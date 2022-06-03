Can't find the 'delete Facebook group' button? There isn't one, but here is how.

All good things come to an end.

Even cherished Facebook groups. If you’ve decided it's time for your community to go, you will find that there is no simple “delete group” button. Still, there is a way to delete the group if you’re the page administrator. If you're trying to delete the group secretly, you're in luck. Facebook says members aren't notified.

Here is how to delete a Facebook group on desktop or mobile, according to Facebook’s Help Center.

How to delete Facebook group on desktop browser

Go to the menu bar on the left and select “Groups,” then click “members”. Here you must remove each group member by selecting the three dots next to their name and clicking “remove member.”

After you've removed every member of the group, you will need to leave the group for it to be deleted.

Click on the three dots next to your own name and select “Leave group.” This will delete the group, according to Facebook.

How to delete Facebook group on mobile app

Tap the menu icon at the top right (Android) or bottom right (iPhone) corner of the screen. Then tap groups and select the group you want to delete. Tap on the badge icon then select “People.”

You will need to remove each group member by tapping the three dots next to their name and selecting “Remove member.”

After you’ve removed every member, leave the group by clicking on the three dots next to your own name. This will delete the group, according to Facebook.

