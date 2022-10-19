U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

Canton Fair Explores New Green Business Opportunities to Achieve Carbon Emission Reduction and Neutrality

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the "dual carbon" strategy, the 132nd Canton Fair calls on all high-quality enterprises to jointly promote the development of energy conservation, emission reduction, and green environmental protection, adding a green and low-carbon filtering option in product search to promote green credentials and green networking. By October 15, more than 540,000 green and low-carbon products were presented on the Canton Fair's virtual platform.

One of the green products on display was an adhesive tape by Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Product Corp ("YG Tape"), a world leading biodegradable tape, created on the world's most advanced Bruckner film production line. In addition to creating biodegradable tape, the production line is energy efficient, thanks to breakthroughs in intelligent equipment, and the use of photovoltaic energy to replace petroleum.

Another company to take part in the Canton Fair is Fujian Sijia Industrial Material which places low-carbon emission at the core of its business. At the Canton Fair, Fujian Sijia showcased its environmentally friendly floor design, including polypropylene floor and PET flooring designed without plasticizers or halogens, food-grade environmentally friendly stone-plastic floors, and RVT lock products solving the cupping issues of stone plastic composite floorings. Fujian Sijia's production line adopts intelligent production processes that are fully automated.

The product texture is inspired by stone and wood, providing various texture to users' desired specifications, such as blanket grain, bamboo grain, hexagonal or custom designed. All products have obtained environmental certifications such the United States Floorscore, A+ in France, AgBB in Germany. Each product is natural and uses environmentally-friendly raw materials which can be reused and recycled.

"As China pledges to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060, the Canton Fair is also contributing its share in encouraging the participation of more low-carbon and environmentally-friendly products, and spurring the green transformation of various industries". said Mr. Liu Quandong, Deputy Director of the Canton Fair Foreign Affairs Office.

More green technology products and innovations are presented in Canton Fair, please register https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index?utm_source=rwyx#/foreign-email or contact caiyiyi@cantonfair.org.cn for more information and opportunities.

