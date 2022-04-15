U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.4500
    +0.5600 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,210.47
    -1,104.32 (-2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.09
    -25.34 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

The Canton Fair Kicks Off Its 131st Session Today

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), themed "Connecting Domestic and International Dual Circulations," opens its 131st session online today. This year's Canton Fair has received a record-high amount of products of more than 2.9 million, including more than 900,000 new products and 480,000 green and low-carbon exhibits.

Xu Bing, Spokesperson of Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, noted that the hosting of the 131st Canton Fair reflects the ongoing effort and confidence of China to continue its opening-up and international cooperation, and contributes to supporting the stability of industrial and supply chains, as well as to international trade cooperation and world economic recovery.

(PRNewsfoto/Canton Fair)
(PRNewsfoto/Canton Fair)

The ten-day event will gather around 25,500 exhibitors from home and abroad to participate in 50 exhibition areas across 16 categories free of charge, including 402 international businesses from 32 countries and regions to join the International Pavilion.

The 131st Canton Fair focuses on improving the buyer experience from every perspective through targeted measures. The Fair has updated its official website system to optimize configuration of global network acceleration in order to improve the speed of cross-border access and search accuracy. The Fair has also upgraded exhibitors and exhibits, adding tags for specialized, high-tech or time-honored Chinese brands and green or intelligent products for easy recognition.

Buyers will have access to business opportunities through a range of events. More than 100 launch events will introduce new products, technologies, brands and services that represents the latest innovation from Chinese manufacturers. Buyers can also join ten themed online sharing forums on trending topics such as dual circulation, RCEP, and "dual carbon" to help companies further understand market insights. Along with the upgrading of Canton Fair's flagship award, Canton Fair Design Awards, visitors will have the opportunity to customize their buying experience.

In addition, the Fair, through 170 cooperating global partners, including 14 new partnerships with industrial and commercial institutions from Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and RCEP member countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Kuwait and Iraq, has launched a serious of matchmaking and promotional events by sector.

Please register https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more business opportunities.

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • Putin tells Europe: You still need Russian gas but we're turning east

    Russia supplies around 40% of the EU's natural gas, and western sanctions over what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine have hit its energy exports by complicating the financing and logistics of existing deals. While the EU debates whether to slap sanctions on Russian gas and oil and member states seek supplies from elsewhere, the Kremlin has been forging closer ties with China, the world's top energy consumer, and other Asian countries. "The so-called partners from unfriendly countries concede themselves that they won't be able to make do without Russian energy resources, including without natural gas, for example," Putin told a televised government meeting.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk’s eccentric Twitter behavior got him saddled with SEC oversight 4 years ago. Mark Cuban says he may be trolling the agency with his takeover bid for the social media giant

    Hours after a hostile bid for Twitter, Musk told TED’s Chris Anderson he might not be able to do it.

  • Alibaba Seems Attractive Following Sell-Off

    The stock's butchering creates an attractive entry point

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy releases first shareholder letter

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the takeaways from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's first shareholder letter, including the retailer's progress in building fulfillment centers and improving working conditions for Amazon laborers.

  • Ripple Lawsuit Victory Looms After Big Win Versus SEC

    A judge ruling in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit could reveal improper conduct by SEC officials, who may now settle.

  • How Outdated Beauty Standards Fueled Elizabeth Holmes and Anna Sorokin's Scams

    Image Source: Getty/ Kim Kulish/ Timothy A. Clary Since the premiere of real-life criminal drama shows "The Dropout" and "Inventing Anna," America has become enraptured with the stories of Elizabeth Holmes and Anna Sorokin.

  • Russian Grain Still Flows to Top Customers Despite War Inflating Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Seven weeks after its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is still exporting grain to some of its biggest customers, even as shipping costs soar. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Sending Official to Visit UkraineDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have Doubled

  • Warren Buffett Says He Is in Great Health With No Plans to Step Down as Berkshire CEO

    The investor says there could be 40,000 attendees at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting later this month.

  • Judge upholds Tesla ruling, Amazon adds surcharge for sellers, Apple Macbook shipments delayed

    Notable business heading include a judge upholding a ruling in a racial discrimination lawsuit against Tesla, cutting the awarded payout to $15 million, Amazon adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge for third-party sellers, and Apple shipments of its MacBook being delayed amid China lockdowns.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to S

  • Indian Backdoor for Russian Oil Weakens Calls for European Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing calls for the European Union to ban Russian oil imports may be overlooking a crucial flaw in its strategy to punish Moscow: India.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarThe South

  • Analysis-Russian workers face new reality as Ukraine war sanctions sap job prospects

    The phone call telling Oleksandr Kyryliuk he was losing his job came just hours after Russian troops stormed into Ukraine. "On Feb. 24, we all woke up to a new reality," said 33-year-old Kyryliuk, who had worked for the British company since 2018, growing sales of its bottled beers across Russia, Ukraine and neighbouring countries. Ironically, Kyryliuk is Ukrainian, one of millions of people from across the ex-Soviet Union who moved to Moscow to seek work but are now caught up in the aftermath of the Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • Big electric trucks and SUVs are the new gas guzzlers

    New EV models like Tesla’s Cybertruck, Ford’s F-150 Lightning, Rivian’s R1T pickup truck, and GM’s Hummer EV can produce carbon emissions comparable to some gas-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Police Have Arrested 62-Year-Old Frank James, The Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect

    James had posted videos on YouTube expressing racist and derogatory views, complaining about unhoused people on the subway, and criticizing Mayor Eric Adams' policies.View Entire Post ›

  • EU Warns Putin’s Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has warned member states that President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” effectively pay for Russian gas in rubles would violate sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseUkraine Update: Biden Weighs Send

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q2 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp.

  • Inflation is raging, but these 16 companies have pricing power

    High inflation threatens to end a decade of improving profitability for U.S. companies, but these companies are bucking the trend.

  • Why No One Died When a Gunman Opened Fire on the Subway

    NEW YORK — Inside the roughly 750 square feet of a subway car on Tuesday morning, a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets, firing at rush-hour commuters at close range — captive victims. While 33 bullets were sprayed from his Glock handgun, they wounded only 10 passengers. More than a dozen other people were injured, some of them choking on smoke from the two devices the police said Frank R. James detonated before he started shooting. As the police announced the capture of James on Wednesday, the c

  • Giant Ferris wheel, zipline planned for Hall of Fame Village

    Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment announced plans Thursday to create the 3.5-acre Play-Action Plaza.