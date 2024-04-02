Canton Mushroom Works, other city businesses to expand, seek zone changes

Kara Bond started Canton Mushroom Works in July 2021. She is now seeking to move Canton Mushroom Works to a larger facility in Canton, but first needs a zone change.

CANTON – Canton Mushroom Works is growing faster than its mushrooms.

The company that has been supplying culinary mushrooms for local restaurants and grocery outlets since July 2021 has reached capacity at its current facility at the StarkFresh campus on Cherry Avenue NE.

Without more space, it can’t grow more mushrooms. Owners Todd and Kara Bond have found a larger facility in Canton after searching for a year that they think is perfect.

But their move hinges on whether council agrees to change the property's zoning.

Canton City Council will hold a public hearing on the zone change request at 7 p.m. April 8 at City Hall at 218 Cleveland Ave. SW.

It will be one of three zone change hearings planned for April 8.

Council also will take comments about the proposed rezoning of 2234 Faircrest St. SW where developers plan to build a Taco Bell and on the proposed rezoning of the former St. Mary’s Church, properties around Cherry Blend Coffee and RMI Cement’s properties.

The Canton Planning Commission has recommended approval of all three zone changes.

Canton Mushroom Works seeks rezoning of Fourth Street NE land

Mushrooms from Canton Mushroom Works are on the menu at Melange, Lucca, H2 Huth & Harris, H2 Nosh and 330 Bar & Grill in downtown Canton.

The Bonds want to move Canton Mushroom Works to a one-story, 4,200-square-foot building at 2121 Fourth St. SE in Canton. FEXCU LLC of Akron owns the property.

The Bonds seek to change the zoning from planned special business to planned general business, which means that specific restrictions will be set in the ordinance. The zoning designation reverts to its previous zoning if the Bonds discontinue or move their business.

Fame Label and Stamp previously occupied the building, according to city planning officials.

The Bonds, in a letter to city officials, acknowledged that the building sits in a primarily residential area. But they said the growth of mushrooms does not produce loud noises and the only contact with the outdoors is through an air interchange as the mushrooms need a regular supply of fresh air.

They said they have no plans to erect any outside fixtures or structures, except maybe add new paint and a metal sign above the door. They may also pave the back area for parking in the future.

If the zoning is approved, they estimated that it would take roughly a month to remodel.

Taco Bell planned for Faircrest Street SW

Developer Giltz and Associates is seeking to change the zoning of land at 2234 Faircrest St. SW from residential zoning to planned special business district.

Planning officials said the change is being requested to allow a Taco Bell to be built on the property owned by Shawnee Development.

The developer also is asking council to reconfigure two Faircrest Street SW properties to create the 1.6-acre property where the Taco Bell would be located and a separate nearly 15-acre property.

Council approved a similar replat request in October, but the developer brought the request back to council after site design requirements for ingress and egress forced the location of the restaurant to move east. Planning officials said developers have not shared how they plan to use the nearly 15-acre property.

If council approves the replat and zoning change, construction is expected to be completed in the fall.

Canton Planning Department requests three zoning changes

The third hearing on Aug. 8 involves zone change requests for three locations: The former St. Mary’s Church at 1620 Market Ave. S, the area surrounding Cherry Blend Coffee at 1003 Cherry Ave. NE and RMI Cement’s facility at 2213 Gage Ave. NE.

The three changes are being requested by the city’s Planning Department after officials learned that the current zoning designations do not reflect the current uses of the properties.

The former St. Mary’s Church, which has leased building space to Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners for several years, is zoned for single-family residential homes (R-1). The Planning Department is seeking to change the zoning for the seven parcels to community service designation (CS) to allow for the charter school’s continued use or a similar use.

Five properties surrounding Cherry Blend Coffee have split zoning, where the back half of the property has residential zoning (R-1) and the front half has general business zoning (B-3). Planning officials are seeking the business zoning for the properties. They said they became aware of the split zoning when Cherry Blend Coffee sought to reconfigure its properties as part of its plans to expand.

Two parcels used by RMI Cement since 1992 are zoned for garden and townhouse apartments (R-3). Planning officials are seeking heavy industrial zoning (I-2) for the properties to reflect the current use of the property and to allow RMI Cement to add more buildings to its land.

Reach Canton Repository writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton Mushroom Works, other businesses seek zone changes from council