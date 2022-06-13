U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,749.63
    -151.23 (-3.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.74
    -876.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.23
    -530.80 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.59
    -85.69 (-4.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.82
    -0.11 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    -13.90 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.04
    -0.21 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0416
    -0.0111 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0170 (-1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3040
    -0.1160 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,003.94
    -4,235.07 (-15.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.43
    -47.45 (-8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

You can't use Apple Maps offline — here are the 4 best alternatives for navigating without an internet connection

Dave Johnson
·3 min read
Woman on her phone at the waterfront
valentinrussanov / Getty Images

  • You can't use Apple Maps offline, so you need to use a different app for navigation if you don't have a connection.

  • As an alternative, you can use offline navigation apps like HERE WeGo or MAPS.ME.

  • You can also download maps for offline use using Google Maps.

Apple Maps has blossomed into a powerful and easy to use navigation app for the iPhone. But as good as it might be, the app still requires you to have internet access at the start of a trip.

You can't use Apple Maps offline

To put it plainly, the current iteration of Apple Maps has no offline capability for navigation.

If you start your journey deep from a remote area that lacks cellular and WiFi service, for instance, you won't be able to use the app to find your way back to civilization.

There are a few alternative navigation apps you can use if you know you'll be headed somewhere that Apple Maps is offline, starting with Apple Maps' main competitor.

Download Google Maps for offline navigation

Apple Maps doesn't let you download a route and use it offline, but Google Maps does, so if you also have Google Maps, you can rely on that instead. To do it, choose your destination in Google Maps and then tap the location card at the bottom of the screen. Tap the three-dot menu at the top right, and in the pop-up window, choose Download offline map. For more information, you can read our article on how to download directions from Google Maps to use while navigating without internet.

A location card in Google Maps.
When you select a destination in Google Maps, you can download the map for offline use.Dave Johnson

Other offline map alternatives to Apple Maps

Aside from Google Maps, you have a few other offline map alternatives to Apple Maps that are worthwhile.

  • HERE WeGo. HERE WeGo is a free turn-by-turn navigation app that has street-level maps for nearly 2,000 cities with guidance available for car, transit, and on foot. Start the app and drag the navigation window up from the bottom of the screen. In the Offline Maps section, turn on Use app offline by swiping the button to the right and then choose the map you want to store offline — choices include all the major continents worldwide.

The offline maps setting in HERE WeGo.
You can set HERE WeGo to offline and download a map to navigate to your destination.Dave Johnson

  • MAPS.ME. A great navigation app if you spend a lot of time in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi, MAPS.ME automatically downloads maps for offline use as soon as you start the app, so you never need to remember to configure it for offline use. The map data comes from the Open Source OpenStreetMap Foundation, and the app is free without any in-app purchases.

MAPS.ME requesting to download a map for offline use.
MAPS.ME lets you know when it needs to download a map for offline use.Dave Johnson

  • TrailLink. While other navigation apps focus on streets and roads, TrailLink is designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind and focuses on trails. Every trail — there are about 40,000 miles of them in the app — can be downloaded with a tap for offline use, though the app requires you to register and has a pay-per-use model. You can get unlimited use for $29.99 a year or purchase trails as you need them for a few dollars.

The offline maps setting in HERE WeGo.
There are hundreds of trails to download in TrailLinks, but you need to purchase them.Dave Johnson

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How to Clean Your Flat-Screen TV

    Don't overthink it—a soft cloth may be all you really needBy James K. WillcoxIt’s probably not something you often think about, but like other electronic items, televisions can attract dust and g...

  • John Oliver Calls For The Break Up Of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook

    Before AT&T formally sold-off Warner Bros. to Discovery Media , John Oliver took great delight in mocking HBO's parent company, frequently calling them "business daddy" and skewering the company's reputation for poor cellular service (amongst other common complaints). In the most recent episode of his late night news show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver uses the history of AT&T as a jumping off point for a segment on antitrust legislation, in which he makes the point that monopolies are bad for business and customers. The segment begins with a brief history of AT&T, which Oliver explains once had a monopoly over the telephone industry, and would go out of its way to hinder competing businesses.

