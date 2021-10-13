U.S. markets open in 7 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.25
    -8.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,213.00
    -47.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,622.50
    -30.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.10
    -4.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.00
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.21 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1553
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.85
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5000
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,488.48
    -2,078.03 (-3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.32
    -19.45 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Canton Fair encourages participation of overseas buyers in China

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The 130th China Import and Export Fair is encouraging the on-site participation of overseas buyers' agents and branches in China, according to the Department of Commerce of Guangdong province.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, overseas companies might not be able to take part in the fair. Therefore, the fair will invite multinational companies' buyers, agents and branches in China, overseas-invested companies, cross-border e-commerce companies and Chinese buyers to attend, said Zhang Jinsong, director of the department.

Invitations to domestic buyers are also being expanded to large-scale supermarket chains, department store groups, cross-border e-commerce firms, and supply chain management companies in order to contribute to China's dual-circulation growth pattern.

The fair, better known as the Canton Fair, will be held on and offline from Oct 15 to Nov 3 in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong province. It is estimated to attract about 100,000 offline exhibitors, mostly branded enterprises, and many online participants.

To introduce China's key industrial clusters and connect them with internationally renowned purchasing groups, 52 online promotion activities across 40 countries and regions will be held.

Fair organizers have been improving services to enhance buyer participation and improve their experience.

For example, conference participation guide videos have been produced in seven languages, and "one-to-one" and "one-to-many" training and guidance services are being provided for VIP buyers.

Alexey Fedotov, chairman of the China Branch of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, was deeply impressed by the fair's services.

"The exhibition organization and the services have always been of a high level, ranging from the visitor registration and the security inspection system, to the full support for the imports and exports of Chinese goods," he said.

He noted that the trade volume between Russia and China has been increasing year by year, and the fair has played an important role as a trade platform for both sides.

"It has pioneered in exploring new foreign trade fields and in the diversification and integration of export markets," he said.

This year, the fair will feature 51 exhibition areas in 16 commodity categories, including electronics and home appliances, hardware tools, machinery, consumer goods, gifts, home decor, textiles and clothing.

The fair's first Pearl River International Trade Forum will allow experts in global economy, trade and finance to give keynote speeches focusing on the global economy.

A view of the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, capital of South China&#x002019;s Guangdong province, on June 14, 2020. [Photo/China Daily]
A view of the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, capital of South China’s Guangdong province, on June 14, 2020. [Photo/China Daily]
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canton-fair-encourages-participation-of-overseas-buyers-in-china-301398885.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says

  • Walgreens to close 5 more S.F. stores citing 'organized retail crime'

    Walgreens plans to close another five locations in San Francisco by the end of next month on account of "organized retail crime," a spokesperson for the drugstore chain told SFGate on Tuesday. Walgreens closures have become a flashpoint in discussions of San Francisco's retail crime epidemic as the retailer has closed at least 10 stores here since the start of 2019 and some locations losing up to $1,000 per day in stolen merchandise. Brazen shoplifting incidents in Walgreens that went viral over the summer have in part prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom and more recently San Francisco Mayor London Breed to dedicate more police resources to combating organized retail theft.

  • Funnel, a no-code tool for marketers to organize disparate data sources, raises $66M in 'pre-IPO' round

    The world of marketing has become a world of marketing tech. Today, a Stockholm startup called Funnel, which has built a no-code platform to help manage that process, is announcing $66 million in funding, a growth round that underscores the demand in the market for such tools. Funnel is describing this as a "pre-IPO" round: it will be its last before it files to go public, likely in his home market, and likely in the next six to 18 months.

  • Elderly Man Killed Realtor, Then Himself, at Final Home Inspection

    via FacebookOn Oct. 5, Virginia realtor Soren Arn-Oelschlegel sold a house.“Congratulations to my out of town buyer,” a gleeful Arn-Oelschlegel wrote on Facebook. “I’m so happy I was able to find him a home that fit his needs! Do you want to be a happy buyer too? Call me!”Three days later, he was dead in a bizarre murder-suicide reportedly carried out by that very buyer—who was apparently dissatisfied with his purchase. Arn-Oelschlegel’s client, 84-year-old Albert A. Baglione, had been living in

  • Tesla sees increase in Chinese vehicle deliveries

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's latest EV delivieries numbers in China.&nbsp;

  • Breaking down Apple’s odds for a pause on App Store changes  

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan breaks down Apple’s move to halt court-ordered App Store changes in Epic Games feud.

  • Coal Rises to Record in China as Floods Keep Supply Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic surge in coal prices in China is beginning to cool as top production hubs recover from the impact of floods, signaling a reprieve in the nation’s energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey

  • Column: Unemployment benefits weren't what kept workers home. The latest crummy jobs report proves it

    Unemployment benefits didn't keep Americans from returning to the workforce, since they're still not clamoring for lousy jobs even after those payments have expired.

  • 'Desperate for tires.' Components shortage roils U.S. harvest

    Dale Hadden cannot find any spare tires for his combine harvester. New Ag Supply in Kansas is pleading with customers to order parts now for spring planting. "You try to baby your equipment, but we're all at the mercy of luck right now," said Holub, a fourth-generation corn and soybean farmer in Buckingham, Iowa.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Green Cryptocurrency Mining Could Be the Way of the Future

    Photo by Executium on Unsplash Crypto mining is arguably the modern-day gold rush. However, instead of physically digging to find buried treasure, thousands of computers use their generated power, solving complex mathematical equations in order to mine new cryptocurrency coins. With cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) currently having a market value of over $1071.21 billion, mining is not only very profitable — it is vital. However, concerns surrounding the amount of energy it takes to produce

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • You may be working a lot longer than planned — blame COVID-19

    The data, from a study by Northwestern Mutual, the Milwaukee-based insurance giant, says that among those who think they’ll have to delay retirement, 39% think they’ll now have to work an additional three to five years. For them, the dream of retirement could remain just that: a dream.

  • Oil falls on concerns of faltering economic growth to hit demand

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged down on Wednesday on concerns that oil demand growth will fall as major economies suffer through inflation and supply chain issues though surging prices for power generation fuels such as coal and natural gas limited losses. Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.31 a barrel at 0502 GMT, extending a 23 cent loss on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents to $80.53 a barrel after gaining 12 cents on Tuesday.

  • Kroger entering two new regions with newest Ocado centers

    Kroger Co. is entering two new regions of the country with its latest round of Ocado automated fulfillment center expansion.

  • More Americans are quitting their jobs. Here is how to do it

    After years of working in corporate marketing jobs, Allie Fendrick and Kate Meehan of Minneapolis had already considered shaking up their careers. “I think there’s nothing like a global virus to really make everyone take a hard and meaningful look at what we’re doing,” Fendrick said. The pair decided to leave their advertising agency, joining two former colleagues to co-found brand and communications firm Hush Collaborative.

  • Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Li

  • EQT CEO says pipelines, LNG could help ease global energy crisis

    The global energy crisis may be taking place far from the Pittsburgh region, but the CEO of the country's largest natural gas producer says part of the answer is close to home.