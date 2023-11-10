Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cantaloupe First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advice that today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Dara Dierks, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dara Dierks: Thank you, Michele. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Cantaloupe first quarter earnings conference call. With me on today's call are Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Stewart, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin today's call, we would like to remind you that all statements included in this call, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements because of certain factors, including but not limited to business, financial market and economic conditions. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in our filings with the SEC and in the press release issued earlier today.

Listeners are cautioned to not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date they are made. Cantaloupe undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. This call will also include a discussion of certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful for, among other things, evaluating Cantaloupe's operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to and not substitute for GAAP financial measures, such as net income or loss. Details of these non-GAAP financial measures, a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between those non-GAAP financial measures as well as the most comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our press release issued this afternoon, which has been posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cantaloupe.com.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ravi.

Ravi Venkatesan: Thanks, Dara. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today for our first quarter fiscal year 2024 call. During this quarter our revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $62.7 million. Importantly, transaction revenue grew 18% and subscription revenue grew 15% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $7.8 million, a 246% increase over last year's first quarter. As covered in our last call, in fiscal year ‘24, we are focused on expanding operating leverage using a 3-pronged strategy: driving subscription revenue, optimizing cost of goods sold and controlling operational expenses. We are driving subscription revenue through the following initiatives. First by accelerating growth in micro markets.

We continue to see strong demand in the micro market segment for Cantaloupe's offerings. Two notable wins include Pee Dee Foods, a full line vending micro market and office coffee provider based in Florence, South Carolina, and Pyramid Foods, a full line vending and micro market operator based in Rogersville, Missouri. Our traction in the small business segment continues to accelerate with the adoption of micro markets. In Q1, we saw several small business operators purchase full micro market setups from us, including kiosks, coolers, cabinetry and fixtures. ABC Vending, an operator out of Illinois, purchased new markets with Cantaloupe and also took advantage of our upgrade program. We're excited about the momentum and continued interest from our growing base of small business customers.

We're also seeing opportunities with new location types for our micro market portfolios. For example, Anytime Fitness in Long Beach, California is adding micro markets as a new amenity for its gym members. Secondly, we are driving subscription revenue through the penetration of Seed Software. We've seen continued adoption of our Seed Software, in particular the markets addition. Seed markets is becoming the industry standard for combined management of vending, micro markets and office coffee within one platform for ease of routing, warehouse management and driver efficiencies. New seat deployments include VVS Canteen, Treasure Valley Vending and Palace Vending who went all in with Cantaloupe software in Q1. Thirdly, adding new products is also helping us drive subscription revenue.

We are seeing traction with our newest product, Smart Coolers, which we recently showcased at this year's NACS show in Atlanta, as well as the ABBA's Tour Show in Mexico City. Our innovative Smart Store solutions such as Cooler Cafe and Smart Cafe allow consumers to make a payment, unlock the cooler, grab their items and walk away. Our advanced technology provides greater security for the store owner and a faster, frictionless buying experience for the consumer. We're also experiencing progress with new original equipment manufacturers and partners integrating cooler cafe kits and our Smart Lock Technology. Finally, we continue to innovate with Cantaloupe ONE. Our Cantaloupe ONE platform continues to grow penetration in the mid-market and is serving as a great benefit for operators who want to bundle the purchase of new card readers from Cantaloupe with seed software.

Two recent wins were Larsen Vending and CAM. I also want to share some exciting updates on progress with our international expansion. We hosted a successful launch event in the UK on the 28th of September with over 100 prospects, partners, and industry professionals and are pleased to report a high degree of interest and excitement for our products and services. We showcased next generation technology including full digital screen retrofit doors for vending or coolers, age verification enabled smart coolers and smart lockers. This event allowed us to showcase our innovative solutions to the European market and also highlighted our commitment to bringing the best, most reliable solutions to customers and partners alike in this market. We've also been adding new international customers, including Decorum Vending out of the UK who ordered 700 devices.