  • Oracle results top estimates on cloud boom

    "We believe that this revenue growth spike indicates that our infrastructure business has now entered a hyper-growth phase," Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz said in a statement. Catz attributed the jump in revenue to the company's Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications and high demand for its infrastructure cloud business.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Rise of Cloud-First Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Ce

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Needs ‘One More Thing’—and It Will Have to Be Big

    Apple is so massive that growing its revenue by 10% requires adding $40 billion in annual sales. That’s equivalent to building another Mac business.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 1 Big Reason Why Roku Wants You to Buy a Roku TV

    Many investors are well aware by now that Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) primarily makes its money through advertising, so they overlook contributions from Roku's hardware business. Here's one big reason Roku wants everyone to buy more Roku TVs. Roku's most significant competitive advantage is its ability to collect and properly utilize data.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell As 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple resizes the iPad’s workflow with Stage Manager

    Over the past couple of years Apple’s major iPad updates have been focused on dragging the device out of a long gestational period and into a universe that offered more linguistic similarity with the Mac. A handful of features like Stage Manager, Desktop Class Apps and enhancements to Continuity are all aimed at continuing iPadOS 15’s work in this regard. Stage Manager is the centerpiece of this year’s enhancements to multitasking on iPad.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As July Quarter Guidance Disappoints?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Alphawave IP Announces Availability of Two New Interconnect IP Products in TSMC Advanced Processes

    Alphawave IP (LN: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce availability of two new Interconnect IP's to their product portfolio. AresCORE16 is a Die-to-Die parallel interface that further extends Alphawave's chiplet leadership by enabling a new generation of chiplet products. OptiCORE100 is a 112Gbps PAM4 optical Serialiser-Deserialiser ("SerDes") that enables direct drive of optics and includes advanced DSP techniques for

  • 'A Mass Invasion of Privacy' but No Penalties for Tim Hortons

    One way to figure out how deeply Tim Hortons is woven into Canada’s fabric is a cross-border comparison. If McDonald’s, perhaps its closest analogue in the United States, wanted to have the same per capita reach in that market as Tim Hortons boasts in Canada, it would have to roughly triple its 13,000-plus U.S. outlets. Despite being foreign-owned since 2014, Tim Hortons still waves the Canadian flag as vigorously as it can. But earlier this month, a scathing report by the federal privacy commis

  • PlayStation Takes On Xbox With New Subscription Service

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation’s revamped version of its video game subscription service went live on Monday, giving members access to a catalog of several hundred games both new and old.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Alr

  • Apple music, gaming to bring in over $8 billion in revenue by 2025, JPM says

    The two services are likely to have a combined subscriber base of about 180 million by 2025 - 110 million for music and 70 million for gaming - boosted by the rapid spread of the internet and a booming gaming industry, according to JPM analysts, led by Samik Chatterjee. Apple Music, which was launched in 2015 and is the second-biggest music-streaming service after Spotify Technology, is expected to account for a bigger chunk of that revenue, raking in about $7 billion by 2025, the brokerage said. Apple Arcade, the gaming subscription service launched in 2019, is estimated to pull in $1.2 billion.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad Mini falls back to an all-time low of $400

    If you've been eyeing an Apple iPad Mini, the 64GB model is now on sale at Amazon for $400, a relatively steep discount of $100 (20 percent).

  • Delivery drones, robotaxis, even insurance — wildly hyped dreams for AI startups are giving tech investors nightmares

    We recall Apple, Amazon.com, Google, and other grand IPO successes and forget thousands of failures.

  • All the things Apple Sherlocked at WWDC 2022

    Apple introduced some amazing updates across iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS at the worldwide developer conference (WWDC) last week. Many people on Twitter were surprised at how many apps got Sherlocked this year. It's hard to say if Apple engineers sat in a meeting room and got "inspired" by an app, or if a feature was already part of product roadmaps.