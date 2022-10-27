U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,844.75
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,987.00
    +115.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,410.00
    -36.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.40
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.92
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,665.20
    -4.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0040
    -0.0047 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    -0.96 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1563
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4160
    +0.0560 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,627.85
    +0.93 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.21
    +12.62 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.57
    +20.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

You can't live without these handy tech gadgets for traveling

Jennifer Jolly
·7 min read

Whether traveling for work or fun, having the right gadget at the right time can be a total lifesaver, starting with getting some sleep on the plane.

I’m jealous of people who buckle up and zonk out. I’ve never slept well on planes. Even drop-dead exhausted, running on fumes, I want to cry I’m so tired — I’m often lucky to get 30 minutes to an hour of shut-eye. As a result, I’ve made it my mission to try every airline pillow available to traveler-kind.

I have 10+ years worth of them: Ones you blow up and use to lie face down on your food tray. Those weird Ostrich and Handy giant mitt-shaped models that get more laughs than shut-eye.

You name it, I’ve tried it. And I’m happy to report that I’ve finally found one that works. In fact, after more than a decade of testing travel gadgets on planes, trains and automobiles in some of the farthest-reaching places on the planet, I’ve uncovered a handful that I’ll never leave home without.

Catch some zzz’s with the TrtlCabeau and Travelrest

I just flew nonstop from Seattle to Dublin and slept nearly the entire way. No, I wasn’t drugged, and yes, I was packed like a sardine in the economy seats.

What made the difference was a sandwich-sized gadget called the Trtl ($45), which is essentially a super-soft scarf with a pliable plastic neck support built in to keep your head upright while you doze off.

Nice and easy: 6 tips to keep your tech organized for travel

Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer

I used it straight under my chin or off to one side and didn’t get the typical aches and pains from my head flopping around. At one point during the flight, I even used the fleece wrap-around part to cover up my eyes to make a dark, cozy little cocoon.

I stuffed my ears with my AirPods Pro to quiet the din around me and snoozed through most of the flight. Trtl — which stands for “travel refreshed, travel light” — scores extra points for weighing less than half a pound and stowing away easily in my day pack.

If you prefer a more traditional, semi-donut style, Cabeau’s Evolution S3 travel pillow ($30) and the Travelrest Nest Ultimate Memory Foam Travel Pillow ($40) are runners up here.

Unlike the neck pillows you’ll find at the airport shop, these use memory foam to keep your head and neck comfy. The Cabeau model also has a strap you can wrap around the seat back to help hold your noggin in place as well.

Also, try wearing your travel pillow with the thickest part under your chin and the snap closure at the back of your neck, basically backward from how most people use them. That’s a little hack many people don’t know about.

Plugging in with EPICKA, Einova and Mophie

I’m a big believer in simplicity when traveling, so I always look for gadgets that can do more than one thing. Bonus points if it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. The EPICKA universal travel adapter ($20) is an easy pick because it’s small but sports a versatile power punch.

It’s compatible with plugs from the US, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia. All the prongs are built into the device itself, meaning no messy bag of additional adapters. Once you plug it into an outlet, it charges up to four standard USB devices and a USB Type C device simultaneously, along with providing an additional AC outlet on the front.

Best holiday gifts 2022: The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list!

This isn't the holiday travel season to procrastinate. Book your tickets this month.

Portable chargers are arguably the most essential travel gadget of all. If you’re an Apple loyalist toting your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, charging all three simultaneously is a job for Mophie’s 3-in-1 travel charger ($150).

It uses Apple’s MagSafe technology to secure your devices when you set them down, so there’s no guessing if your gadgets will actually get the speedy charge they need. When you’re finished with it, it folds up into a third of its size and tucks into a snazzy carrying case to hold the charger, cord and plug all in that one small, organized case.

The Mophie charger all packed up.
The Mophie charger all packed up.

For topping up on the go, the Zendure Powerbank Supermini ($60) is small and light enough to fit into a coat pocket or small purse but can charge several models of smartphones up to 50% in less than 30 minutes. It can even power up most smartphones to 100% three times before needing to get charged again itself, and it works for most laptops, tablets and camera gear on the go as well.

