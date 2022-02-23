U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,285.07
    -19.69 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,518.57
    -78.04 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,280.05
    -101.46 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.48
    -11.69 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.68
    +0.77 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.00
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    +0.19 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9630
    +0.0150 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0650
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,567.27
    +888.80 (+2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    883.24
    +12.86 (+1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.20
    +0.99 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Cantex Licenses IP from Harvard to Develop Repurposed Drug ID'd by Wyss Institute to Treat COVID-19

Wyss Institute at Harvard University
·6 min read

Organ Chip studies revealed azeliragon can reduce virus-associated inflammation in human lung tissue

Boston, MA and Weston, FL, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Weston, FL, and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University announced today that Cantex has secured a global license from Harvard University’s Office of Technology Development (OTD) to develop azeliragon, a small-molecule drug in clinical development, into a treatment for inflammatory lung diseases including COVID-19.

Studies performed on the drug at the Wyss Institute in a Human Lung Alveolus Chip demonstrated that azeliragon significantly blocks the production of inflammation-causing cytokines including IL-6, IL-8, and IP-10 as well as RANTES, a key proinflammatory cytokine produced by virus-infected lung cells, following viral infection.

Based on these promising results in combination with extensive supporting literature from other studies, Cantex plans to conduct a Phase 2 clinical trial to test azeliragon in hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, as well as Phase 2 trials in other pulmonary inflammatory diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and steroid refractory asthma. The drug has previously been tested for Alzheimer’s disease and diabetic nephropathy, where it showed high levels of safety in Phase 3 clinical trials involving over 2,000 patients.

Cantex also plans to initiate Phase 2 clinical trials exploring the therapeutic effect of azeliragon in pancreatic and breast cancers, where RAGE has been implicated in disease progression as well as in complications of treatment.

“Monoclonal antibodies have made an important contribution to the treatment of COVID-19. However, their efficacy is limited, and they can be challenging to manufacture, store, distribute and administer. Thanks to the great work of the scientists at the Wyss Institute, we now have compelling evidence that azeliragon may have the potential to prevent severe COVID-19 illness in the form of a once-a-day pill. We’re excited to have the opportunity to conduct clinical trials of azeliragon for this disease, seeking to bring this groundbreaking therapy to patients to prevent the life-threatening inflammation that is the major cause of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 infection,” said Stephen Marcus, M.D., CEO of Cantex.

Rapid repurposing

Azeliragon is a type of drug that binds to a protein on cells’ membranes called RAGE (receptor for advanced glycation endproducts) and inhibits its activity. When lung cells are damaged by viral or bacterial infection or airway irritants, they release molecules called “damage associated molecular patterns,” also known as DAMPs, that bind to and activate RAGE. RAGE is more highly expressed in the lung than in any other organ in the human body, and has been implicated as a major inflammatory mediator in several lung diseases, ranging from acute lung injury to COPD and asthma, all of which need better treatments. Azeliragon prevents RAGE from being activated by its normal binding partners, thus reducing inflammation. It is currently the only oral small molecule RAGE inhibitor in human clinical trials.

When SARS-CoV-2 appeared on the world stage in late 2019 and started wreaking havoc on patients’ lungs, researchers at the Wyss Institute in the lab of Founding Director Donald Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., immediately redirected their work to identifying existing drugs that could potentially be quickly repurposed to treat COVID-19.

As the Wyss team learned that the major cause of morbidity and mortality in patients with COVID-19 was related to the inflammatory “cytokine storm” that is triggered by SARS-CoV-2 infection, they focused their efforts on understanding how viral infection triggers rampant lung inflammation.

The Wyss team used its Human Lung Alveolus Chip, a microfluidic device containing human lung air sac and blood vessel cells that faithfully mimics human lung functions and disease states, to replicate viral infection in the lab. They applied cyclic stretching to the chip to mimic rhythmic breathing motions, a crucial element of human physiology that is absent from typical cells-in-a-dish experiments, and then introduced a virulent strain of influenza virus that is known to cause pneumonia and associated inflammation.

Infected cells in the Human Lung Alveolus Chips secreted high levels of inflammatory cytokines in response to the virus, much like the cytokine storm observed in COVID-19 patients. When the researchers introduced azeliragon into the chips, these cytokines were dramatically reduced. Harvard filed a US provisional patent application for the use of azeliragon to treat pulmonary inflammatory diseases, and the business development teams at the Wyss and OTD started looking for a partner organization to help develop and commercialize it.