In Portugal, we implemented Cantaloupe's cashless payment technology on Clubmaster's golf ball dispensers, which is another great example of product market fit in Europe and in an adjacent vertical. Our second priority for fiscal '24 is to optimize cost of goods sold. In Q1, we improved margins on every revenue line compared to the prior year. Transaction margins continued to benefit from the cost optimization and price standardization we put in place. We reduced network fees which improved subscription margins and equipment continued to benefit from a more stable pricing environment. Our third fiscal year ‘24 priority is maintaining discipline on operational expenses. In Q1, OpEx declined by 5% compared to the same period in the prior year and we saw notable improvement in G&A, which declined 10% year-on-year, driven by decreased infrastructure and professional services costs.

We also completed the integration of the Three Square Market business in Q1 into our enterprise financial systems. Fiscal year ‘24 will benefit from our fiscal year ‘23 initiatives including migrating to the AWS platform for cloud infrastructure, integrating Salesforce, NetSuite and other IT infrastructure improvements across the organization. I'm pleased with this strong start to the fiscal year and I'm excited about the future of Cantaloupe as we execute on our vision to be the global technology leader that powers self-service commerce. I want to thank the entire Cantaloupe team for their continued focus on execution, which led to a solid quarter. With that, Scott will now review our Q1 results in more detail as well as review our outlook for fiscal year 2024.

Scott?

Scott Stewart: Thanks, Ravi. As Ravi mentioned, we delivered another strong quarter of revenue growth and profitability. Our Q1 2024 revenue was $62.7 million, up 8% year-over-year. Our combined transaction subscription revenue grew 17% to $55.1 million during the quarter. This includes $18.1 million of subscription revenue, a year-over-year increase of 15% and $37 million of transaction revenue, an increase of 18% year-over-year. The overall increase in revenue was again driven by increased processing volumes, higher average transaction ticket sizes, and subscription revenue growth from Micromarket and Cantaloupe ONE. Our equipment revenue was $7.5 million, a decrease of 30% compared to Q1 FY23. This was primarily due to prior year benefiting from the 3G upgrade cycle that is now behind us.

While overall equipment revenue was down, we did see an increase in active device growth of 4% year-over-year. Total gross margin for the quarter was 38.8% compared to 24.5% in the same quarter last year, driven by higher margins across all 3 revenue lines. Subscription and transaction revenue margin was 42.5% versus 35.5% in prior year. Our subscription revenue becomes an increasingly larger share of our overall revenue, we expect to realize margin expansion in both in terms of gross profit and operating margin. Equipment revenue margin for Q1 FY24 improved to positive 12.2% from negative 23.8% in prior year. Total operating expense in Q1 FY24 were $21.6 million, compared to $22.7 million in Q1 FY23. Net income applicable to common shares for the first quarter was $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $0.13 per share in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million in the first quarter, compared to negative $5.4 million in the prior year period, an increase of 246%. We ended the first quarter with cash from cash equivalents of $54.6 million and generated $6.7 million in cash from operations. Our capital allocation priorities continue to target profitable growth and are specifically focused on driving operational improvements to control OpEx, expanding our micro market offerings, and investing in our domestic and international go-to-market strategy and product development. Now, turning to our FY24 guidance. We are reiterating our guidance for the fiscal year. Total revenue between 275 million and 285 million representing growth of 13% to 17%. The combination of transaction and subscription revenue to be between 234 million and 242 million representing growth of 17% to 21%.

Total U.S. GAAP net income to be between 9 million and 15 million, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between 28 million and 34 million and total operating cash flow to be between 28 million and 38 million. Adjusted EBITDA will be weighted towards the second half of the year as we continue to invest in sales and marketing, installation services, and international expansion. This will lead to higher SG&A in Q2. However, we anticipate these investments will drive subscription revenue throughout 2024. With that, we would now like to turn the call back over to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

