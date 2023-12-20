Canton wins federal economic development funding to invest in southeast neighborhoods

Canton was awarded $500,000 for economic development planning through Recompete, a new federal grant program, and is invited to apply for additional funding as part of a plan to reinvest in the city's southeast.

The Biden-Harris administration on Wednesday announced the 22 finalists for the Distressed Area Recompete Pilot Program (Recompete). Canton was the only location in Ohio to be a Recompete finalist, and both Canton and Cleveland received strategy development grants through the program.

“The Recompete Program will help Ohio communities attract investment, spur innovation, and grow new industries that create more good-paying jobs,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said in a prepared statement. “We passed the CHIPS Act to make investments like this possible, and position Ohio to lead in the industries of the future.”

The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 authorized the program, which will invest $200 million in economic and workforce development projects in "geographically diverse and persistently distressed communities" across the nation.

Brown said Canton was selected as a Recompete finalist from a total of 560 applicants.

The Stark Economic Development Board is leading a coalition of community partners involved in the "reconnecting Canton" plan. It requests $20 million for workforce development, wraparound and transportation services, and small business assistance in the southeast area of the city.

"A history of redlining, urban renewal, and industry decline have led to present conditions in southeast Canton where neighborhoods experience high levels of poverty and low educational attainment," the plan summary states. "The (community) is working to address these conditions by building out the city’s proven job navigator model, expanding community resource hubs, and removing transportation barriers."

Partners include the city of Canton, Canton for All People, OhioMeansJobs, Strengthening Stark Career Connect, Stark Area Regional Transit Authority and Greater Stark County Urban League.

