U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.00
    +42.75 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,402.00
    +176.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,179.00
    +170.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.60
    +16.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.67
    -0.35 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.00
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.42 (-1.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0061 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    +0.0590 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    30.02
    -3.50 (-10.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2445
    -0.0096 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7970
    +2.3530 (+1.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,492.16
    +532.01 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.44
    +23.52 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.39
    +66.78 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Cantourage delivers further disruption to European cannabis markets with time-saving neat THC solution

·3 min read

  • New product accelerates and simplifies the preparation process of dronabinol

  • Development follows a range of market-disrupting innovations that Cantourage has brought to the European cannabis market since 2020

  • New solution will save pharmacists considerable time for dronabinol preparation and reduce potential errors during the process

BERLIN, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- European medical cannabis leader Cantourage GmbH ("Cantourage") has introduced a product that significantly simplifies and expedites pharmacies' preparation of dronabinol, a man-made form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Cantourage Logo
Cantourage Logo

With a product that accelerates the dronabinol preparation process, Cantourage is delivering a solution to the European cannabis market that follows a range of market-disrupting innovations.

In early 2020 the company broke the European market monopoly for dronabinol when it began dronabinol sales in Germany. Cantourage has since then achieved a near halving in the price of dronabinol in that market.[1]

With the development of the new solution, Cantourage has significantly simplified the complicated and cost-intensive process of preparing dronabinol, which is mainly dispensed as oily drops. The new solution will save pharmacists considerable time during the process and reduce potential risks such as dosage mismeasurement or oxidization of the active ingredient.

Philip Schetter, CEO of Cantourage, commented: "Cantourage is delighted to be introducing a solution to the European cannabis market that both reinforces our position as constant innovators and market disruptors and also considerably simplifies the preparation process for our pharmacy partners who dispense the product. Since our first dronabinol sales in 2020, we have already improved accessibility and pricing. With our latest product we are now considerably accelerating, simplifying and risk-proofing the process of preparing dronabinol and getting it to patients. We will continue to focus resolutely on swiftly growing and improving the medical cannabis market further and delivering more benefits to patients and pharmacists."

Cantourage's new product eliminates the need for time-consuming processing steps such as liquefaction, weighing and dissolving of the active ingredient in dronabinol.

Dronabinol has been used in Germany for more than two decades and more than 18,000 prescriptions were dispensed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Cantourage GmbH

Cantourage GmbH is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffmann.

With its unique Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from across the world to become part of the rapidly growing European medical cannabis market. Cantourage focuses on long-term collaborations and strategic partnerships: each partner along the value chain can focus on what they do best – from growers to logistics, manufacturers to pharmacies and wholesalers. All with one clear goal in mind: to provide patients in Europe with an unprecedented selection of the highest quality cannabis medicines at affordable prices. Cantourage offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol and pharma-grade Cannabidiol.

[1] According to data from market research service Insight Health

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807078/Cantourage_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantourage-delivers-further-disruption-to-european-cannabis-markets-with-time-saving-neat-thc-solution-301535307.html

SOURCE Cantourage

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c5337.html

Recommended Stories

  • US GDP unexpectedly contracted at a 1.4% annualized rate in Q1

    U.S. economic activity likely decelerated to the slowest rate since mid-2020, with lingering supply chain constraints, inflation and disruptions amid Russia's war in Ukraine each weighing on growth.

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND DIRECTOR NOMINEE

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

  • 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors are increasingly worried about a recession, and those fears have caused the Nasdaq Composite to slip back into bear market territory. Currently, the growth-heavy index is down just over 20% from its high, but many individual stocks have been hit much harder.

  • McDonald's Q1 earnings slightly beat, digital orders boost sales

    McDonald's (MCD) on Thursday posted its first-quarter 2022 earnings results before market open that slightly beat Wall Street's expectations, boosted by strong digital sales, menu price increases and marketing promotions that used its core menu items.

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Caterpillar earnings beat powered by price hikes, equipment demand

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, powered by price hikes, while a surge in oil and commodity prices led to more orders for its equipment used in facilitating production and transport. Shares of the company, however, slipped 2% in trading before the bell as it indicated pressure on its profit margins in the current quarter from surging costs. Caterpillar, a proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from a staggering rise in prices of raw materials and oil, as a pick up in drilling and excavating activities drives mining and oil industries to spend more on its machinery.

  • Carrier reaffirms 2022 outlook, excluding the pending Toshiba acquisition

    Carrier Global Corp. said Thursday its first-quarter profit totaled $1.38 billion, or $1.58 a share, up from $384 million, or 43 cents a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit was 54 cents a share. First-quarter revenue dipped to $4.65 billion from just under $4.7 billion in the year-ago quarter. Wall Street analysts expected Carrier Global to earn 47 cents a share on revenue of $4.55 billion, according to FactSet data. Carrier said its 1% drop in revenue was driven by its sale of Chubb,

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • I'm Prescribing a New Approach Toward Eli Lilly as It Loses Upward Momentum

    A couple bearish divergences indicate that the pace of the advance in the giant drugmaker's shares is slowing.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • Top Bid for Lithium Up 140% After Musk’s ‘Insane Levels’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest bid for lithium at an online sale surged by 140% in just six months, an indication the stampede for supplies of the main ingredient used in electric vehicle batteries could get even more intense.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to

  • Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement?

    For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your … Continue reading → The post Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former U.S. Surgeon General talks Fauci’s pandemic comments, COVID vaccines for kids, mask mandates

    Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the potential end to the pandemic, COVID-19 application submissions, and the availability of quality masks.

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May to the end of March to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponCurrent