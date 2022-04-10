U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,606.11
    +97.55 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Canton Fair 2022: China Emerging as Key Player in Clean Energy Innovation

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair is set to open this April, and preparatory work for the Fair is well underway.

"Since establishing the New Energy section at the 116th Canton Fair, the development of China's new energy industry is moving at breakneck speed," Alan Liu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, tells the journalist. As China attaches significant importance to clean energy development, unprecedented opportunities are provided for enterprises at home and abroad.

Energy is fundamental for human survival and development. In the early days of the founding of the PRC, the industry developed slowly due to insufficient energy productivity and low production levels. At that time, China needed to import basic commodities for lighting in daily life and furnace coke used in the iron and steel industry.

With rapid development over 70 years, China has grown into the largest energy producer across the globe. From importing energy products to the "dual carbon," goal, from a country short of oil to a "world hydropower kingdom", the Canton Fair has witnessed the extraordinary course of China's energy industry transition.

To reach climate and sustainable development goals, China proposed the targets of peak carbon by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 and made it clear that during the 14th Five Year Plan period, a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system would be built to control the total amount of fossil fuel used and shift to renewable energy. It has become a consensus among Chinese energy companies to focus on advanced technologies and innovation capabilities.

The recent games in Beijing have also become a vivid sample of China's transition toward carbon neutrality. A series of green power supply projects, represented by the Zhangbei VSC-HVDC project, ensured these games were the first to be 100 percent supplied by green power. It is expected to reduce standard coal burning by 128,000 tons and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 320,000 tons. At night, the glittering "Ice Ribbon" has left a deep impression on the global audience.

Alan Liu says, the Canton Fair will encourage and attract more green enterprises to participate, promote the full-scale green development of the exhibition, create a new model of a zero-carbon exhibition hall, set a green benchmark in the exhibition industry, and serve the national "dual carbon" strategy.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canton-fair-2022-china-emerging-as-key-player-in-clean-energy-innovation-301522384.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • U.K. Mulls Listing of Channel 4 If No Bids Are Made, Times Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialImran Khan Ousted as Pakistan Leader, Paving Way for Power ShiftU.K. government officials and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are preparing plans for a potential listing of Channel Four Television Corp. in London, The

  • Is Greene County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    If you want to know who really controls Greene County Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GCBC ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Does BRP (TSE:DOO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CA$0.24

    The board of Guardian Capital Group Limited ( TSE:GCG.A ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the...

  • Here's What CACI International Inc's (NYSE:CACI) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    The big shareholder groups in CACI International Inc ( NYSE:CACI ) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as...

  • Pakistan Lawmakers Set to Vote in New PM With Ties to Army

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan lawmakers are set to vote in opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the next prime minister after former cricket star Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence motion that ended his four-year run.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialImran

  • Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds

    The average salary and bonus for MBA grads peaked in 2019. Managers with MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds Managers with business degrees tend to reduce their employees’ wages over time. In other words, if ... The post Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Favourable breezes boost Spain's wind power sector

    Buoyed by a surge in investment and new projects, wind power has become Spain's main source of electricity generation just as Europe seeks to curb its energy imports from Russia.

  • How Biden could lower oil and gas prices

    The oil and gas industry has outlined several steps Biden could take to stimulate domestic energy production and lower prices. Biden's not there yet.

  • This New 62-Foot Solar Catamaran Recharges Itself at Sea for Longer Range

    The range-topper can cover 263 nautical miles when traveling at 4 knots.

  • Spring snow? In Iowa, it's common. Here are the 20 biggest spring snowfalls in the Des Moines area

    More than half of Aprils in the past 137 years have had at least one day with snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Feel something crawling on your back? You don't want it to be one of these 6 bugs.

    Warm weather is finally on the forecast. And so are the bugs. Keep an eye out for these insects across the state this summer.

  • What we know about Piney Point’s impact on Tampa Bay

    PALMETTO — The 215 million gallons of wastewater plunged into Tampa Bay like a shot of liquid fertilizer. What happened next was unsurprising, scientists say. Algae bloomed, likely supercharged by the contaminated water released last year from the old Piney Point fertilizer plant property. The wastewater was bad for Tampa Bay, but measuring how bad is complicated. One reason: The bay is ...

  • Spain probes private taxidermy museum with 1,000 animals

    Spain’s Civil Guard says it is investigating a businessman in the eastern Valencia region who owned a private taxidermy collection with more than 1,000 stuffed animals, including just over 400 from protected species and at least one specimen of a North African oryx, already extinct. The collection would fetch 29 million euros ($31.5 million) on the black market, the Civil Guard said Sunday in a statement, adding that its owner could be charged with trafficking and other crimes against the environment. It said the finding was the largest of protected stuffed specimens in Spain.

  • Russia isn’t even close to being the world’s largest caviar exporter

    Much of Europe's most desirable caviar may once have come from sturgeon fished out of the Caspian Sea by Russia. But no longer. China dominates the industry, making more caviar than any other country.

  • Puerto Rico struggles to emerge from outage as anger builds

    Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico remained without power on Friday, nearly two days after a fire at a main power plant sparked an island-wide outage. “This is unbearable,” said Maribel Hernández, 49, as she wiped her forehead with a small blue washcloth that she hung over her left shoulder. Officials with Luma, which took over transmission and distribution from Puerto Rico’s Electric Power company last year, have said they don’t know exactly when power would be fully restored but note crews have been working nonstop.

  • Tesla and Block Partner With Blockstream to Create Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Plant

    The new, three-way partnership between Tesla, Block, and Blocksteam intends to encourage new innovations in powering zero-emission mining.

  • What Happened at Tesla’s ‘Cyber Rodeo’—and Why It Mattered

    Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christened the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is in the books. It was one big party for Tesla (ticker: TSLA), which celebrated the opening of a new car assembly plant that will help fuel the EV leader’s rapid growth. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.

  • Billions on the way to attack abandoned mine pollution in Pennsylvania

    “We’re looking at how we can do more projects, bigger projects, and looking at problems we have set aside previously because they were thought to be too costly. Everything is fair game.”

  • Snow Showers Tennessee Valley

    Several inches of snow and graupel fell on parts of Tennessee on Saturday, April 9, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Video shared by NWS Morristown shows snow coming down on its office in Talbott on Saturday.While no accumulation was expected for the Tennessee Valley, “brief heavier snow showers” would be possible across the area through Saturday evening, the NWS said. Credit: NWS Morristown via Storyful