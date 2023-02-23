Cantargia publishes full year report for 2022

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") full year report for 2022 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the fourth quarter

A milestone was reached in the CAPAFOUR and CESTAFOUR trials when enough patients had been enrolled to end recruitment. Cantargia announced that clinical development of nadunolimab will focus on randomized studies. The CIRIFOUR trial was also stopped.

New results showing the effect of nadunolimab on various tumor-promoting molecules were presented at the SITC conference.

New positive efficacy data for CAN10 in several models of systemic sclerosis were reported at an oral presentation at the ACR Convergence conference.

Significant events after the end of the period

The TRIFOUR trial advanced to the randomized stage following promising early safety and efficacy of nadunolimab in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

The GLP toxicity study for CAN10 was successfully completed and an application to start a clinical trial is planned to be submitted.

Patrik Renblad was recruited as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Financial information

January - December 2022

Net sales: SEK 0 M (0)

Operating loss: SEK -381.5 M (-370.3)

Loss after tax: SEK -371.8 M (-366.5)

Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -2.90 (-3.66)

Equity/assets ratio: 82 (89) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 189.6 M (247.3)

Short-term investments: SEK 237.1 M (312.1)

Fourth quarter 2022

Net sales: SEK 0 M (0)

Operating loss: SEK -89.7 M (-105.8)

Loss after tax: SEK -90.6 M (-104.2)

Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.54 (-1.04)

