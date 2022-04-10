U.S. markets closed

Canton Fair 2022: Intelligent Manufacturing Upgrade Empowers Rapid Evolution of China's Machinery Industry

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair will be held online from April 15-24. According to Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, a slew of highly-expected new products will be released in the machinery exhibition section this year.

As one of the most-visited exhibition sections at the Canton Fair, Machinery at the Canton Fair boasts big numbers in exhibits and turnover. Once incompetent, China's machinery industry has drastically developed under the "innovation-driven" strategy.

China's machinery industry is well-diversified. Fierce competition in the international market stimulates enterprises to take more seriously the product quality and costs and the capability to develop new products. Responding to the demands, enterprises have invested manpower and resources in strengthening the R&D of core technologies, which directly accelerated the transformation and upgrading of China's machinery manufacturing industry.

In recent years, high-end equipment, including ultra-high voltage power transmission and distribution equipment, ten-million tonnage level oil refining equipment, and one-million tonnage level large ethylene equipment were developed, breaking the foreign company dominance. Emerging industries, such as robotics, have seen breakthroughs in motion control and high-performance servo drives. General machinery, agriculture machinery, small processing machinery and industrial parts have also formed a complete industrial chain. According to the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association(VDMA), in 2020, China overtook Germany in the world rankings of machinery and equipment export with the lion's share of 15.8% at €165 billion.

The Canton Fair brings together competent machinery manufacturing enterprises. Each session, leading exhibitors such as Guangzhou Tech-Long Packaging Machinery Co., Ltd., Hubei Tri-Ring Metal-Forming Equipment Import & Export Co., Ltd., and Hualian Machinery Group Co., Ltd. exhibited their new products at the Fair. New products include various intelligent equipment of different sizes, such as photoelectric complementary generator sets, new intelligent agricultural machinery, and digital silent inverter generator.

With the implementation of the "14th Five-Year Plan" for the Machinery Industry Development, China's pertinent sectors will embrace much progress. The infrastructure boom in "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI) countries, together with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP) taking effect, renders a broad stage for China's machinery industry to quickly become internationally advanced. As a bond of friendship and a bridge for trade, the Canton Fair is witnessing the evolution of China's manufacturing and machinery industries.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canton-fair-2022-intelligent-manufacturing-upgrade-empowers-rapid-evolution-of-chinas-machinery-industry-301522391.html

Canton Fair

