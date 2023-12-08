Cantaloupe recall: Salmonella outbreak leaves 8 dead, hundreds sickened in US and Canada

At least eight people are now dead − three in the United States and five in Canada − and hundreds have fallen ill following a cantaloupe recall tied to a salmonella outbreak, health officials in both countries reported Thursday.

Since mid-November, 230 people in 38 U.S. states fell ill after eating the melons affected in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Of those who became sick, so far at least 96 have been hospitalized.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe on Nov. 30, and on Dec. 5, TGD Cuts, LLC initiated a recall of the specific fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products because they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh.

According to data from the CDC, 78 of 105 cases stemmed from exposure to cantaloupe and 42 people who fell ill report eating pre-cut cantaloupe.

In Canada, where the fruit was also shipped, 129 cases have been reported in six of the country's 10 provinces: British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Health officials there said 44 people were hospitalized after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency first issued the fruit recall warning on Nov. 1.

"Based on the investigation findings to date, consumption of Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes have been identified as the likely source of the outbreak," Canadian health officials wrote in a press release.

Many cases there, officials said, involved young children attending daycare and people over age 65 living in a long-term care home or retirement facility.

What cantaloupe products are affected?

Whole cantaloupe from the following brands is being recalled:

Cantaloupes with labels reading, “Malichita” or “Rudy” or “4050” or “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”.

Melons shipped to retailers from Crown Jewels Produce in boxes labeled “Malichita/Z Farms”

Cantaloupes from Sofia Produce (TruFresh) in boxes labeled “Malichita” or “Rudy.”

Cartoned melons from Pacific Trellis

Fresh-cut fruit products containing cantaloupe have been recalled.

Which cantaloupe was recalled?

Stores that received recalled pre-cut cantaloupe and products containing pre-cut cantaloupes, as well as brand names include:

ALDI: Cantaloupe, sliced cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with best-by dates between Oct. 27-31 and sold in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Walmart: Freshness Guaranteed seasonal blend, melon trio, melon mix, fruit blend, fruit bowl, seasonal fruit tray, fruit mix, and cantaloupe chunks; and RaceTrac fruit medley sold in clear square or round plastic containers. The products were sold at stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joes, and Kroger: GHGA pre-cut products containing cantaloupe distributed to Kroger stores in Alabama and Georgia; Sprout’s Farmers Market stores in Alabama Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

KwikTrip: 6-oz mixed fruit cup, 6-oz cantaloupe cup, and 16-oz fruit tray distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Michigain, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Vinyard: Cantaloupe chunks and cubes, fruit mixes, melon medleys, and fruit cups containing cantaloupe. They have a “Vinyard” label or a red label with “Fresh” sold and were between Oct. 30 and Nov. 10 in Oklahoma stores.

Bix Produce: 5.75-oz Created Fresh! cantaloupe Grab N’ Go fruit cups, Created Fresh! Grab N’ Go mixed fruit cups, and Jack & Olive mixed fruit cups sold in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Cut Fruit Express: Caribou Coffee Fruit Mix CHPG 6.5oz and Cut Fruit Express-brand of 6.5oz, 15oz, 16oz, 32oz packages of Fruit Mix containing cantaloupes. The recall also includes food service packages of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe.

TGD Cuts, LLC: Fresh-cut fruit cups, clamshell and tray products containing cantaloupe.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and fatal infections in children, the elderly, and other people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever 12- 72 hours after eating a contaminated product.

Most people recover without treatment, but in rare circumstances the infection can require hospitalization, the health agency said. Pregnant women are also at higher risk of developing an infection from it and should seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

Are cantaloupes safe to eat?

According to the CDC, consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers "should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe" or recalled products containing the fruit.

Health experts also recommend the following:

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe frozen for later use.

If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe, is part of the recall throw it out.

People who purchased recalled cantaloupes should follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice and use "extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers" that may have come in contact with recalled products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

The FDA said health officials continued to investigate whether additional products are linked to illnesses and will provide updates when they are available.

A complete list of the recalls is available here.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cantaloupe recall: Deaths linked to salmonella outbreak rises to 8