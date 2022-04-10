U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,606.11
    +97.55 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Canton Fair 2022: Technological Innovation Revitalizes China's Textile Industry

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

As China's top comprehensive trade event in terms of scale and turnover, the Canton Fair has prepared well for the 131st session and is ready to welcome international buyers.

Here, we can enjoy the new and chic clothing and joyful modelling displays. In previous Fairs, textiles and apparel have always sit among the most eye-catching sections. Each session, many garment and textile companies flock in from provinces like Shandong, Hebei, Zhejiang, and Fujian. In recent years, technology innovation has revived the quite traditional industry in China. Numerous new products come to the stage featuring new fabrics, design, and manufacturing, dazzling the buyers' eyes. At the 130th Canton Fair, a waterproof beige trench coat made with eco-friendly fabrics is favored by European and American buyers. Another type of popular products is those made by seamless computer knitting machine, which was especially well received among buyers from the U.K., Germany, U.S. and Japan.

The Chinese textile industry has penetrated various fields, from clothing and home textiles to the national defense and military industry, from transportation to medical and healthcare, from environmental protection to new energy development, from artificial blood vessels inside the heart and blades of wind turbines to the metal antenna mesh of the Beidou Satellite System (BDS), as well as the knitted Chinese national flag displayed on the moon.The wide application of Chinese textiles reflect constant innovations of the industry.

According to the reports, China's clothing and textiles have transformed its global targeted market from middle and low-end into high-end with the same share of 60%. Once synonymous with "processing," the Chinese textile industry is embarking on a path of intelligent manufacturing driven by technological innovation.

Hit by COVID-19, more textiles and apparel foreign trade enterprises have switched to online sales. From the 127th Canton Fair, many participant enterprises have arranged live streaming teams. During the Fairs, they advertised their products via 24-hour live streaming to attract buyers. Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, said, with trade promotion activities such as "Discover Canton Fair with Bee and Honey", "Trade Bridge" Virtual Promotion, the 131st Canton Fair will continue to connect buyers and suppliers, and share Chinese intelligent manufacturing products with the world.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canton-fair-2022-technological-innovation-revitalizes-chinas-textile-industry-301522382.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s Protégé Is Building a Mini Berkshire

    Like her mentor, Kanbrick co-founder Tracy Britt Cool says she looks for founder-run companies with solid performance and competitive “moats,” but she doesn’t share his hands-off-approach.

  • Tesla May Start Mining Lithium as Musk Cites Battery Metal Cost

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly two years after Tesla Inc. outlined a plan to start mining for lithium, its chief Elon Musk signaled the electric car giant might finally take the plunge due to the skyrocketing cost of the battery metal.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New

  • Is It Better to Take RMD Monthly or Annually?

    After a certain age, you must begin to take minimum withdrawals from your tax-advantaged retirement accounts. The exact amount of this required minimum distribution or RMD is determined by a number of factors, including your age and the amount you … Continue reading → The post Is It Better to Take RMD Monthly or Annually appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla bull predicts ‘between 5-10 new gigafactories’ in the next two years

    Kevin Paffrath, a financial analyst, Tesla investor, and YouTuber, shares some key takeaways from Tesla's Cyber Rodeo in Austin, Texas, and what he thinks lies ahead for the company.

  • The Chip Sector Has a New Worry in Plant Shutdown for Key Manufacturing Chemical

    3M has stopped production at a plant in Belgium that produces the vast majority of the world's supply of semiconductor-grade PFAS chemicals.

  • The best retirement investment strategy Generation Z can learn from boomers

    Generation Z will soon surpass millennials as the most populous generation on earth, with more than a third of the world’s population counting themselves as Gen Z. And this group is motivated to retire early—perhaps more so than any generation to come before it: one in five members of Gen Z plan to retire by the age of 50, and one in four plan to retire by 55. With rising inflation, a changing workplace and competitive housing markets, the fact of the matter is that to seize an early (or even commonly timed) retirement, investment portfolio diversification is becoming increasingly vital. If Gen Z is going to reach its bold goals, they’ll need to do so with an eye toward stable investments with long term gains.

  • 300 Billion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock

    The maker of computer graphics processors could achieve major growth thanks to its wins in the automotive market.

  • Amazon's Project Roxy will be among US's largest industrial buildings of 2022

    The 2.8 million-square-foot project in Snohomish County is slated to finish in the third quarter. Amazon is associated with seven of the 10 largest warehouse projects on track to finish this year, according to a new report.

  • Transport stocks keep falling as analyst says a freight recession is ‘likely inevitable’

    Wall Street's recent disdain for the transportation sector continued on Friday, as analysts expressed concerns over "rapidly" deteriorating market conditions and a growing risk of a freight recession.

  • Sheila Bair Plans to Step Down as Fannie Mae Chair Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheila Bair, a former bank regulator known for her vocal critiques of Wall Street, is stepping down as chair of mortgage giant Fannie Mae on May 1. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialImran Khan Ousted as Pakistan Leader, Paving Way for Power

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analyst Report: The Coca-Cola Company

    Coca-Cola is the largest nonalcoholic beverage entity in the world, owning and marketing some of the leading carbonated beverage brands, such as Coke, Fanta, and Sprite, as well as nonsparkling brands, such as Minute Maid, Georgia Coffee, Costa, and Glaceau. Operationally, the firm focuses its manufacturing efforts early in the supply chain, making the concentrate (or beverage bases) for its drinks that are then processed and distributed by its network of more than 100 bottlers. Concentrate operations represent roughly 85% of the company’s unit case volume. The firm generates most of its revenue internationally, with countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Japan being key markets outside of the U.S.

  • Etsy strike organizer: ‘We are fed up’ with the platform’s fee structure

    Etsy strike organizer Kristi Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why Etsy sellers are going on strike.

  • 2 Top Electric Vehicles Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Nio and Tesla are both positioned well to take advantage of what look to be the biggest global EV markets for years to come.

  • Half of Harvests in Crop Giant Ukraine Could Be Wiped Out by War

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialImran Khan Ousted as Pakistan Leader, Paving Way for Power ShiftHarvests of some of Ukraine’s most important crops could be cut in half this year, threatening its position as a major exporter and exacerbati

  • As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

    The war in Ukraine has driven up international prices for wheat, maize and vegetable oils, the UN's food agency said Friday.

  • Why Chevron, Halliburton, and Antero Resources Stocks Jumped in March and Continue to Rally

    Oil and gas prices primarily drove the rally, but there were company-specific tailwinds as well for some of these stocks that are helping their momentum. With oil and gas prices zooming in early March, stocks across the sector shot up, too. While oil prices have given up some gains since, the latest development could send prices higher again.

  • How Biden could lower oil and gas prices

    The oil and gas industry has outlined several steps Biden could take to stimulate domestic energy production and lower prices. Biden's not there yet.