An easy pill to swallow

Although further studies would be needed to confirm the results, they were intriguing to Dr. Marcus at Cantex, as the company had previously acquired global rights to azeliragon and was pursuing its clinical development as a treatment for cancer and its associated complications. Just last month, independent research conducted by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) scientists demonstrated that another small molecule RAGE inhibitor called FPS-ZM1 can reduce inflammation and lung damage associated with COVID-19 in mice, although that compound has never been used in human clinical trials. With azeliragon's established track record of safety in human clinical trials and the Wyss Institute’s data showing that it could address virus-associated inflammation in human lung tissue, Cantex quickly moved to license the technology.

“When someone is hospitalized with respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19, the infection can, over several days, progress to the point where prolonged hospitalization or admission to an intensive care unit is required, or where uncontrolled lung inflammation causes death. In developing azeliragon, Cantex seeks to interrupt this process, accelerate recovery, and prevent life-threatening complications with a convenient, well-tolerated, once-daily oral anti-inflammatory medication. Moreover, since persistent symptoms of COVID-19 infection known as ‘long COVID’ are believed to be caused by persistent inflammation, it is possible that extending a patient’s course of the drug over several weeks may also prevent long COVID,” said Dr. Marcus.

Following FDA submissions that include data from the Wyss' Organ Chips, Cantex is planning to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial in patients hospitalized with severe COVID later this year.

“I am very proud of the speed with which our team at the Wyss Institute moved to address the COVID-19 crisis, and how mechanistic studies of viral infection-associated inflammation enabled by the novel capabilities of human Organ Chips led to the repurposing of azeliragon for this new application. I am also especially grateful to our Business Development team for finding the perfect commercialization partner in Cantex,” said Ingber, who is also the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital, and Professor of Bioengineering at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. “We are eager to see this potentially lifesaving therapy enter clinical trials at a similarly rapid pace, and eventually be placed in the hands of patients so that it can help stem the tide of the ongoing global pandemic, and address other inflammatory diseases as well.”

CONTACT: Lindsay Brownell Wyss Institute at Harvard University +1 617-432-8266 lindsay.brownell@wyss.harvard.edu


Recommended Stories

  • Kodiak Stock Pummeled After Attempt To Improve On Regeneron's Blockbuster Backfired

    Kodiak Sciences' attempt to improve on Regeneron's blockbuster eye drug backfired on Wednesday — and investors pummeled KOD stock.

  • Why Vertiv Holdings Stock Got Destroyed Today

    Analysts had forecast that Vertiv would earn $0.28 per share on sales of $1.42 billion in Q4. Vertiv came very close to hitting that revenue target, but missed earnings by a mile, reporting only a $0.06-per-share profit. Sales grew only modestly in Vertiv's fourth quarter, up 8% year over year, and profits were cut in half from last year's $0.12.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • DraftKings Doubles Revenue in Another Year of Accelerating Growth

    The accelerating growth was not enough to assuage a market turning sour on unprofitable growth stocks.

  • This is Why Visa, Mastercard, and American Express Are in Trouble

    When we shop online, at the grocery store, or go to a restaurant, it's just taken for granted that they'll accept credit cards and even take a tap from a mobile phone. In just the last month, there's been an advance on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain that could almost eliminate most of those credit card fees and replace them with blockchain transactions.

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Trilogy Metals Provides Update on the Ambler Access Project

    Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is providing an update on the Ambler Access Project ("AAP"). Yesterday, the United States Department of the Interior ("DOI") filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement ("FEIS") and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") for the Ambler Access Project. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out

  • Coinbase Could Have a Blowout Quarter

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) reports earnings after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, and the market doesn't seem to be expecting a lot from the company. Shares of the stock are down 47% since the third-quarter 2021 earnings report was released, and cryptocurrency in general has been under a lot of pressure in those three months. It doesn't need cryptocurrency prices to rise to make money; it needs people to make transactions.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens - live updates

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 runs out of steam as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Stock Market Bounce Fades Amid Ukraine Worries; This Stock Soars More Than 90%

    Stock market gains faded in the first half-hour of trading Wednesday as the market remained in a precarious state.

  • Apollo Global Management to acquire manufacturer Tenneco

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news that private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking auto-parts manufacturer Tenneco private at a big premium. (Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Is Rivian Automotive (RIVN) A Great Invesment?

    Third Point Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio return of -5.3% was delivered by the flagship Offshore Fund for the final quarter of 2021, bringing its year-to-date returns to 22.7%. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Looking for Tech Stocks? These 3 Are Great Buys

    Four-out-of-five stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are currently trading at prices below their 200-day moving averages, a sign that price action is overwhelmingly negative across the market. Smart investors use fear to their advantage and use these times to acquire great stocks at a discount. Here are three technology companies worth considering today.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn lower after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stocks erased earlier gains to trader lower on Wednesday.

  • 3 Top Aerospace Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The commercial aviation industry is in recovery mode, and it's time to start looking at ways to play it.