There are two ports on board, USB-C and USB-A, three small lights that let you know when the charger needs a refill, and it comes in seven different colors. This Zendure weighs 180 grams — about the same as two tennis balls — yet has the same shape and circumference as a credit card. Don’t be fooled by the marketing touting it as “credit-card sized” though, because it’s about an inch thick, so don’t expect to slide it into your wallet or back pocket.

Booking through platforms like Expedia leaves some travelers stranded: 'They should've helped me'

Looking for new gadgets? A bushel of new Apple devices

Einova by Eggtronic’s 63W Ultra Fast Power Bank ($70) is my other “can’t live without” gadget for charging on the go. Weighing in just under a pound and taking up a similar amount of space as a — again, really thick — postcard, it’s quite a bit bigger and heavier than Zendure’s Supermini, but it packs more charging power too.

You can recharge up to three devices at once, including a MacBook Pro, Nintendo Switch, tablets, smartphones and just about anything else you want and need on your adventures. Two of the device charging ports are fast-charge capable as well.

Find my everything with AirTags or Tile

You likely dealt with a lost-luggage scare if you flew anywhere last summer. It mainly happened when people flew out of the country, but apparently, U.S. airlines “at least temporarily lost” more than a million bags by the end of July, according to the USDOT Air Travel Consumer Report.

As USA Today also pointed out, 1 in 6 people reported their luggage lost or delayed this year. For this issue, it’s hard to beat Apple’s AirTags ($29) or Tile ($25) trackers.

If you’ve never used them before, it’s dead simple: Toss a tag into your luggage, snap one to your keys or tuck it inside your wallet, and the companion app on your phone will keep track of them, even alerting you if you’ve left something behind. It’s a travel must-have.

Jenns Apple Airtags show where her luggage is in Ireland.
Jenns Apple Airtags show where her luggage is in Ireland.

If you’re worried about strangers or stalkers using them to follow you, be sure to read the latest on Apple’s updated privacy features. And yes, they’re still OK to use in your luggage, even though Lufthansa recently — and quite briefly — said they were not.

Flying Delta? Passengers could soon take an electric aircraft to the airport

Don't make these travel mistakes! Travel agents sound off on common issues they see

Carry it all with Pata

You’ll need one easy way to carry everything, and I can’t say enough great things about Patagonia’s Ultralight Black Hole Pack 27L ($100). You can use this handy day pack as a tote or backpack, and it’s surprisingly roomy. I’ve been carrying my MacBook Pro, two smartphones, both of the chargers I mentioned above, extra layers of clothing, an umbrella, water bottle — you name it, it all packs in!

I like the smaller zipper compartment just inside the top to hold chapstick and phones and the zipper compartment on the outside for sunglasses and other stuff I want to keep handy. The best part is that it packs into a tiny rucksack-like carrying case to stow away when you’re not using it.

Jennifer Jolly is an Emmy Award-winning consumer tech columnist. Email her at jj@techish.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JenniferJolly. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Our list of best travel gadgets includes Patagonia, Zendure and more

Recommended Stories

  • Southeast Asia Digital Economy Slows as People Curb Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Growth in Southeast Asia’s internet economy is slowing after years of expansion, showing that even emerging digital markets aren’t immune to economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineOnline spending in the region will rise about 20% this year to $

  • 'They ain't explaining': Black man's appeal in Smokies arrest moves to Court of Appeals

    Marvin Minor is out of jail, but his legal fight with the National Park Service isn’t over just yet.

  • MAGA House Candidate Joe Kent Never Worked for His Pay, Ex-Staffer Says

    Nathan Howard/GettyA Washington State congressional candidate The Daily Beast caught misreporting his employer in 34 public statements and disclosures in fact never worked at all for his six-figure pay, his former campaign manager claims—just one perk the former staffer says the Republican enjoyed from his putative job.Conservative operative Byron Sanford told The Daily Beast that Joe Kent never dedicated a single hour to his reported role as a project manager for a tech firm in all the grueling

  • Twitter deal: Why 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk brought along a sink on his visit to Twitter headquarters

    The billionaire who runs Tesla and SpaceX posted a clip of himself walking into Twitter’s headquarters carrying a porcelain sink: “Let that sink in.”

  • UK's best and worst airports revealed

    Here's how Britain's airports rank from the busiest travel hub Heathrow to Liverpool John Lennon airport.

