Canterra Minerals Insiders May Regret Not Buying More, Market Cap Hits CA$13m

Last week, Canterra Minerals Corporation (CVE:CTM) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 13% last week, resulting in a CA$1.5m increase in the company's market worth, implying a 79% gain on their initial purchase. As a result, their original purchase of CA$154.8k worth of stock is now worth CA$276.5k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Canterra Minerals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Michael Gentile for CA$150k worth of shares, at about CA$0.05 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.09), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Canterra Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 18% of Canterra Minerals shares, worth about CA$2.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Canterra Minerals Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Canterra Minerals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Canterra Minerals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Canterra Minerals you should be aware of, and 4 of these don't sit too well with us.

