on the lithium ion batteries that power the EVs. California will go even further beginning with the 2026 model year, said Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive. It will require EV batteries to retain at least 70% of their range for 10 years or 150,000 miles. For 2030 models and beyond, those batteries must retain at least 80% for that period, she said.

The warranty on a used EV is usually transferable to a new owner but car buyers should confirm that with a dealer because it’s not true across the board, Valdez Streaty said.

If a battery does need replacing, David Sargent, head of J.D. Power's Connected Vehicle Practice told the Detroit Free Press in a previous article on used EVs, it can cost nearly half the price of the EV. So if the used EV costs $30,000, a replacement lithium ion battery could cost $15,000, he said. Valdez Streaty agreed that batteries represent about 30% to 50% of the EV price, making them the most expensive component on the vehicle.

"Knowing the health of the battery on a used EV is critical in providing trust and transparency to the marketplace," Valdez Streaty said.

A battery health report card

To help consumers, J.D. Power and connected-car data specialist Motorq have been working for about a year now with various automakers on the J.D. Power EV Battery Health Report, which is close to launching, Sargent said. It will study the driving data from a new EV — with the driver's consent. The report will build a profile over time for the next buyer to show how the car performed and the health of the battery. The EV owner can pay for the report to help him or her get a good price when selling the vehicle.

Cox Automotive also has technology that measures EV battery health for each specific vehicle that passes through its Manheim auction to help sellers and dealers assess the EV's accurate value, Valdez Streaty said.

"Some dealerships and third-party providers offer extended warranties specifically for EV batteries," Valdez Streaty said. "These types of warranties are very limited and hard to find."

Tamaroff has been selling the Nissan Leaf since 2011 and "only just started replacing batteries on them," Frehsee said. The mileage range has "drastically dropped on those batteries that are 10 years old," but some 2012 Nissan Leafs sell for under $10,000, he said. A 10-year-old EV that used to get 100 miles of range on a full charge, might now get half that range, he said.

How newer model used EVs that get 300 miles of range will hold up in the future is a mystery, he said.

"We don’t know how that will hold up in 10 years because it’s newer technology," Frehsee said. "And you don’t know how someone charged the car — if you overcharge it, it can wear it out more."

New EV price reductions

Frehsee said the EV infrastructure is another obstacle. There is a lack of charging stations to make it easy for a consumer to own an EV without having a gasoline-powered car for back-up for long-distance drives, he said.

For Vanwert, that's not a problem. At Bowman, there are chargers that are free to the public and he uses those.

A BMW electric vehicle sits parked at a Volta EV charging station on July 28, 2023, in Corte Madera, California. Seven major automakers announced plans earlier this week to increase the number of high-powered electric vehicle chargers in the country with 30,000 new charging stations along highways and in urban areas. According to the Energy Department, there are currently an estimated 32,000 chargers across the country.

"When I bought the car I did my research, I got apps on my phone to plot charging stations and plan my courses," Vanwert said. "I look for the ones that are still free or low cost to charge on. It’s a bit of a learning process, but once you get the apps and do the research, it gets to be just like if you were to find a gas station.”

If you don't use the free public charge stations, a Level 2 charger can cost $10 to $20 to get a full charge, Vanwert said. A fast charger is $30 to $50, he said. Vanwert said he is able to drive his daily 68-mile roundtrip from home to work for two days before needing to recharge his 2020 Bolt.

Frehsee said another challenge to the used EV market is automakers lowering the manufacturer's suggested retail prices on new EVs. For example, Nissan dropped the price of its 2024 Ariya. The entry Ariya EV starts at $39,590, a price cut of $3,600, the automaker said in a March 4 press release. On March 8, General Motors said it was lowering the entry prices on the three trim levels of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV by as much as $6,520 and the vehicle is eligible now for the $7,500 tax credit.

The lower prices for new EVs dings demand in the used EV market, he said.

“Dealers aren’t all in on used EVs," Frehsee said. "If someone comes in to trade a used EV on our car lot, we’re going to be very cautious on how we price that trade-in versus if someone trades in a Honda CRV, because we’ll know we’d sell that in 15 days.”

The average time it takes to sell a used EV for his group is 90 days; he did not have compared days-to-turn data on a gasoline used car but said most of his new vehicles, gasoline and EV, sell in about 35 days.

'An inefficient market'

There are about 35,000 used EVs on the market at the moment and nearly half of them are Tesla models, said Jimmy Douglas, CEO of Plug, an online used EV wholesaler.

Douglas started Plug, which brings together fleets selling used EVs with car dealers looking to buy them. Plug launched its beta program in late December and now has nearly 100 buyers and sellers on the platform, Douglas said. The ramp up has been intentionally slow while it emerged from testing but it is adding new users each week as more dealers look to add used EVs to their inventory, he said.

Douglas worked for Tesla, where he ran its North America Used Car Division from 2019 to 2023, before starting Plug.

Jimmy Douglas, CEO of Plug, online used EV wholesale operation.

“I believed that the big used EV market was set for exponential growth," Douglas told the Detroit Free Press when asked why he left Tesla to start Plug. "But the way they are bought, sold and marketed to consumers is ... an inefficient market."

For example, many new car dealers have struggled to buy and price used EVs correctly because it requires different metrics to value an EV versus traditional metrics such as miles on the odometer used for gasoline cars. Plug's goal is to give dealers vetted and transparent data during the wholesale auction process.

Douglas said as the new EVs become more affordable, so will the used. Still, no one knows how much today's new EVs will drop in value when it's time for trade ins.

"It’s a challenge to anticipate the advancement in technology that would make new entrants more compelling then previous models," Douglas said. "It stands to reason that new EVs a few years from now will be more compelling than the ones today, but it’s hard to predict the resale values of EVs today.”

For Vanwert, EV resale value doesn't concern him. He said he drives his vehicles for a long time.

"When I buy a vehicle, I drive it until it’s time to buy a new vehicle. I drive them until it’s done," Vanwert said.

Contact Jamie L. LaReau: jlareau@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and sign up for our autos newsletter. Become a subscriber.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Used EV sales grow as consumers look to try them for cheaper than new