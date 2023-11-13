Cantaloupes sold in at least 10 states recalled over possible salmonella contamination

Sofia Produce LLC, which operates under the name Trufresh, is recalling all sizes of fresh cantaloupes due to a possible salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last Thursday.

The company, which operates out of Arizona, said the cantaloupes were distributed directly to Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida, as well as Canada.

The FDA said the cantaloupes were sold packaged in cardboard containers labeled with the "Malichita" label between Oct. 16-23.

The cantaloupes also have an individual PLU sticker placed upon each fruit. The top half of the sticker is white and has the word "Malichita" written in script in black letters, while the bottom of the sticker is black and has the number 4050 prominently displayed in white letters together with the words "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique."

According to the FDA, this label will identify individual Malichita cantaloupes purchased by consumers.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes to date, the FDA said.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are advised not to eat or serve the cantaloupes, and are encouraged to either throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased.

According to the FDA, salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, the FDA says you should contact your healthcare provider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cantaloupe recall: Fruit sold in 10 states have risk of salmonella