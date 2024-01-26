Can't find a dupe? Making your own Anthropologie mirror is easy and cheap with these steps

An Anthropologie mirror dupe made by Tori Mohn; a DIY influencer known as @torimohnflips on Instagram.

You only need a couple of materials to make a dupe of the Anthropologie mirror you have seen all over your "For you" page.

Shoppers have spent the last couple of weeks sharing which retail locations sell a cost-efficient alternative to the highly coveted Luisa Mirror, a gold mirror sold by high-end retail chain Anthropologie.

Dupes for the $1,198 floor-length mirror have been spotted at Costco and Sam’s Club, selling for about one-tenth of the price.

While the dupe of the mirror shoppers have found online are certainly more practical than the original, there is a way to have the ornate mirror in your home for less than that.

Tori Mohn, a DIY influencer, who made her own version of Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror, which has a similar look and price to the Luisa Mirror, shared some tips with USA TODAY on how to make your own if you have “champagne taste on a beer budget.”

Here’s what we know.

High-end finds: Costco is selling dupe of luxury Anthropologie mirror, shoppers weigh in on social media

How much could a project like this cost?

The total cost for a mirror dupe project like the one Mohn made really depends on how much you are willing to spend on materials.

Mohn only spent between $25 and $30 on the project, stating she thrifted the mirror she flipped for $15 at Goodwill and $8 for the wooden appliques she purchased online.

What materials are needed to recreate the Anthropologie mirror?

Mohn, who was also seeing the mirror “everywhere” said she felt like she could make a dupe for the mirror “really cheaply.” She had also seen similar mirrors at Hobby Lobby and Sam’s Club, just like shoppers who had reporting seeing the “Luisa Mirror” at their respective retail locations.

“If I can make something happen myself, then I will,” Mohn said.

Mohn headed to Goodwill in search of an arched mirror with a wooden frame, then the hardware store to look for the wood appliques and finally a local craft store to purchase Rub ‘n buff.

Story continues

The only item on the list Mohn didn’t have to purchase was a glue gun, which she already owned.

Materials for your very own Anthropologie mirror:

Mirror

Glue gun/craft glue

Wooden appliques

Rub ‘n buff (preferably in gold or silver)

Mohn may have needed a strip of pearls to really complete the look she was going for, but its definitely not required if you plan on making a dupe for the Luisa.

The only difference between the two mirrors are the kind of appliques that hang on the trim of the mirror. Keeping an eye out for appliques that have “delicate hummingbirds and gilded flowers” is the best way to ensure your dupe looks similar to the original.

“You just hot glue them [the appliques] in the same spaces and you’ve got your Luisa,” according to Mohn, who said the mirror she made gets mistaken for an Anthropologie mirror every time someone comes over or sees a picture of it.

ID, please: Costco testing scanners at entrances to keep non-members out

What are some things to keep in mind as I tackle this DIY project?

A close-up view of a glazier's hand as he cuts glass in a glass factory.

One thing to keep in mind, Mohn says, as you begin your DIY project is that it “may not look exactly how you want it but you'll be proud of the final result.”

Here are a couple of tips, if you are committed to making your dupe just like the original:

Get your mirror shape as close to the original as possible (Facebook Marketplace or Goodwill could be good places to start).

Don’t give up searching for appliques (It might take a while to find exactly what you are looking for).

Testing out different shades of metallic paint can give you an idea of how the finish could look like on your mirror (The final color can really help sell it).

Mohn also recommended keeping your budget in mind as you shop, warning crafters to not get carried away with the details.

“You might be able to find something perfect while you thrift, but if its over your budget … Keep looking. There’s so many things out there,” Mohn said.

All you need to do complete this DIY project effectively is to have the right materials, inspiration and attitude.

“You can do projects like this. When you feel inspired and you think you can do something, go out and do it. You don't have to be artistic. You don't have to have experience," Mohn said. "I try to be as real as possible and answer all questions, trying to make it [the craft] as attainable for everyone as I can.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can't buy an Anthropologie mirror dupe? Here's how to make your own.