U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,399.75
    -15.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,853.00
    -145.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,026.75
    -19.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.40
    -23.00 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.12
    -1.44 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.40
    +17.30 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.94
    +0.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1720
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • Vix

    18.64
    -0.82 (-4.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3938
    +0.0023 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7690
    -0.2810 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,833.93
    +383.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.06
    +9.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.15
    +15.43 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Canton & Company Executives Named to Board of Directors for Monarch Health Solutions

·3 min read

New joint venture focused on improving the health of communities to benefit from expertise of C-suite leaders

BALTIMORE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton & Company (Canton), a leading healthcare growth and innovation firm, today announced that three of its executives have been tapped to serve as members of the Board of Directors for Monarch Health Solutions (Monarch). A joint venture between Canton and Legacy Community Health, Monarch is a strategic services organization dedicated to helping community health centers (CHCs), including the nation's nearly 1,400 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), to succeed in today's evolving healthcare landscape while also enabling them to reach more of the underserved and increase their collective impact.

The executives appointed to the Monarch Board of Directors include:

  • Don McDaniel, Canton & Company, CEO, a longtime industry thought leader with deep experience in the health center space will serve as the Board's Vice Chairperson. "It's an honor to serve on this organization's Board of Directors," said McDaniel. "Achieving true value-based care and improving health in this country depends on health center success. I personally look forward to working with the Monarch team and community health leaders to help CHCs and FQHCs nationwide to meet their goals."

  • Kathleen Hertzog, chief marketing officer, a veteran healthcare marketing and communications leader, will apply her unique perspective to help Monarch shape their market approach. "I am thrilled to be part of the Monarch Health Solutions Board – which has an incredibly important mission," said Hertzog. "This organization is positioned to have an incredibly positive impact on community health by relieving many of the pressures CHCs face on a daily basis. Being part of this endeavor is a privilege and an honor."

  • Dennis Tkach, PhD, chief operating officer, will utilize his expertise in consulting, research, and strategy in support of the organization's planning and execution. "Health centers play a vital role in community health, which demands more attention and focus. Monarch has the expertise and solutions to accelerate CHCs and FQHC's success and I am delighted by the opportunity to serve on the Board," said Tkach.

About Canton & Company
Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success.

To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.

Media Contact:
Kathleen Hertzog
Chief Marketing Officer
315844@email4pr.com
763.213.9565

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canton--company-executives-named-to-board-of-directors-for-monarch-health-solutions-301347922.html

SOURCE Canton & Company

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Capital Gains Tax

    The goal of an investment — whether you place your money in stocks, a business or real estate — is generally to end up with more money than you started with. When you earn enough money from investments, you’ll have … Continue reading → The post Florida Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up 9% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT today, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for mRNA-1345, the company's vaccine candidate for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • CVS Health tops Q2 earnings estimates and raises guidance

    CVS Health Corp. posted earnings that topped estimates Wednesday and again raised its guidance. Woonsocket, RI.-based CVS posted net income of $2.791 billion, or $2.10 a share, for the quarter, down from $2.986 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $2.42, ahead of the $2.07 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $72.6 billion from $65.3 billion to also beat the $70.2 billion FactSet consensus. Front store same-store sales rose 12.0% and pharmacy s

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM beat Q2 forecasts and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • Why Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    The company received a green light to advance two COVID-19 vaccine candidates into clinical testing in a second country.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tom Long, chief financial officer. In early June, we commenced joint tariff service to provide crude oil transportation from our Cushing terminal to our Nederland terminal.

  • Robinhood spikes, holds well above IPO price

    Nikhil Kamath - India’s youngest billionaire and True Beacon Global Co-Founder & CIO; Zeroda Co-founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on Robinhood.