  • Apple Set to Report Record Revenue as Investors Watch for Sluggish Demand

    Apple is expected to report record revenue and iPhone sales for the September quarter even as investors watch closely for signs that waning consumer demand for hardware products is affecting the tech company. To date, Apple’s business has largely stayed strong in the face of broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges. Chief Executive Tim Cook said in July that the company had yet to see evidence in its internal data that macroeconomic headwinds were having an impact on its iPhone sales.

  • I'm Booking a 'Return Trip' on American Airlines

    It's time to take the other side of the run the airlines have had. Here's one way to do that.

  • Disney Reopening Long-Closed Park, Closing Another

    Long-term or permanent closures of theme parks are rare occurrences in the industry. The new Lost Island Theme Park near Waterloo, Iowa, abruptly closed in late August, suffering from low attendance after only being open for a little over two months. The park opened for business June 18 hoping to attract about 2,500 to 3,000 guests a day, but the owner told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that they were seeing only 100 to 300 visitors a day, Theme Park Insider reported.

  • WestJet's Sunwing deal likely to raise 'substantial' competition issues

    Calgary-based WestJet, which is owned by private equity firm Onex Corp ONEX.TO, said in March it would buy Ontario-based Sunwing and the travel booking website Sunwing Vacations. The deal would reduce competition from the "only two carriers and integrated tour operators offering vacation packages through direct service on 16 routes between Canada and Mexico or the Caribbean," the Competition Bureau said in its report to the Ministry of Transport.

  • These Are the 3 Spots That Await Your Visit this Día de Muertos

    This #WanderlustWednesday our friends at Expedia have dished on the top three Mexican destinations you must visit to experience the iconic holiday.

  • 3 Best Cities To Live on a Budget of $4,000 a Month

    Americans may not agree on much these days, but there's one thing most of us can: the cost of living has gotten mighty expensive. Politicians throw around the word "inflation" as though it's...

  • Here's How to Get a Cheap Royal Caribbean Cruise

    There's a ton of credit card companies out there, and each one of those companies think they offer something different and unique to their customers. Sometimes they really are competitive with their interest rates.

  • Apple says USB-C charging will be coming to iPhones

    It looks like Apple Inc. will soon get more plugged in to the needs of some users. With European regulators set to require that electronic devices in the European Union carry USB-C ports by the end of 2024, an Apple (AAPL) executive recently said that the company will need to go along with that directive. “Obviously, we’ll have to comply,” Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, told the audience at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference Tuesday, though he didn’t specify when the company would make such a change.

  • Why Airfare Is Soaring So High and 7 Secrets for Paying Less

    Demand for air travel is strong, but can Americans continue to afford it? New data shows that as of September, airfare rose 42% over the previous year. The ghastly increase can be attributed to a few...

  • Disney World Brings Back a Whole Theme Park

    Blizzard Beach is reopening at Disney World next month, but that also means the resort's other water park is closing down.

  • (Countdown): U.S airlines ranked by mishandled baggage

    A new report — from the U.S. Department of Transportation — provides the rate of mishandled bags per 100 bags enplaned.

  • Nothing's $99 Ear Stick earbuds have a fancy twisting case

    Nothing’s second attempt at wireless headphones come in a carry case that tries to combine a cosmetics packaging aesthetic with the glossy white, transparent style of its other devices so far. While the Nothing Ear Stick is cheaper than its predecessor, these buds lack noise cancellation. There are no silicone buds this time around, either, although some headphone wearers may find them a more comfortable fit.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has fallen about 10% since mid-September. As the highest-valued company in the world, with a market cap of $2.37 trillion, Apple is one of the world's most scrutinized companies. The last two months have been no different as analysts pick apart the company's September iPhone launch and its 2022 iPad lineup unveiling in mid-October.

  • The Caribbean island paradise that punches way above its weight

    It is impressive how a tiny place like Barbados, just 21 miles by 14, comes in as the fourth greatest Caribbean island in our comprehensive study. A perennial favourite with British holidaymakers, the destination scored well across a range of criteria with one exception – population density. Over 287,000 people reside on this pork chop-shaped isle and prior to the pandemic it was welcoming more than a million tourists annually. Only the French-Dutch island of St Martin-St Maarten is more crowded

  • Apple Executives Say Privacy Controls and Advertising Can Coexist

    The iPhone maker is uncertain about the short-term ramifications of requirements that require third-party apps to seek user permission to track their digital footprints, said Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief.